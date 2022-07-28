August arts roundup: Crocker hosts Artmix, Ace of Spades concerts and new plays open

The dog days of summer are here, and there are plenty of arts and entertainment options available throughout August in the Sacramento area.

On Aug. 2, Calum Scott will perform at Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com .

On Aug. 4, the Crocker Art Museum presents Teen Art Labs: Don’t Cross Stitch Me. Teens will learn to use thread, hoop, and needle to create cross stitch with the saying of their choice — from snarky to positive affirmations. For more information go to crockerart.org .

On Aug. 4, Raheem DeVaughn will perform at the Crest Sacramento. For tickets and more information go to crestsacramento.com .

On Aug. 5, August Burns Red: Through the Thorns Tour will be at Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com .

On Aug. 5, the Crocker hosts a meet up to celebrate Wayne Thiebaud. For more information go to crockerart.org .

On Aug. 6, Taking Back Sunday will play at Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com .

On Aug. 7, Kaladhaara Arts Academy presents a Classical Indian Dance Recital at the Sofia. For more information and tickets go to bstreettheatre.org .

On Aug. 7, Sleeping with Sirens: CTRL + ALT + DEL Tour will be at Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com .

On Aug. 7, the Crocker hosts Artmix: Strike a Pose. This event combines fashion, photography and music. For more information go to crockerart.org .

On Aug. 10 Little Feat will perform at the Crest. For tickets and more information go to crestsacramento.com .

On Aug. 10, Simple Plan & Sum 41: the Blame Canada Tour will stop at Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com .

From Aug. 10 to Sept. 18, B Street Theatre presents “Charade,” a romantic who-dunnit. For tickets and more information go to bstreettheatre.org .

On Aug. 11, Camilo Séptimo & Francisca Valenzuela: Galactica Tour 2022 will be at Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com .

On Aug. 13, Ace of Spades presents Small Town Murder. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com .

On Aug. 14, the Crocker presents Classical Concerts: William Feasley, Classical Guitar. For more information go to crockerart.org .

On Aug. 16, the Crest hosts Crash Test Dummies. For tickets and more information go to crestsacramento.com .

On Aug. 17, Jesse Cook will play at the Crest. For tickets and more information go to crestsacramento.com .

On Aug. 18, Paul Thorn will play the Sofia. For more information and tickets go to bstreettheatre.org .

On Aug. 18, Pam Tillis will perform at the Crest. For tickets and more information go to crestsacramento.com .

On Aug. 19 and 20, Durand Jones & The Indications: Cruisin’ After Dark Tour will play at Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com .

On Aug. 20, Mac DeMarco will play at the Crest. For tickets and more information go to crestsacramento.com .

On Aug. 20, Shakey Graves will play at Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com .

On Aug. 21, Paula Fuga will play at the Sofia. For more information and tickets go to bstreettheatre.org .

On Aug. 22, The Score & Dreamers will play Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com .

On Aug. 23, Warpaint will play Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com .

On Aug. 25, the Crocker hosts “Quarteto Nuevo” as part of their Jazz Concert Series. For more information go to crockerart.org .

On Aug. 25, AJJ will play at Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com .

On Aug. 26, Maria Muldaur will perform at the Sofia. For more information and tickets go to bstreettheatre.org .

On Aug. 26, iParty wwith DJ Matt Bennett, playing your favorite Disney & Nick Hits will be at Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com .

On Aug. 27, Goapele will play at the Crest. For tickets and more information go to crestsacramento.com .

On Aug. 28, the Crest is hosting Children’s Film Festival Seattle: Best of the Fest! Animation. For tickets and more information go to crestsacramento.com .

On Aug. 28, Silverstein & Amity Affliction will play at Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com .

On Aug. 30, the Crest presents Looking through a Glass Onion: Deconstructing the Beatles’ White Album. For tickets and more information go to crestsacramento.com .