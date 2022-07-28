Willow the pack mule retires

elkodaily.com
Smiles all around: Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival takes flight
ELKO – Elko residents woke up to colorful hot air balloons filling the sky early Friday morning, announcing the beginning of the annual Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival. About a dozen hot air balloons ascended from Elko’s parks, floating gracefully above the tree street neighborhoods, bringing families out of their homes before 7 a.m. to wave at the pilots and passengers.
Readers' Choice nominations open Aug. 2
ELKO – Readers can nominate their favorite local businesses for the 2022 Readers’ Choice awards from Aug. 2-16. “In the past we’ve included the top vote getters from the prior year. This year nominations will start with a clean slate, so go in and make sure your favorites are nominated,” said advertising director Nancy Streets.
Heat to be followed by chance of heavy rain in Elko area
ELKO – One more day of hot temperatures on Sunday will be followed by a flood watch and continued chances of thunderstorms throughout the week. “Strong thunderstorms will have the potential to generate heavy rain with rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour” from Monday morning through Monday evening, according to the National Weather Service. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”
Webb Daniel Brady
Webb Daniel Brady was born on May 9, 1927, in Beowawe, Nevada. Webb passed away at home on July 27, 2022, in Elko, Nevada. Webb was born to Eva Dick Piffero of Beowawe, Nevada and Daniel Brady of Yomba, Nevada. Webb grew up in Beowawe, Nevada spending much time with...
Frank DeLoyd Satterthwaite
LAMOILLE—Frank DeLoyd Satterthwaite returned home to his Heavenly Father on July 25, 2022 at his home in Lamoille, Nevada. He was 85 years old. During his final days he was surrounded by the love of his caring wife, children and the majority of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. DeLoyd was...
Second generation takes the helm of Big-O Tires
ELKO – A new generation takes ownership of Big-O Tires on Aug. 1. Tyrel Harlan and Taylore Mori are the new owners of the tire shop that also does oil changes, alignments and full-service auto repair for both diesel and gas engines. “It’s new ownership, but same operation that...
School district needs teachers to apply
ELKO – Elko County School District is scrambling to fill teacher positions before the new school year begins on Aug. 29, but there will be no Battle Born youth academy classes this fall -- not for a lack of teachers but for a lack of students. The school district...
