KGWA Local News Thursday 07.28.22

FC)—An Anthony, Kansas man was killed and woman injured Sunday when their motorcycle struck a deer west of Wakita in Grant County. 65 year-old Jimmy Ireland was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His passenger, 64 year-old Cynthia Ireland was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita where she was admitted in stable condition with trunk and leg injuries. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said the couple was northbound on State Highway 132 about 6 miles west of Wakita just before 9:00 Sunday night when their Victory Vision motorcycle struck a deer in the roadway and rolled 1.5 times. The crash remains under investigation.

ANTHONY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO