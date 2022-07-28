Why do 81% of tech employers still require job candidates to have college degrees?

Getting a college degree is an expensive proposition. Students can get a lot out of the college experience, and one of the returns for the cost is hopefully a decent job. But the college major has a lot to do with getting a good-paying job. Of course, everyone has to pick the course of study that suits them but it might help to know about the best college majors of 2022. And by best, we mean the majors that result in the best salaries.

COLLEGES ・ 17 DAYS AGO