Cowboys sign WR Turpin, 4 years after assault case at TCU

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Browns finally have some clarity on Deshaun Watson's playing status. Now, they're waiting for closure. It could be hours or days away. More than four months since Cleveland signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract, Watson was suspended six games without pay Monday by independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson, who ruled that he violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy after being accused by more than two dozen women in Texas of sexual misconduct.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO