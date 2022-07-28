Coughlin Calls for Hearings to Protect NJ Residents from Price Scalping

We’ll stipulate that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection should be flexible in its rule that state lands cannot be used for any commercial purposes. For instance, if a recreational tubing company wants to use such land to send tubers into water, there should be a simple mechanism for the company to apply for authorization. We don’t know for sure if that mechanism exists, but we do know from the DEP that Two River Tubing in Phillipsburg has been in violation of the rule this season. The company, according to the DEP, has been sending its tubers into the Delaware River via the state-owned Hummers Beach Access. The DEP has sent multiple letters to the company, including a July 6 letter informing the company that the matter has been referred to the Office of the Attorney General. It should have never gotten to this point. The appropriate response in this case would be for Two River to work within the legal and political system to either acquire authorization or get a change to the rule, not openly ignore warnings from the state, as the DEP alleges. It appears Two River is betting that the referral to the attorney general is just a bluff that won’t result in any action. If that’s the case, it’s a bad bet. Additionally, it’s an embarrassment to Phillipsburg, which should be promoting recreational businesses given its proximity to the river. That’s more challenging to do when one of the businesses isn’t playing by the book.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO