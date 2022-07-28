Cowboys sign WR Turpin, 4 years after assault case at TCU

www.sfgate.com
Deshaun Watson gets muted reaction at Browns' open practice
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson sprinted onto the field to a light round of cheers Saturday at the Cleveland Browns' first open practice of training camp. The noticeably muted reaction reflected the uncertainty surrounding Cleveland’s controversial new quarterback. Watson was the focal point as the Browns worked...
49ers sign All-Pro WR Deebo Samuel to 3-year extension
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel signed his three-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers in time to take part in the team's first padded practice. The two sides finalized the deal that will pay Samuel $71.55 million with $41 million fully guaranteed at signing on...
Browns get some clarity on Deshaun Watson, await closure
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns finally have some clarity on Deshaun Watson's playing status. Now, they're waiting for closure. It could be hours or days away. More than four months since Cleveland signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract, Watson was suspended six games without pay Monday by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson, who ruled that he violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being accused by more than two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct.
Pac-12 supporters pin hopes on last-ditch move to keep UCLA, USC
The decision by the two universities to leave the Pac-12 was met with mixed emotions from the sports world, but one of the move's loudest critics has been Gov. Gavin Newsom.
