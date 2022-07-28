ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City Mavericks enter affiliation agreement with NHL’s Seattle Kraken

The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

The Kansas City Mavericks have a new NHL affiliation.

Mavs owner Lamar Hunt Jr. on Thursday announced the team has reached a new multi-year affiliation agreement with the NHL’s Seattle Kraken.

The Mavs, who play at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, compete in the ECHL, a minor league two steps down from the NHL. They will be affiliated with the Kraken’s AHL team, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, starting this season as well.

Previously, the Mavs had been affiliated with the NHL’s Calgary Flames.

