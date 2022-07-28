Multiple people hurt in Augusta crash

fox23maine.com
WPFO
Lewiston man dies from injuries after crash in Hartford
HARTFORD (WGME) -- The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says a Lewiston man died from his injuries after a crash in Hartford Monday morning. Police say the crash happened on Route 219, also known as Bear Pond Road, around 10:07 a.m. Investigators determined the man's SUV was travelling east when it...
WPFO
Boat crashes into moored boat on Sebago Lake
A boat crash in North Sebago late Saturday night leads to an investigation. The crash happened just off Nason’s Beach. Witnesses say the crash involving two boats happened while one was still moored. They say the man driving the other boat crashed while looking for Point Sebago Resort. Officials...
WPFO
Auburn's newest K-9 officer helps make first arrest
AUBURN (WGME) -- The Auburn Police Department's newest K-9 is already protecting the community. Police say they responded to Turner Street for a female who said she was assaulted during a domestic dispute. The suspect fled into the woods once he knew police were on their way. K-9 "Brick" and...
WPFO
Crews contain Harpswell brush fire after multiple days
HARPSWELL (WGME) -- Firefighters are keeping a close eye on a fire that for now is under control. The fire had been burning for multiple days. Dozens of firefighters worked to put out the brush fire on Saturday and Sunday in the Long Reach area of Harpswell. They went out...
foxbangor.com
Apartment Fire in Bangor
BANGOR– Fire damaged a unit at the Bangor Efficiency Apartments. Crews were called to 513 Hammond Street just before 1:30 this morning. Within minutes, firefighters had the fire knocked back and under control. The unit was vacant and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still...
WPFO
4 charged after allegedly vandalizing Rockland school with racial slurs, swastikas
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police have charged four people after they allegedly vandalized a Rockland school with derogatory graffiti. Authorities charged two juveniles as well as 18-year-old Khyllie Cochran and 19-year-old Juston Hurley with aggravated criminal mischief. Police say the vandals caused extensive damage, including broken windows and derogatory graffiti, to...
Boy Sent To Hospital After Stabbing In Winterport Thursday
One boy is in the hospital after Maine State Police say he was allegedly stabbed by another child in an altercation on Main Street in Winterport last night. Both the State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff's Office as called in after someone reported a stabbing had taken place. According...
Three People Arrested & Charged in Augusta, Maine Drug Raid
According to a press release from Augusta, Maine Police Department's Deputy Chief, Kevin Lully, at least three people have been taken into custody following a Thursday drug raid in Maine's capital city. Lully explains in the release that the raid happened on Thursday afternoon just after 1 pm. That's when...
WPFO
Silver Alert issued for missing Livermore Falls teen with autism
LIVERMORE FALLS (WGME)--- The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 16-year-old Asia Brown of Livermore Falls. Police say she has high functioning autism and takes medication. Asia is 5’4”, 140 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. Her father discovered her missing around 6:30...
Defense lawyers want murder indictments dismissed because Maine State Police heard confidential calls
Bobby Nightingale sits with attorney Jeff Pickering during his 2019 arraignment when he pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges. Screenshot of News Center Maine coverage. Two murder defendants want their indictments thrown out after state investigators admitted listening to private phone calls they made in jail to their...
WPFO
Road work to cause delays in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Fortin Way off College Street in Lewiston is expected to be closed starting Monday as part of the Jepson Brook drainage project. Temporary traffic signals will be operational throughout duration of the work, which is expected to last throughout the month of August. Drivers are encouraged to...
WPFO
Three arrested in Augusta after police find money, drugs and stolen property
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Three people were arrested in Augusta Thursday afternoon after police found drugs, money and stolen property during a search. Police say they executed the search and arrest warrant on Blair Road around 1:15 p.m. Officers from the Maine DEA, Kennebec Sheriff's Office and Augusta Police seized an...
WPFO
Juveniles accused of fighting with police in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Two juveniles have been charged after allegedly starting a fight with police officers in Rockland. One of the juveniles reportedly had to be tased. Police say around 2 a.m. Thursday they got a 9-1-1 call from a juvenile who reported they were armed with several guns and wanted to have a confrontation with police.
WPFO
Hundreds without power after truck hits utility pole in Raymond
RAYMOND (WGME) -- Part of Webbs Mills Road in Raymond is closed, and hundreds are without power, after a truck hit a CMP electrical pole Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., police say 51-year-old James Carroll of Raymond lost control of his truck which left the roadway and hit the pole, causing extensive damage to the power infrastructure in the area.
'I knew instantly' | Maine woman identified more than 40 years after her death in Louisiana
DRESDEN, Maine — Angie Jordan said she can't imagine her life without her three adult children and her two grandchildren. Jordan raised the family in Maine, where her mother was born and raised. But when she was 4 years old, her mom took Jordan to Louisiana. “My mom lived...
WPFO
Two year investigation leads to drugs, cash and charges related to overdose death
BANGOR (WGME) -- A two-year investigation led to police arresting two Massachusetts men on drug charges in Bangor. The men are accused of drug trafficking in the Bangor area, including the overdose of a Bangor woman in 2021. The Maine DEA's North Central Task Force, along with the Bangor Police...
WMTW
Body of missing Maine boater recovered
ROXBURY, Maine — Maine Wardens say they have recovered the body of a missing fisherman in Roxbury. The Maine Warden Service says Thomas Averill, 55, went fishing alone Tuesday night on Ellis Pond in a 14-foot boat. Just before 8 p.m., people on shore noticed the boat was empty...
wabi.tv
Bangor mother indicted after toddler overdoses on fentanyl
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor woman accused of leaving fentanyl out, leading to the overdose of her two-year-old, has been indicted by a grand jury. 28-year-old Jessica Shepard is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Prosecutors are considering...
This Mega-Mansion Sits Hidden Between Augusta & Waterville, Maine
I'll be honest, when I first looked at this listing for $1,975,000 in June 2021, I thought to myself, "Man, this seems underpriced!" Which makes it even wilder that as of July 2022, 100 Taylor Road in Winslow, listed by Laurie Roberge of Bean Group, is now $1,695,000. As I...
WPFO
Woman claims she lost her job at Maine jail after reporting COVID concerns to CDC
PORTLAND (BDN) -- A Gorham woman claims that Cumberland County Jail administrators illegally revoked the security clearance that allowed her to work at the commissary after she reported concerns about safety precautions during a COVID-19 outbreak last year to state health authorities. Anne Kozloff, 60, worked for the Keefe Commissary...
