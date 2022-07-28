Multiple people hurt in Augusta crash

ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Two juveniles have been charged after allegedly starting a fight with police officers in Rockland. One of the juveniles reportedly had to be tased. Police say around 2 a.m. Thursday they got a 9-1-1 call from a juvenile who reported they were armed with several guns and wanted to have a confrontation with police.

