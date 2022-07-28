River Region Stuff the Bus campaign collecting school supplies this weekend

www.wvasfm.org
50 arrested, charged with 116 drug offenses in east Alabama
Agents of the Chambers County Drug Task Force/ Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted numerous operations, traffic stops and search warrants resulting in the execution of seven search warrants, and the arrest of 50 individuals on 116 charges between May 11 and Aug. 1.
Handyman running service scam jailed in Chilton County
On Wednesday, News 19 informed viewers about a contractor, Eller’s Odds 'n' Ends Handyman Service and Construction, that has no known business address – but is known to leave many jobs unfinished after taking thousands of dollars from customers.
Wetumpka Herald
Boat collision injures three on Lake Martin
An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. “The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
Alabama Man Killed By Car While Riding Lawnmower On Roadway
We received terrible news out of Clanton Alabama this morning. Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama. But today they are in the news because of a horrific accident. A man on a riding lawnmower was killed while riding on a roadway. Saturday at around 1:54 PM...
Alabama man dies in wreck on rural Alabama highway
Alabama troopers are investigating a wreck that killed an Alabama man Sunday night. Jessie L. Dixon Jr., 61, of Troy was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31. Dixon was reportedly driving on Alabama 87 near the 55 mile marker when the...
wvtm13.com
Shelby County man faced with photophobia after COVID-19 battle
PELHAM, Ala. — One Central Alabama man has been off the job for months now dealing with life-altering impacts from COVID-19. Learn more in the video above about a rare lingering symptom that has Byron De'Vinner seeing double.
WSFA
Hwy. 31 South in Autauga County reopens after crash
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Highway 31 South in Autauga County near St. Francis Place has reopened after a mid-morning crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers said the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:10 a.m. Sunday. No further details surrounding the crash were released. Copyright 2022 WSFA 12...
selmasun.com
Lannie's 2 owner Earl Travis found dead Friday morning while fishing
The owner of Lannie's 2, Earl Travis, was found dead on Friday morning at a lake in Valley Grande. According to news reports, Travis went fishing Thursday night and family called with concern Friday morning when he did not return home. Sheriff Mike Granthum told Alabama News Network that no...
WSFA
Juvenile suffers life-threatening injuries in overnight Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A juvenile male suffered life-threatening injuries following an overnight shooting in Montgomery, according to police. Lieutenant Jarrett Williams said authorities responded to the 500 block of E. Patton Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a person shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
WSFA
Man convicted in gunpoint robbery of driver who offered him a ride home
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man is facing 10 years to life in prison after he was found guilty of robbing a man who offered him a ride at gunpoint in July 2018, according to District Attorney Daryl Bailey. Officials said Alexander Sanders, who was 17 years old at...
WSFA
State inmate serving 1-year sentence dies in Bullock County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A state inmate serving at the Bullock County Correctional Facility has died, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC says Casey Cook, 26, was found unresponsive Tuesday. After an evaluation by medical staff, Cook was pronounced dead. Cook’s body was taken for a full autopsy....
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Friday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two men were shot Friday night. Lt. Jarrett Williams said officers responded to a shooting call in the 400 block of S. Jackson Street at about 7:25 p.m. They found two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victims were taken to a local...
WSFA
Body found on I-85 Sunday identified, investigation underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a traffic fatality investigation after finding a man’s body on Interstate-85 Sunday night. Police and fire medics responded to I-85 north near Forest Avenue around 10:50 p.m. regarding a person down. There, they found the victim, 58-year-old Deatsville resident Tracy Moseley.
WSFA
Victims identified in Friday Montgomery double homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the victims of a fatal Friday night shooting. According to police, 30-year-old William Lee, of Montgomery, died Friday night at a local hospital. The other victim, 30-year-old Emanuel Harmon Jr, of Montgomery, died at the hospital Saturday, police said. The shooting happened...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery woman charged in Pike Road robbery
A Montgomery woman has been charged with aiding and abetting in a robbery and chase in Pike Road Tuesday. Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 12000 block of Highway 80 E. in response to gas stations in that area being robbed. Court records say the gas stations were the Pike Road Eagle and Circle K near I-85.
wvtm13.com
Sylacauga man killed, another injured in shooting Thursday night
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — The Talladega County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that claimed the life of a Sylacauga man and injured another. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 400 block of Pine Gove Road in Sylacauga at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday and arrived to find a man unresponsive in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 22-year-old Azekiel Javon Borden.
WSFA
Child dies days after Montgomery crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The victim in a July 19 two-vehicle crash has died, according to the Montgomery Police Department. The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Hitching Post Lane. Police and fire medics responded to the scene where they found a 2013 Toyota Camry with the victim in life-threatening-condition.
alabamanews.net
Man injured in Montgomery shooting
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of Ann Street and I-85 regarding a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. It...
Georgia man sentenced to prison for 145,800 milligrams worth of illegal oxycodone
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A man from Marietta, Georgia, was sentenced to over ten years behind bars after he illegally distributed oxycodone pills over the course of several years, the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Alabama says. Court evidence shows that beginning in August of 2012,...
WTVM
2 adults transported to hospital following two-vehicle wreck on Hwy. 280 in Smith Station
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A car crash on Highway 280 in Smiths Station leaves two people transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Lanes are now reopened and clear following the two-vehicle wreck on Tuesday, July 27. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 280 at Lee Road 288 -...
