Coughlin Calls for Hearings to Protect NJ Residents from Price Scalping

www.insidernj.com
Related
What is fusion voting and why do some want to revive it in New Jersey?
Fusion voting, which allows candidates to appear under multiple political parties on ballots, is illegal in N.J. Reformers aim to change that. The post What is fusion voting and why do some want to revive it in New Jersey? appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
How many dogs and cats can you legally own in New Jersey?
You may have heard of the saying, “A dog may be a man’s best friend, but a cat is a woman’s best friend.”. But how many of these “best friends” are you allowed to own in New Jersey?. At the statewide level, New Jersey does...
PETS・
Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg, Gov. Murphy break ground on Portal North Bridge
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Gov. Phil Murphy were in Kearny this morning to formally break ground on the long-delayed Portal North Bridge.
New bag law a nail in the coffin for NJ party store (Opinion)
This is pathetic. And something I predicted. While it was a combination of factors that went into the decision of Sugar Sisters party store in Franklin to close down, part of the reason was New Jersey’s new law banning single-use plastic bags. I had theorized this could be difficult...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Domestic extremists and rail security: What NJ passengers need to know
We haven’t had a significant terrorism-related incident in the Garden State in quite a while but the New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness has issued an advisory about a possible passenger rail threat. While law enforcement officials have not indicated any kind of specific, credible threat has...
After shopping bag ban, NJ isn’t done yet with laws targeting plastics
TRENTON — A bill introduced in Trenton and sponsored by state Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is pushing for stronger plastic packaging in what is called “Extended Producer Responsibility” or EPR. But what exactly does this mean?. It all comes down to recycling, said Doug O’Malley, director of...
New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion
We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
When I was living in Central Pennsylvania, the town I worked in had a population of about eight hundred people, on a busy day. Even the town I grew up in, North Wales, was pretty small in comparison to the rest of the county. Small towns are great!. They have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dying patients desperately need N.J. lawmakers to improve medical aid-in-dying law | Opinion
Three years after New Jersey’s historic “Medical Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act” took effect on Aug. 1, 2019, the evidence is clear: lawmakers need to amend and improve this law. The reason: a large percentage of terminally ill adults who want to access it cannot. As a result, they’re dying with needless suffering that the law was designed to prevent.
Groundbreaking marks construction of New Jersey's new Portal Bridge
KEARNY, N.J. -- A groundbreaking was held for the new Portal Bridge on Monday in Kearny, New Jersey.Officials said the project will provide a much more reliable commute for NJ Transit and Amtrak riders, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. Gov. Phil Murphy was among many elected officials who shoveled dirt at the ceremony marking the start of construction on the long-delayed $1.5 billion bridge. "One of the most critical connection points along the entire Northeast Corridor begins in earnest," Murphy said. Two tracks on the 2.5-mile span will run 50 feet above the Hackensack River, allowing boats to pass underneath. "This project turns the Portal North Bridge from a...
ocscanner.news
NJ: GOV MURPHY ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF MONKEY POX VACCINE
Starting today, New Jersey will have access to an additional 14,520 vaccines to protect against monkeypox infections – furthering our efforts to safeguard the health of our community members during this outbreak. 💉. Thank you to the Biden-Harris Administration for working to increase vaccine availability across the country. Media...
With NJ water restrictions a growing concern, please deactivate sprinklers with timers
It's no surprise that New Jersey has been exceptionally dry. So much so, there's a growing concern of increasing water restrictions statewide if the Garden State doesn't get some steady, beneficial rain soon. Some parts of the state have seen occasional showers and storms over the past month or so....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
insidernj.com
Buttigieg Helps Break Ground on New Portal North Bridge Construction
Governor Governor Phil Murphy, alongside United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett, and several federal, state, and local officials and project partners gathered today to celebrate the official physical groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge. Construction of the new Portal North Bridge will greatly reduce gridlock caused by critical operation and maintenance issues of the existing 110-year-old swing bridge and improve service, reliability, and capacity for rail travel along the Northeast Corridor. The bridge is a major part of the larger Gateway Program, the nation’s most important infrastructure project, and a testament to the prioritization of critical infrastructure investments by the Murphy and Biden administrations.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs voting reform package to strengthen New Jersey elections
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday reaffirmed his commitment to securing access to voting rights by signing a series of bills to strengthen New Jersey’s elections. Today’s signings build on reforms to expand democracy enacted during the Murphy Administration, including automatic voter registration and in-person early voting.
Governor Murphy signs group of election bills into law
Gov. Phil Murphy said the bills will make democracy in New Jersey stronger, more accessible, and more transparent. The post Governor Murphy signs group of election bills into law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
P’burg tubing company drifting into dangerous waters in dispute with N.J. | Turkeys & Trophies
We’ll stipulate that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection should be flexible in its rule that state lands cannot be used for any commercial purposes. For instance, if a recreational tubing company wants to use such land to send tubers into water, there should be a simple mechanism for the company to apply for authorization. We don’t know for sure if that mechanism exists, but we do know from the DEP that Two River Tubing in Phillipsburg has been in violation of the rule this season. The company, according to the DEP, has been sending its tubers into the Delaware River via the state-owned Hummers Beach Access. The DEP has sent multiple letters to the company, including a July 6 letter informing the company that the matter has been referred to the Office of the Attorney General. It should have never gotten to this point. The appropriate response in this case would be for Two River to work within the legal and political system to either acquire authorization or get a change to the rule, not openly ignore warnings from the state, as the DEP alleges. It appears Two River is betting that the referral to the attorney general is just a bluff that won’t result in any action. If that’s the case, it’s a bad bet. Additionally, it’s an embarrassment to Phillipsburg, which should be promoting recreational businesses given its proximity to the river. That’s more challenging to do when one of the businesses isn’t playing by the book.
Yes, public records access in N.J. is a disaster. No, it’s not all the state’s fault
Local governments share much of the blame for why the state Government Records Council operates at a snail's pace. The post Yes, public records access in N.J. is a disaster. No, it’s not all the state’s fault appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Report on NJ rents: Expensive, easing but ‘much worse’ than seems
TRENTON – New Jersey remains among the nation’s most expensive places to rent a home although it became slightly more affordable over the past year, according to the latest version of a yearly report that doesn’t accurately capture the recent soaring rents. Fair market rent in New...
wbgo.org
New Jersey residents asked to conserve water
The water supply is “OK” in New Jersey. State officials want to make sure it stays that way, which is why they are asking residents to conserve water. “We've had less precipitation than normal over the past month and past three months,” said Jeff Hoffman, state geologist in charge of the New Jersey Geological and Water Survey. “Some stream flows are down, groundwater levels are down, and some reservoir levels are at normal or below normal levels.”
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy signs legislation awarding second round of Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act grants to schools
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday signed A4224/S2830 and A4225/S2831 into law, awarding school districts and county colleges a second round of grant funding through the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act (SOCFBA). The grants will fund improvements to and enhancements of career and technical education (CTE)...
Comments / 0