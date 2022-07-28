ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard Top the Chart With ‘Pancho and Lefty’ in 1983

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago

Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard scored a collaborative chart-topper when “Pancho and Lefty” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart this week (July 23) in 1983.

The tune, which was penned by songwriting legend Townes Van Zandt , served as the title track to Willie and Merle’s 1983 duet album. However, if not for an eleventh-hour recommendation by Willie’s daughter, Lana, the tandem would have never recorded the tune.

Burning The Midnight Oil

By 1983, it was no secret that Willie Nelson loved to collaborate. A quick look at Willie’s discography in the five years prior makes the aforementioned statement crystal clear. Willie’s collaborative albums included 1978’s Waylon & Willie with Waylon Jennings, 1979’s One for the Road with Leon Russell, 1980’s San Antonio Rose with Ray Price, 1982’s Old Friends with Roger Miller, 1982’s In the Jailhouse Now with Webb Pierce, and 1982’s WWII with Waylon Jennings.

When Willie and Merle teamed up in 1983, they weren’t messing around. The duo reportedly recorded the album in a mere five days, mainly working until 3 a.m. while the rest of Music Row was sleeping.

“I’d been asleep about an hour and I was completely bushed,” said Merle Haggard to Country Weekly in 1998. “I couldn’t get my bearings, and [Willie] had this song. And it seemed like it was a half a mile long. It had more words than any song I’d seen in my life.”

Of course, the song Merle was referring to was “Pancho and Lefty.” Willie’s daughter, Lana, found the song on Emmylou Harris’ 1976 album, Luxury Liner . She played it for her father around midnight. By 4 a.m., Willie was ready for Merle.

“I said, ‘Great, I’ll learn my part in the morning,'” Merle recounted. “And he said, ‘No, let’s do it, now.’ I remember thinking, ‘Well, I’ll have to do this over when I wake up.’ But, I never did have to do it over.”

Willie & Merle Hit The Top

“Pancho and Lefty” has since become one of country music’s most famous duets. The tune was released as the album’s second single (following Top 10 lead single “Reasons to Quit” ) in April 1983. On July 23, “Pancho and Lefty” ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

In addition, Willie and Merle joined forces to film a music video for the single, which depicted the tandem as the titular characters. In fact, eagle-eyed observers will also notice Townes Van Zandt as a Federale in the clip, which was directed by Willie’s daughter, Lana.

The RIAA certified the album Platinum in 1984 for sales of 1 million units.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoKvUYbGu7A&t=10s

The post Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard Top the Chart With ‘Pancho and Lefty’ in 1983 appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘TODAY Show’ Fans Say Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb Should Be ‘Fired’: Here’s Why

As tension between “TODAY Show” hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb continues to be pretty noticeable, if you ask some fans of the morning talk show. According to The Sun, the “TODAY Show” co-hosts have been allegedly feeding behind the scenes of the morning show for months, causing enough tension to impact the workplace. Fans are now encouraging the show’s producers to fire Guthrie and Kotb for the recent on-air encounter with cookbook author Elizabeth Heiskell.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO

In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Leon Russell
Person
Webb Pierce
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Townes Van Zandt
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Roger Miller
Outsider.com

Ric Flair Fakes Heart Attack in Front of His Daughter During Last Match

Above all else, Ric Flair is a showman and a performer. The wrestling legend had his final match ever on Sunday night. He also decided to give his own daughter a little scare and faked a heart attack during his match. A sports legend. The scene was something you would expect from a professional wrestling promotion. The night was filled with great moments and matches and this was one of the funnier parts of the festivities.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Waylon Willie#Country Weekly
Outsider.com

Heather Gray, ‘The Talk’ Executive Producer, Dead at 50

Emmy Award-winning executive producer Heather Gray of The Talk has died of an unknown “unforgiving disease.” She was 50 years old. A representative with the series released a letter signed by President & CEO of CBS George Cheeks and the other network execs to the show’s crew today announcing the heartbreaking news. However, it did not reveal the cause of death.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Makes Out With Trailer Trash Tammy, Gives Middle Finger to Camera at WWE SummerSlam: VIDEO

Kid Rock has proven time and again that he does not care what the public thinks about him. Instead, he consistently puts out music that displays his outspoken nature. On Saturday night though, the country-rock artist took his lack of “give a damn” to the WWE SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee where he not only made out with YouTube star Trailer Trash Tammy but also flipped the bird to the camera. Watch the footage below.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell as One of Her ‘Heroes’ Ahead of Grand Ole Opry Celebration

Carrie Underwood is getting ready to take the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville as part of a celebration in honor of Barbara Mandrell. Ahead of this, though, Underwood posted a throwback photo of her and Mandrell together. Country music has been made better over the years thanks to Mandrell’s contributions. Underwood is definitely someone who looks up to those who came before her in the industry. With this sweet photo, she’s simply sharing her kind thoughts about Mandrell here.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Crushes Acoustic Cover of Rihanna Hit: VIDEO

American Idol champ Noah Thompson is rapidly making headway in the country music industry after taking home the crown this past season. After making his debut at CMA Fest in June, the budding star took to Instagram to announce the release of his newest single “Stay,” a cover of Rihanna’s 2012 hit, on Friday. Sharing an acoustic version of the single, fans flooded the comments to praise the release.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Body of Missing Boy Found Near Waterfall in Washington Park

Authorities have discovered the body of a missing boy last seen alive near a waterfall in Washington Park. According to the Bellingham, Washington Police Department, the child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park on Friday. That same day, the police department received a distressed phone call to the area around 2:30. During the conversation, the parents reported their child missing.
BELLINGHAM, WA
Outsider.com

Dolph Lundgren Responds After Sylvester Stallone Slams ‘Rocky’ Spinoff ‘Drago’

The Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone Drago feud seems to have taken a peaceful turn after Lundgren finally addressed the situation on social media. Stallone publically shamed his long-time friend after news broke that Lundgren was set to star in an upcoming Creed installment. And Lundgren stayed silent about the issue. But today, he finally shared his side of the story. And if his words are correct, it appears that the whole thing boils down to a miscommunication.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie

A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bear Gets Shocked by Electrical Mat Rigged on Homeowner’s Porch

Now, I might not be smarter than the average bear. But, luckily I don’t have to be. These bears were shocked by what they found on a porch. That awful pun aside, the animals got a little more than they bargained for when they made their way up onto one homeowner’s porch. It just so happened to be fixed with an electric mat which sent a little shock to the bear’s paws. Keep the outdoors on the outside.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

523K+
Followers
56K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy