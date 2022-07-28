Willow the pack mule retires

ELKO – One more day of hot temperatures on Sunday will be followed by a flood watch and continued chances of thunderstorms throughout the week. “Strong thunderstorms will have the potential to generate heavy rain with rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour” from Monday morning through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

ELKO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO