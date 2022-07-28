ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Satou Sabally and Jordan Brand design basketball court in Germany

By Andy Patton
 4 days ago

Former Oregon Ducks women’s basketball star Satou Sabally, now with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, worked with Nike’s Jordan Brand and artist Bahar Bambi to create a basketball court for young girls in Germany to shoot hoops.

The courts are refurbished and located at Tempelhofer Feld, a public park in Berlin that used to be an airport.

“I’m very interested in the concept of intersectionality,” says Sabally. “As a woman, you have to constantly fight battles that other people never have to think of. Refurbishing the court is a small step in giving marginalized groups like young girls the same chance to play basketball, have fun and stay safe.”

Sabally, who is German, took to Twitter to share about the new courts; saying “This means everything to me”.

Sabally was an All-Star in 2021 but injuries have continued to impact her in 2022, as she’s only appeared in 11 games this season – with her last appearance back on July 12.

She is averaging 11.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists for Dallas, who are 8-14 on the year.

2022 Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Downloadable Wallpaper

Comments / 0

