Public Safety

‘No closure yet’: Officer Daniel Hodges wants Trump to be held accountable

By JC Whittington
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago
“I really do feel like I’m here, sitting here today, because of the bravery of the law enforcement officers and specifically Officer Hodges,” said Murphy.

Murphy’s role on the Jan. 6 committee has kept her in close proximity to Hodges, who has sat in the front row at all but one of its hearings as they’ve continued throughout this summer.

“Every time I go, you know, it seems inappropriate to say excited, but I’m always curious and looking forward to the information that comes out,” said Hodges.

On the anniversary of that first hearing, they reunited for this POLITICO video interview. The two described themselves as still tethered to each other, connected by the violence at the insurrection, but also bonded by their commitment to seek justice and accountability.

Hodges said he understands the investigation is ongoing but believes former President Donald Trump holds “a great deal of responsibility” for what happened.

“No closure yet,” said Hodges. “I’m looking forward to the day when I can say there is. But I’m still waiting for that accountability.”

