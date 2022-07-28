Former Tiger Stadium Site in Detroit Scores $42M Housing Development

www.dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Renew Detroit Home Repair Program Expands to $45M with $15M Boost, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Renew Detroit Home Repair Program Expands to $45M with $15M Boost. The Renew...
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
dbusiness.com
Southfield’s Farbman Group Promotes Four Across Portfolio
Farbman Group, a full-service commercial real estate company based in Southfield, announced four team member promotions across its portfolio of companies. “We are delighted to announce the promotion of four of our dedicated leaders, Brian Sioma, Jordan Valasek, Matteo Passalacqua, and Robyn Bergstedt,” says Andrew Farbman, CEO of Farbman Group. “I am confident they will find great success in their elevated roles and continue to serve as role models to their respective departments and colleagues.”
Detroit home repair program gets $15 million to fix more roofs, windows
A city home repair program received an additional $15 million Friday to fix more roofs and windows for low-income Detroiters. State lawmakers representing Detroit joined Mayor Mike Duggan to announce that the Renew Detroit program — launched last year to repair roofs for income-eligible seniors and homeowners with disabilities — can now help 2,000...
Schvitz Detroit Owners to Renovate Former Convent into Artist and Wellness Center
The owners of Schvitz Detroit have acquired a former convent of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth on the city’s east side for most of the 20th century. Set within the Banglatown neighborhood that occupies both Detroit and Hamtramck, “The Convent” as it’s being called contains four floors of usable space, including more than 20 private rooms that will be used by independent practitioners in art, graphic design, massage, acupuncture, meditation, and more.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Fire wins Tug Across the River
The annual Tug Across the River was held today, and Detroit Fire won. Detroit sent 30 of their strongest firefighters to the dock on the river near Hart Plaza, and Windsor had 30 of their strongest on the Canadian side.
hourdetroit.com
The Faces of Michigan’s #1 Real Estate Office — Keller Williams Domain
210 S. OLD WOODWARD AVE. STE. 200, BIRMINGHAM, MI 48009 | 248-590-0800 | KELLERWILLIAMSDOMAIN.COM. In less than five years, KW Domain has become the No. 1 real estate office in Michigan*. This success stems from its culture of collaboration, world-class training and coaching, and cutting-edge technology. As stakeholders in the...
dbusiness.com
Grand Opening of N. Rachmale Foundation Structures and Materials Laboratory
The Wayne State University College of Engineering hosted a dedication and grand opening ceremony of the new N. Rachmale Foundation Structures and Materials Laboratory on Friday, July 29, in Highland Park. The building, located at 14310 Hamilton Ave., was named after the N. Rachmale Foundation, who’s namesake, Avinash Rachmale, chairman and CEO of Detroit’s Lakeshore Global Corp., gifted the university $5 million in 2018 for scholarships and the lab. Dr. M. Roy Wilson, president of Wayne State University; Farshad Fotouhi, dean of the College of Engineering; and William Shuster, chair of the civil and environmental and engineering department, were special guests at the ceremony. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
thevarsitynews.net
East Seven Mile Apartments
**GREEN LIGHT PROJECT PARTNER **Lots of updates, including the landscaping, close to the grocery store and other stores, make these apartments a great place to call home. Our management team strives to provide a safe clean environment for your living enjoyment. Give us a call and talk to our manager for more information 313-372-0848.
dbusiness.com
Hollywood Casino at Greektown Announces New Chef, Renovations, and Menu Selections
Hollywood Casino at Greektown in downtown Detroit has named a new executive chef, Chef Petro Drakopoulous, while introducing new renovations and menu offerings. In addition, two upcoming and as-yet-unnamed restaurants are coming to Hollywood Casino. The 25-year food and beverage industry veteran helms all of the restaurant and culinary operations...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
HometownLife.com
Buy Michigan Now Festival returns after two pandemic years, set for Aug. 5-7 in Northville
Northville is preparing to become a central piece of the state’s annual Buy Michigan Week. The yearly time to celebrate Michigan-made products and businesses begins Monday, Aug. 1, and concludes with Northville’s Aug. 5-7 Buy Michigan Now Festival in the downtown. Fans have only had to wait a...
thecentersquare.com
Michigan economist blasts $1.5 million subsidy for manufacturer
(The Center Square) – The Michigan-based Center for Economic Accountability on Friday called into question the $1.5 million government grant awarded American Rheinmetall Vehicles. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation made the grant through the Michigan Development Program to assist ARV constructing a new facility to build military and law-enforcement...
fox2detroit.com
Jacob Hills death investigated as murder • man missing after concert found dead • Oakland County violin scam
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The death of missing Grand Blanc teen, Jacob Hills, is being investigated as a murder, missing man Logan Sweet was found dead after leaving a concert on a motorcycle, and Oakland County officials advise people to beware of a nationwide violin scam: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s Waymark Launches Machine Learning Platform to Speed Video Creation
Waymark, an internet marketing service in Detroit, announced the next generation of its platform to allow TV and over-the-top (OTT) companies to script, produce, and customize videos in minutes. Waymark works with companies from small agencies up to the Fortune 100 to generate millions of dollars in ad revenues by...
fox2detroit.com
Clinics help Michigan drivers get their suspended licenses back -- What to know
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan is hosting Road to Restoration clinics to help drivers with suspended licenses get their driving privileges back. Last fall, the state stopped suspending licenses for non-driving-related issues such as missed court appointments and some traffic violations. The Department of State canceled infractions on the driving...
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
Riverview Terrace Apartment crisis declared state of emergency, not habitable for months
ADRIAN, Mich. — A state of emergency was declared at the Riverview Terrace Apartments building in Adrian, Michigan. The building's update hotline said the apartment cannot be occupied for months. The city of Adrian is holding a news conference Friday at 9:30 a.m. Robert Lawson is one of the...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Michigan History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
dbusiness.com
Mike Scimeca to Lead Operations and Systems Engineering at Dearborn’s Ghafari
Dearborn-based engineering, architecture, and consulting firm Ghafari Associates announced that Mike Scimeca has rejoined the firm as an executive vice president heading its operations and systems engineering team. In his new role, Scimeca will focus on team development as well as provide principal oversight on projects and manage client relationships...
