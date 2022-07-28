'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney: 'If I Just Acted, I Wouldn't Be Able To Afford My Life'

mega

It’s not all glitz and glamour!

Even with her multiple Emmy nominations and Gen Z “it girl” status, actress Sydney Sweeney is still mindful of money. The White Lotus alum recently got candid about the monetary misconceptions of working as an actress, revealing that even with her momentous success, she still faces insecurities surrounding her finances.

'EUPHORIA' STAR SYDNEY SWEENEY IS THE FACE OF COTTON ON BODY'S LATEST ACTIVEWEAR CAMPAIGN — SHOP NOW

mega

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she shared. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

While Sweeney’s star power does appear to offer her some leeway — the Euphoria star is still able to turn down certain projects and has seemingly found empowerment in learning how to negotiate pay — she still tries to keep herself busy, an apparent testament to how entertainment salaries have changed over the years.

“They don’t pay actors like they used to,” Sweeney explained. “And with streamers , you no longer get residuals.”

Although the 24-year-old noted that “the established stars still get paid,” compensating her team quickly adds up.

“I have to give 5 percent to my lawyer, 10 percent to my agents, 3 percent or something like that to my business manager,” she explained. “I have to pay my publicist every month, and that’s more than my mortgage.”

FEELING PRETTY: HOW EUPHORIA STARS USED TEXTURE TO REINVENT THE LITTLE BLACK DRESS –– GET THE LOOK

Considering these costs alongside travel, styling and other services that Sweeney hints she sometimes has to cover out of pocket, the star started to supplement her income with other opportunities.

“If I just acted, I wouldn’t be able to afford my life in L.A.,” the star revealed, adding that she “ takes brand deals ” like her Miu Miu ambassadorship “because I have to.”

mega

But it seems Sweeney hasn’t had to navigate her financial — and personal — goals alone. The star said actress Amy Adams reassured her that it was possible to balance her career, finances and familial aspirations, a conversation that came about as the pair collaborated on HBO's Sharp Objects .

“I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” she recalled. “I was worried that, if I don’t work, there is no money and no support for kids I would have.”

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to cover Sweeney’s financial situation.