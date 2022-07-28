Why do 81% of tech employers still require job candidates to have college degrees?

www.zdnet.com
ZDNet
College degrees in order: A complete list
College degrees in order of education level start with an associate degree, followed by a bachelor's degree, master's, and doctorate. This guide introduces each degree and details time lengths, prerequisites, common fields of study, and reasons to pursue the degree. Whether you're just starting to think about college or considering...
The 15 Best College Majors That Pretty Much Guarantee a Top-Paying Job
Getting a college degree is an expensive proposition. Students can get a lot out of the college experience, and one of the returns for the cost is hopefully a decent job. But the college major has a lot to do with getting a good-paying job. Of course, everyone has to pick the course of study that suits them but it might help to know about the best college majors of 2022. And by best, we mean the majors that result in the best salaries.
How much does online college cost, really?
Whether you live far from a college, have children to supervise, or just don't want to attend school in person, attending an online college is a great option. If you're wondering how much online college costs, this guide includes a breakdown of costs, factors affecting costs, and ways you can save on your online degree.
Schools Try Bonuses, Stipends to Attract & Keep Teachers in a Tight Labor Market
The competition for labor has never been more intense. In the private sector, the percentage of workers quitting their jobs recently hit an all-time high, as millions of employees searched for higher pay and better working conditions. The turnover rates in public education are not as high, but schools have still faced staffing challenges that […]
White pupils are now least likely to go to university after drive to make intakes more diverse
White pupils are the ethnic group least likely to attend a top university for the first time, following a national drive to make intakes more diverse. Department for Education statistics show 10.5 per cent of white youngsters are at an elite university, the smallest proportion of any ethnic group. Historically,...
12 best business jobs for millennials
What are the best millennial business jobs — especially careers that don't require an additional degree? According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), business and financial occupations will add 750,800 new jobs from 2020-2030. Millennials can take advantage of these business opportunities by learning which fields fit their...
ceoworld.biz
How to Get the Most Out of Your Employees Through Better Teaching
Workplaces, in general, have been learning that employee development is crucial to retaining talent, but how you develop your employees needs to be strategic. There are four main learning styles that most people can identify with. Knowing how each of your employees learns best not only communicates you care but will result in buy-in that will shape your company for the better.
5 soft skills for tech jobs
You probably already know you'll need to learn coding to work in tech. But did you know how you'll also need soft skills for tech jobs?. Soft skills, also called people skills, enable workers to effectively and harmoniously work with others. Essential soft skills for tech jobs include teamwork, adaptability, and communication.
youthtoday.org
JPMorgan Chase’s Career Readiness Program boosts student and employee engagement
Mentoring is a clear path to positive outcomes for young people and employees alike. Research shows that when employers support youth mentoring, 73% of employees report strong career satisfaction. In service of its commitment to workforce development and enriching young people’s out-of-school learning, JPMorgan Chase partnered with MENTOR to design and implement a project-based career readiness program. For six weeks, young people work with JPMorgan Chase employees to develop innovative solutions for community challenges, helping both communities and young people.
Hr Morning
Where have all the qualified job candidates gone?
Where have all the qualified job candidates gone? And more importantly, how can we find, attract and retain them?. Those might be the biggest questions on most HR leaders’ minds for the last 18 months. In fact, when one HR pro asked those questions recently at an industry conference session, the other 400 attendees cheered, clapped and woo-hooed in support.
Amazon Escalates Retail Hiring Battle, Expands Free College Tuition Offer to 750K Workers
With the hiring market more competitive than ever, Amazon is expanding its free college tuition offering to more than 750,000 operations employees across the U.S., covering the cost of classes, books and related fees, according to a company press release Friday (July 29). In total, Amazon has now committed $1.2...
morningbrew.com
Should internships count toward work experience?
Burning questions of our time. When it comes to hiring and promotions, experience is key. Many young professionals work hard to pursue internships, campus jobs, and other gigs to develop and hone their skill sets, but there are still a lot of HR reps who believe that internships and the like “don’t count” because they aren’t full-time employment.
Verizon Innovative Learning Has Rebranded and Expanded Its Free Project-Based Enrichment Program
Verizon Innovative Learning, the communication giant’s signature education initiative, has rebranded and expanded the free program to Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers. Previously known as two separate programs, Verizon’s new program will work in partnership with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE). The STEM Achievers program will...
West Virginia State University joins Grow with Google’s HBCU Career Readiness Program
INSTITUTE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia State University announced its participation in the Grow with Google HBCU Career Readiness Program. The initiative helps Black college students at over 30 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) prepare for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops. Through a $3 million investment in the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the program will train 100,000 Black college students by 2025.
From preschool teachers to professors: A breakdown of teacher salaries.
Salaries vary based on teaching area, but school teachers' median wage salary is about $61,500 a year. College professors make just under $80,000.
NFL・
bloomberglaw.com
Where We Work Can Redefine Company Culture and Its People
The way we work has drastically changed over the past few years. For some companies and individuals, it’s changed multiple times. We are collectively trying to figure out how the future of work may look for our organizations and our people. And none of us can lose sight of what matters most—our employees and serving our stakeholders and clients.
CNBC
Why this CEO takes job candidates out for lunch before hiring them
Leaders often say surrounding yourself with great people is key to their success, but finding those people can be easier said than done. Gonzalo Brujo, global CEO at Interbrand, revealed to CNBC "Make It" the key things he looks for when building out a team. "Try to have a diversified...
