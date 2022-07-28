ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:40.14. (1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 40.14) ¶ To win the grand prize,...
Porterville Recorder

Flash flooding closes roads into Death Valley National Park

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Roads in and out of Death Valley National Park were closed after lanes mud and debris inundated lanes during weekend flash floods in eastern California, western Nevada and northern Arizona. Storm cells dumped localized heavy rain across the region, prompting closures of...
