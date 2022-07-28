KGWA Local News Thursday 07.28.22

kgwanews.com
KGWA Local News Monday 08.01.22
FC)—An Anthony, Kansas man was killed and woman injured Sunday when their motorcycle struck a deer west of Wakita in Grant County. 65 year-old Jimmy Ireland was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His passenger, 64 year-old Cynthia Ireland was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where she was admitted in stable condition with trunk and leg injuries. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the couple was northbound on State Highway 132 about 6 miles west of Wakita just before 9:00 Sunday night when their Victory Vision motorcycle struck a deer in the roadway and rolled 1.5 times. The crash remains under investigation.
Jail bookings July 21-29
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 21-29 include the following. Taylor Louis Adams, 29, Ponca City, drug charges and stalking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, larceny from a house and false declaration in a pawn shop. Theresha...
Police: Victim in wheelchair hit, killed in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a person in a wheelchair in Oklahoma City.
PONCA LAKE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has recovered the body of a 17-year-old-male who drown at Ponca Lake Saturday evening. Ponca City police Det. Jeff Woodward said the communications center received a 911 call at 7:12 p.m. reporting a possible drowning on the private side of Lake Ponca.
Edmond couple recovering after being severely injured by chase suspect
A beloved Edmond couple is recovering at home after a high-speed chase suspect crashed into their car during the pursuit.
Ponca City- A 17-year-old-male drown at Lake Ponca over the weekend. The Ponca City Police Department received a call at 7:12 pm Saturday reporting a possible drowning at Lake Ponca. Ponca City Police, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kay County Sheriffs office and Lake Ponca Patrol...
Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer in roadway
A passenger on the motorcycle was rushed to a nearby hospital with various injuries.
Driver charged after wild high-speed chase
The suspect in a high-speed chase that led officers through the Oklahoma City metro area has now been charged.
Oklahoma family fights for refund from venue after bride-to-be dies months before wedding
A daughter's wedding can be one of the happiest moments in a mother's life. But a local mom is still reeling following her daughter's untimely death, and in a conflict with the venue where the wedding was to be held.
Guthrie Police Lt. Mark Bruning Found Dead Inside Home
Guthrie Police Lieutenant Mark Bruning was found dead inside of his home Thursday night. Logan County sheriff Damon Devereaux confirmed Bruning's death. According to Devereaux, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Guthrie lieutenant's death. There are no signs of foul play in his death, the Logan County...
GUTHRIE, Okla. — A Guthrie police officer was found dead in his home. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Lt. Mark Bruning died Thursday night in his home. Investigators said they do not suspect foul play. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to...
Enid police: Man had two machetes at Garfield Elementary School
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was taken into custody after Enid police said he had machetes at Garfield Elementary School. Police said officers responded there on Thursday morning after getting a call about a man with two machetes causing a disturbance. The suspect, whose name was redacted in...
Overnight crash near Edmond kills 1
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman died in an overnight crash in Oklahoma County. The crash happened on Northwest 150th Street and Traditions Boulevard, near Edmond. Oklahoma City police said a man was waiting at a stoplight to make a left turn when another vehicle hit his car. “Apparently, the...
Search for witness who performed CPR on fallen Edmond officer
EDMOND, Okla. — Oklahoma City area police are looking for the man they say initiated CPR on an Edmond Motorcycle Sergeant in a deadly crash last week. At just 38 years old, Sgt. C.J. Nelson, became the first Edmond police officer killed in the line of duty. Nelson was involved in a multi-vehicle crash while on his motorcycle July 19.
Edmond man facing charges for slapping a patient in the face at senior living center
A co-owner of the Villagio Senior Center, Jim Morris told KFOR this incident happened in November 2021 between 37-year-old Gerald Ngwa and a resident.
Ponca City residents appear in Osage County District Court on pending domestic charges
PAWHUSKA — Ponca City residents Kourtnie Lynn Summitt, 29, and Ponca City Police Sgt. Daniel Allan Morrison, 35, reportedly appeared in Osage County District Court today. Osage County deputy investigator Ronnie Stevens said the pair were arrested in the early morning hours on July 24 on domestic charges. Stevens...
Guthrie man gets 15-year prison term for Perkins rape
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 25-year-old Guthrie man, who pleaded guilty to raping an unconscious female friend at her Perkins residence, has been given a 15-year prison term with an order to provide a DNA sample, as part of a plea bargain with the prosecution approved in court last week.
Puppies found abandoned in Stillwater park
Authorities in Stillwater are searching for the person responsible for abandoning a group of puppies in the extreme heat.
Boys' basketball referee knocks out dad during brawl at game in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A shocking fight was caught on camera when a referee punched and knocked out a dad during a boys' basketball game in Edmond. The game was between an Arkansas team and an Oklahoma team. Oklahoma County sheriff's deputies say the players were teens but it...
Man gets 5-year prison term for attacking friend with rifle in rural Perkins
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 28-year-old Mannford man, who admitted beating a 57-year-old male friend in the face, head and shoulders with a rifle at a rural Perkins residence, has been given a five-year prison term as part of a plea bargain with the prosecution that was approved in court last week.
