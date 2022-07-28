A less rosy forecast for tech

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: July 29, 2022

Hey everyone! I’m Brian Gordon, the new tech reporter for The News and Observer. I moved to the Triangle last weekend, and from what I’ve seen, this place is always either 160 degrees or experiencing a biblical downpour. The people are nice though! Now onto this week’s tech news.:

Tech turbulence

By many metrics, North Carolina’s tech industry is humming along nicely. A poll released this week from the North Carolina Technology Association showed 81% of companies are still hiring. Around half expect to grow over the next three months while only 7% anticipate scaling back.

Yet compared to previous N.C. Tech polls, these percentages mark drops in hiring and optimism.

The quarterly poll collected responses from more than 120 technology leaders, most of whom hold executive “C-suite” positions. Their answers paint a less rosy picture of what has been a rapidly growing industry.

Inflation remained the top issue leaders believe could hinder their business., while attracting enough skilled workers was second.

NC sails forward with EV boats

Having already landed an electric vehicle car manufacturer in VinFast, North Carolina will be getting its first major EV boat manufacturer, too. On Thursday morning, the state awarded Forza X1 an economic grant to open a facility in western North Carolina’s McDowell County.

The grant could give Forza $1.37 million in payroll tax breaks over the next 12 years if the company fulfills its promise to create 170 jobs and invest $10.5 million in the project.

More tech news from the Triangle

From Apple to Epic Games: 5 key projects shaping Cary’s explosive growth [ TBJ ]

NC startup turns used tires into energy [ GrepBeat ]

Labcorp plans to spin off clinical development group [ WRAL TechWire ]

My five must-reads of the week

▪ Tough week for Facebook. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, reported its first quarterly revenue decline since the social media giant went public in 2012. Revenue from April through June was $28.8 billion, a 1% decline from the same period last year. [ CNN ]

▪ I said it was a tough week for Facebook. Instagram users have been reacting negatively to Meta’s recent news that Instagram will show more short-video “reels” from accounts users don’t follow. “This is not the Instagram that we used to have,” one user said. [ WSJ ]

▪ Do androids dream of good legal representation? In a first-person article, an artificial intelligence lawyer discusses what it would look like to take on AI as a client. The examination comes in the wake of Google firing an employee who asserted the company’s AI was sentient. [ Slate ]

▪ Football season approaches, and tech companies like Amazon and Apple are offering big money to secure football packages. [ NYT ]

▪ Clients are financially protected if a traditional bank goes belly up. Not so much when a cryptocurrency bank goes bankrupt. [ WSJ ]

Other Triangle business happenings

We are in a slowing economy whether it’s called a recession or not, says NCSU economist [ TechWire ]

Drone delivery zone expands in Holly Springs, Fayetteville and Raeford [ N&O ]

Gas hasn’t been this cheap in NC since early May, and the price keeps dropping [ N&O ]

