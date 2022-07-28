ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Work continues on WRID’s Canal 2000

The White River Irrigation District (WRID) is continuing dirt work on segment No. 2 of its Canal 2000. Topsoil removal began on this segment on May 31 in Prairie County near Old Highway 70 road. Once the topsoil stripping was completed, on June 17, the core trench was started, and canal excavation and earth fill began and continues.
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Steve Landers files to run for mayor of Little Rock

Retired Arkansas car dealership owner Steve Landers formally entered the race for mayor of Little Rock on Friday by filing paperwork to run for office. He becomes the most formidable challenger to incumbent Mayor Frank Scott Jr. who is vying for a second term. Landers was greeting by a crowd...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stuttgart, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Education
Stuttgart, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Stuttgart, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Rodriguez
KATV

New plan aims to increase teacher pay by $4000 in Arkansas

Arkansas House and Senate Democrats are working to increase teacher pay salaries through a plan called Raising Arkansas Investment in Schools and Educators (RAISE) Act. Andrew Collins, Arkansas State Representative, said the plan would call to increase the minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $42,000 by using $600 million from the $1.6 billion surplus.
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces August events

“Color, Faces, People” by Eliseo Casiano— Thursday, Aug. 4-Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Arts & Science Center will host Eliseo Casiano’s exhibition “Color, Faces, People” from Thursday, Aug. 4-Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. ASC invites community members to a free, drop-in reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

New street department app in the works in Pine Bluff

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — A new way of reporting issues happening in Pine Bluff will be coming soon, thanks to the city's street department. The street department has proposed a program that will make sending and responding to work orders easier for both residents and workers. The program is...
PINE BLUFF, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meekins Middle School#Pae#Mms
littlerocksoiree.com

Soirée Presents Little Rock's Top Docs 2022

In a time when your health matters more than ever, so does choosing the right doctor. Little Rock is full of hospitals and clinics that are full of amazing health care providers, so to find the best of the best, we went directly to the source: their coworkers. Below is...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
russellvillearkansas.org

Important Information from Entergy

PLEASE NOTE THIS IMPORTANT INFORMATION BELOW FROM ENTERGY!. Entergy is committed to keeping our customers informed on where they go to get assistance paying their utility bills. We understand, empathize, and care about our community residents who may be experiencing struggles during tough economic times. Whether it’s from inflation, loss of job, or other situations outside of their control, Entergy is committed to being a resource for our low income residents in order to provide assistance through delayed payment arrangements, and offering up to 1,000,000 in matching contributions through “The Power to Care” program. Our Entergy website offers additional information on assistance, and how others can help through the Power to Care program at Entergy.com.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
magnoliareporter.com

Tucker inmate from Saline County takes own life

An inmate from Saline County apparently committed suicide on Thursday at the Maximum Security Unit at Tucker. Staff observed Jason Lee Taylor unresponsive in a locked single-man cell. Taylor was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 4:31 p.m. The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Breckenridge Village will soon be getting a Root Cafe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Root Cafe, owned by Jack and Corri Bristow-Sundell, has been a Little Rock favorite for years, and now it will be getting a second location in Breckenridge Village. It is a farm-to-table style restaurant that is mainly known for its locally sourced ingredients and...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy