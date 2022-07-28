Reba McEntire Hilariously Captions Stunning Throwback Photo

Photo: Getty Images

Reba McEntire observed “Throwback Thursday,” and her social media followers are gushing over the legendary country music artist. McEntire posted the summer-inspired throwback shot, which captures the singer in ripped jeans, sneakers and a white top and jacket while standing on a dock by the water. She hilariously captioned: “If you mean sweating in places you didn’t know you could sweat, then yes, it is still hot girl summer.”

Once summer turns to fall, McEntire will hit the road on a 17-city arena tour , which begins in October in Lafayette, Louisiana. McEntire, whose career includes dozens of No. 1 hit songs, announced earlier this month that she’s bringing Terri Clark with her on the trek. Clark gushed in a tweet at the time that it’s “not every day you get a call from your hero asking you to go on tour with her!!”

McEntire recently shared another throwback photo that fans loved, reflecting on the last time she and Clark teamed up for a tour, 17 years ago: “ This ain’t our first rodeo! Here’s a little throwback from the last time we got to tour together in 2005,” McEntire captioned on Instagram. She also got fans nostalgic when she shared a recent video of her former Reba co-star, Melissa Peterman , surprising her during a photo shoot .

See McEntire's latest throwback photo here :