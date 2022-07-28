Police: 1 dead in crash involving vehicle, ORV

www.wnem.com
WNEM
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers in Genesee County are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. On July 30 at 10:44 p.m., officers from the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County were sent to the 5000 block of Torrey Road for the crash. The 24-year-old...
abc12.com
24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
nbc25news.com
Police looking for suspect vehicle in deadly hit & run in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Police are looking for a suspect vehicle after a 24-year-old man was hit and killed. Officers with the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County were disptached to the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday evening for reports of a hit & run.
2 killed, 3 hospitalized after car crash during Make A Wish bike tour
Two bicyclists have been killed and three others have been injured after a car ran into a group of them in Ionia County, according to police.
abc12.com
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police said an arrest was made after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed. They said a felony warrant for open murder was issued Friday afternoon in connection to the death of Ricky Levon Terrell. Police said Terrell's body was found last Wednesday...
WNEM
Birch Run man released from hospital following assault, MSP says
MUNGER TOWNSHIP, Mich., (WNEM) – A 27-year-old Birch Run man wounded after being stabbed during a fight with another man while attending local festival, according to Michigan State Police state. Shortly after 12 A.M. on Sunday, July 31. Tri-City Post troopers responded to a Felonious assault at the Munger...
Sheriff’s deputies rescue Bay County woman who sets self, trailer on fire
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her residence on fire. On Saturday, July 30, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by their Midland County counterparts, asking assistance in visiting a trailer in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road in Williams Township. A 51-year-old woman who lived at the trailer had previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor domestic violence with her 76-year-old mother as the victim, a condition of which was that she have no contact with her mother pending her Sept. 26 sentencing.
One dead after collision with utility pole
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department say one person is dead after losing control of their car. It happened at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96. Police say after the driver lost control, they hit a large utility pole on the eastside […]
abc12.com
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
Morning Sun
Isabella sheriff responds to gun-related assaults, DUI accident
Deputies with the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to three serious assaults and an accident believed caused by a drunk woman during the third week of July. Two of the assaults reportedly involved guns. The most serious involved five people who’d spent time riding off-the-road vehicles in the 1000...
Suspect in Saginaw man’s fatal hit-and-run stole drugs, gun from victim, officials say
SAGINAW, MI — Days after a Saginaw man was found dead in a West Side driveway after an apparent hit-and-run, a suspect has been charged with murder. Saginaw County District Judge David D. Hoffman on Monday, Aug. 1, arraigned 41-year-old Leroy D. McIntosh on single counts of open murder and possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
abc12.com
Police: 52-year-old man accused of killing mother in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the man accused of killing his mother last week in a Davison Township apartment complex. Davison Township police say 52-year-old Marc Todd is facing charges of murder, assault and second-offense domestic violence for the death of his mother, 73-year-old Deetta Todd, at Charter Oaks Apartments off Lapeer Road.
WNEM
Son arrested in 73-year-old mother’s homicide, police say
DAVISON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man accused of killing his mother in Davison Township is behind bars while he waits for his next court date. On July 27 about 12:58 p.m., officers were sent to the 18000 block of Charter Oaks Drive for a welfare check. When officers arrived,...
cwbchicago.com
Man hit River North bouncer in the face with a hammer, prosecutors say
A man faces felony charges for allegedly hitting a River North bouncer in the face with a hammer. The alleged attack occurred while the victim was working security at Mother Hubbard’s, 5 West Hubbard, around 10:30 p.m. on June 16. He was speaking with customers when Anthony Strozier, 31, walked up and sprayed him with pepper spray, Assistant State’s Attorney Steven Haamid said during a bail hearing on Friday. He said some of the customers were also affected by the pepper spray.
Saginaw police arrest suspect in death of man found in driveway
SAGINAW, MI — A man has been arrested in relation to Saginaw’s 13th homicide of 2022, police said. A suspect in connection with the death of Ricky L. Terrell was arrested in the afternoon of Friday, July 29, the Saginaw Police Department announced in a news release. The male suspect is currently lodged at the Saginaw County Jail and will be arraigned this weekend.
WILX-TV
Major Lansing road shut down as inspect aftermath of semitruck crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pennsylvania Avenue near Potter Park Zoo has been shut down while emergency crews work on the aftermath of a semitruck crash. The Lansing Police Department was called Friday afternoon to assist when a semitruck collided with a bridge near Potterpark Zoo. It’s a bridge that stands only 12′ tall, and the truck that collided with it appears to be a rental truck from Star Rentals.
abc12.com
18-year-old Chesaning village employee killed in crash on Gator ORV
CHESANING, Mich. (WJRT) - An 18-year-old Chesaning Department of Public Works employee died Wednesday after a crash involving a village-owned John Deere Gator. The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main and Liberty streets. Police say the Gator that 18-year-old Rafe Deal was on crashed with another vehicle.
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
police1.com
Mich. sheriff's deputy dies after on-duty fall from horse
HARRISON, Mich. — A Clare sheriff's deputy severely injured while patrolling on horseback has died of her injuries, family members said. Nichole Shuff of Farwell was responding to a medical call at the county fair when she suffered a severe head injury Monday night, sheriff's officials said Wednesday. Family...
WNEM
Sheriff: Vassar man arrested, formally charged after traffic-stop for selling methamphetamine
HURON COUNTY, Mich., (WNEM) – Just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, the Huron County Drug Task arrested a Vassar man during a routine stop on M-25 in Sebewaing Twp., for selling methamphetamine in our county. “The 40-year-old has been the focus of an ongoing investigation that involved other drug...
