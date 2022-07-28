ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

KGWA Local News Thursday 07.28.22

kgwanews.com

KGWA Local News Monday 08.01.22

FC)—An Anthony, Kansas man was killed and woman injured Sunday when their motorcycle struck a deer west of Wakita in Grant County. 65 year-old Jimmy Ireland was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His passenger, 64 year-old Cynthia Ireland was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where she was admitted in stable condition with trunk and leg injuries. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the couple was northbound on State Highway 132 about 6 miles west of Wakita just before 9:00 Sunday night when their Victory Vision motorcycle struck a deer in the roadway and rolled 1.5 times. The crash remains under investigation.
ANTHONY, KS
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings July 21-29

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 21-29 include the following. Taylor Louis Adams, 29, Ponca City, drug charges and stalking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, larceny from a house and false declaration in a pawn shop. Theresha...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Teen drowns at Ponca Lake; PCPD investigating

PONCA LAKE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has recovered the body of a 17-year-old-male who drown at Ponca Lake Saturday evening. Ponca City police Det. Jeff Woodward said the communications center received a 911 call at 7:12 p.m. reporting a possible drowning on the private side of Lake Ponca.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Drowning Victim Recovered at Lake Ponca Saturday Night

Ponca City- A 17-year-old-male drown at Lake Ponca over the weekend. The Ponca City Police Department received a call at 7:12 pm Saturday reporting a possible drowning at Lake Ponca. Ponca City Police, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kay County Sheriffs office and Lake Ponca Patrol...
PONCA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Guthrie Police Lt. Mark Bruning Found Dead Inside Home

Guthrie Police Lieutenant Mark Bruning was found dead inside of his home Thursday night. Logan County sheriff Damon Devereaux confirmed Bruning's death. According to Devereaux, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Guthrie lieutenant's death. There are no signs of foul play in his death, the Logan County...
KOCO

Guthrie police officer found dead in his home

GUTHRIE, Okla. — A Guthrie police officer was found dead in his home. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Lt. Mark Bruning died Thursday night in his home. Investigators said they do not suspect foul play. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to...
GUTHRIE, OK
okcfox.com

Enid police: Man had two machetes at Garfield Elementary School

ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was taken into custody after Enid police said he had machetes at Garfield Elementary School. Police said officers responded there on Thursday morning after getting a call about a man with two machetes causing a disturbance. The suspect, whose name was redacted in...
ENID, OK
KOCO

Overnight crash near Edmond kills 1

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died in an overnight crash in Oklahoma County. The crash happened on Northwest 150th Street and Traditions Boulevard, near Edmond. Oklahoma City police said a man was waiting at a stoplight to make a left turn when another vehicle hit his car. “Apparently, the...
EDMOND, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Search for witness who performed CPR on fallen Edmond officer

EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma City area police are looking for the man they say initiated CPR on an Edmond Motorcycle Sergeant in a deadly crash last week. At just 38 years old, Sgt. C.J. Nelson, became the first Edmond police officer killed in the line of duty. Nelson was involved in a multi-vehicle crash while on his motorcycle July 19.
EDMOND, OK
1600kush.com

Guthrie man gets 15-year prison term for Perkins rape

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 25-year-old Guthrie man, who pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious female friend at her Perkins residence, has been given a 15-year prison term with an order to provide a DNA sample, as part of a plea bargain with the prosecution approved in court last week.
PERKINS, OK

