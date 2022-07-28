Lisa Rinna Stages Intervention For Erika Jayne After Drunken Antics Get Out Of Hand

bravo

Erika Jayne 's drunken antics have finally been called out — not just by her frenemies, but even her nearest and dearest.

During the Wednesday, July 27, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , bestie Lisa Rinna and the Pretty Mess author's right hand man Mikey Minden staged an intervention for Jayne's excessive drinking and erratic behavior.

“Our girl was s**t-faced. I mean, you were slurring your words. Did you black out when you got home?” the Rinna Beauty founder said to the creative director and the former Chicago star about Jayne's appearance at costar Diana Jenkins ' Christmas party.

"Yeah," the blonde beauty replied to her longtime friend adding she had “hit [her] head” and “vomited” later that night. “The holidays are hard for everybody,” Jayne later admitted in her confessional, seemingly referring to her broken marriage to estranged husband Tom Girardi and their never ending legal woes.

“And they were particularly hard for me this year because you have great memories of your family and the holidays before in the past and when things were loving and great," she lamented.

“I don’t want to be in a sad , depressing place,” Jayne stated about her excessive use of booze. “I want to have a good time, I want to feel good, I want to have fun, and so, yeah, you know what? I overdid it.”

“With the antidepressants, what happens is one drink is five times as stronger, maybe more,” Rinna said to which Jayne replied, “It’s hard to regulate and say, ‘Because of the medication I’m on, I absolutely cannot touch this.'"

"Mikey is family to Erika, and I’m probably the closest to Erika, so Erika’s in a place where she needs to hear what the two of us have to say,” the former soap opera star said about stepping in. “Period, end of story.”

“You have gone through a tremendous trauma. Your husband was not the guy that you or any of us thought he was, and you have had to deal with it because you were married to him,” the mother-of-two told Jayne. “And you went to this place because you were in a lot of pain. You have to stop this now because you can’t do it anymore. It’s just not who you are.”

Eventually the singer realized the error of her ways . “I pushed it too far. I did the wrong thing. Sometimes it’s hard to be really honest with your friends. But thank you for saying, ‘Hey, you know what, you gotta stop that s**t,’” Jayne admitted.

Rinna was not the only person who approached Jayne about her drinking habits. After telling her 14-year-old son to "F*** off" in a recent episode , now-arch-nemesis Garcelle Beauvais also called the Lowball actress out for her recent behavior, citing how dangerous it could be to enable her during this tumultuous time.