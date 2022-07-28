www.stuttgartdailyleader.com
Arkansas public schools keeping students fed while federal free meal program ends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the pandemic, all students in public schools ate for free— but the federal funding that made that possible is about to come to an end. There are still some ways that Arkansas families can keep hungry kids fed while going into the new school year.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Work continues on WRID’s Canal 2000
The White River Irrigation District (WRID) is continuing dirt work on segment No. 2 of its Canal 2000. Topsoil removal began on this segment on May 31 in Prairie County near Old Highway 70 road. Once the topsoil stripping was completed, on June 17, the core trench was started, and canal excavation and earth fill began and continues.
ualrpublicradio.org
Steve Landers files to run for mayor of Little Rock
Retired Arkansas car dealership owner Steve Landers formally entered the race for mayor of Little Rock on Friday by filing paperwork to run for office. He becomes the most formidable challenger to incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. who is vying for a second term. Landers was greeting by a crowd...
Landers enters the race for Little Rock Mayor, files candidacy Friday
Steve Landers has officially entered the race for Little Rock Mayor.
Benton cycle shop to renovate concessions building at Tyndall Park
BENTON, Ark. — The family behind Holy Roller Bike Shop in downtown Benton is turning an old concession stand behind Tyndall Park into a fresh snack bar and sports gear rental shop. Scott Elliott, the owner of Holy Roller, discovered his first taste of freedom when he learned how...
KATV
Student in car wreck headed to graduation; Sheridan holds special ceremony
(Little Rock, KATV) — This week the Sheridan School District recognized the achievements of one student who was unable to attend graduation due to a car wreck that left her in the hospital for days. The district leaders and the community came together on Thursday to watch Mackenzie Morrison...
North Little Rock and Baptist Health break ground on new health clinic in Rose City
North Little Rock officials broke ground on a much-needed health clinic for one neighborhood.
Authorities in Saline County to hold active shooter exercise
Authorities with the Saline County Office of Emergency Management will be conducting an active shooter exercise Tuesday, August 9.
KATV
New plan aims to increase teacher pay by $4000 in Arkansas
Arkansas House and Senate Democrats are working to increase teacher pay salaries through a plan called Raising Arkansas Investment in Schools and Educators (RAISE) Act. Andrew Collins, Arkansas State Representative, said the plan would call to increase the minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $42,000 by using $600 million from the $1.6 billion surplus.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces August events
“Color, Faces, People” by Eliseo Casiano— Thursday, Aug. 4-Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Arts & Science Center will host Eliseo Casiano’s exhibition “Color, Faces, People” from Thursday, Aug. 4-Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. ASC invites community members to a free, drop-in reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
New street department app in the works in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new way of reporting issues happening in Pine Bluff will be coming soon, thanks to the city's street department. The street department has proposed a program that will make sending and responding to work orders easier for both residents and workers. The program is...
Big Country Chateau controversy continues; some call for more renter’s rights
Controversy concerning the Big Country Chateau Apartments in Little Rock continues.
KATV
'Don't wanna be outside:' Spring Valley apartment residents address sewer-like smell
A Little Rock apartment complex is experiencing a sewage line issue that's causing some residents to believe it's becoming a health hazard. The corporate office for Spring Valley apartments said they thought the sewer like smell issue was resolved a few weeks ago, but the problem become bigger than expected.
littlerocksoiree.com
Soirée Presents Little Rock's Top Docs 2022
In a time when your health matters more than ever, so does choosing the right doctor. Little Rock is full of hospitals and clinics that are full of amazing health care providers, so to find the best of the best, we went directly to the source: their coworkers. Below is...
russellvillearkansas.org
Important Information from Entergy
PLEASE NOTE THIS IMPORTANT INFORMATION BELOW FROM ENTERGY!. Entergy is committed to keeping our customers informed on where they go to get assistance paying their utility bills. We understand, empathize, and care about our community residents who may be experiencing struggles during tough economic times. Whether it’s from inflation, loss of job, or other situations outside of their control, Entergy is committed to being a resource for our low income residents in order to provide assistance through delayed payment arrangements, and offering up to 1,000,000 in matching contributions through “The Power to Care” program. Our Entergy website offers additional information on assistance, and how others can help through the Power to Care program at Entergy.com.
beckersspine.com
Wife of late neurosurgeon donates $100K to University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Urmil Gupta, wife of late neurosurgeon Surinder Gupta, MD, donated $100,000 to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock to create an award for neurosurgery residents in her husband's honor. The award will be named the Dr. Surinder Nath Gupta Legacy Endowed Resident Award, and it will...
LRPD begins move to new downtown headquarters
Little Rock police are just about set to move into their new headquarters in downtown Little Rock.
LRPD investigating Tuesday afternoon shooting
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting incident Monday afternoon.
magnoliareporter.com
Tucker inmate from Saline County takes own life
An inmate from Saline County apparently committed suicide on Thursday at the Maximum Security Unit at Tucker. Staff observed Jason Lee Taylor unresponsive in a locked single-man cell. Taylor was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an...
Breckenridge Village will soon be getting a Root Cafe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Root Cafe, owned by Jack and Corri Bristow-Sundell, has been a Little Rock favorite for years, and now it will be getting a second location in Breckenridge Village. It is a farm-to-table style restaurant that is mainly known for its locally sourced ingredients and...
