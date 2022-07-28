ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Coughlin Calls for Hearings to Protect NJ Residents from Price Scalping

insidernj.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.insidernj.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
NJ.com

New Jersey is one of the most inequitable states in the nation. We must imagine more. | Opinion

We’re learning firsthand that progress is fragile as our nation confronts sustained assaults on equality and justice. Books that teach our country’s fraught history are being banned, bodily autonomy is under attack, the racial wealth gap is worsening, and communities of color and immigrant families who already lack representation continue to be further marginalized. And contrary to its progressive reputation, New Jersey is not immune to these assaults on equity.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scalping#Price Gouging#Ticketmaster#Art#Protect Nj Residents#Assembly
CBS New York

Groundbreaking marks construction of New Jersey's new Portal Bridge

KEARNY, N.J. -- A groundbreaking was held for the new Portal Bridge on Monday in Kearny, New Jersey.Officials said the project will provide a much more reliable commute for NJ Transit and Amtrak riders, CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported. Gov. Phil Murphy was among many elected officials who shoveled dirt at the ceremony marking the start of construction on the long-delayed $1.5 billion bridge. "One of the most critical connection points along the entire Northeast Corridor begins in earnest," Murphy said. Two tracks on the 2.5-mile span will run 50 feet above the Hackensack River, allowing boats to pass underneath. "This project turns the Portal North Bridge from a...
KEARNY, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ: GOV MURPHY ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF MONKEY POX VACCINE

Starting today, New Jersey will have access to an additional 14,520 vaccines to protect against monkeypox infections – furthering our efforts to safeguard the health of our community members during this outbreak. 💉. Thank you to the Biden-Harris Administration for working to increase vaccine availability across the country. Media...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
insidernj.com

Buttigieg Helps Break Ground on New Portal North Bridge Construction

Governor Governor Phil Murphy, alongside United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez, New Jersey Department of Transportation Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT Board Chair Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti, NJ TRANSIT President & CEO Kevin S. Corbett, and several federal, state, and local officials and project partners gathered today to celebrate the official physical groundbreaking of the new Portal North Bridge. Construction of the new Portal North Bridge will greatly reduce gridlock caused by critical operation and maintenance issues of the existing 110-year-old swing bridge and improve service, reliability, and capacity for rail travel along the Northeast Corridor. The bridge is a major part of the larger Gateway Program, the nation’s most important infrastructure project, and a testament to the prioritization of critical infrastructure investments by the Murphy and Biden administrations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy signs voting reform package to strengthen New Jersey elections

NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Friday reaffirmed his commitment to securing access to voting rights by signing a series of bills to strengthen New Jersey’s elections. Today’s signings build on reforms to expand democracy enacted during the Murphy Administration, including automatic voter registration and in-person early voting.
ELECTIONS
LehighValleyLive.com

P’burg tubing company drifting into dangerous waters in dispute with N.J. | Turkeys & Trophies

We’ll stipulate that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection should be flexible in its rule that state lands cannot be used for any commercial purposes. For instance, if a recreational tubing company wants to use such land to send tubers into water, there should be a simple mechanism for the company to apply for authorization. We don’t know for sure if that mechanism exists, but we do know from the DEP that Two River Tubing in Phillipsburg has been in violation of the rule this season. The company, according to the DEP, has been sending its tubers into the Delaware River via the state-owned Hummers Beach Access. The DEP has sent multiple letters to the company, including a July 6 letter informing the company that the matter has been referred to the Office of the Attorney General. It should have never gotten to this point. The appropriate response in this case would be for Two River to work within the legal and political system to either acquire authorization or get a change to the rule, not openly ignore warnings from the state, as the DEP alleges. It appears Two River is betting that the referral to the attorney general is just a bluff that won’t result in any action. If that’s the case, it’s a bad bet. Additionally, it’s an embarrassment to Phillipsburg, which should be promoting recreational businesses given its proximity to the river. That’s more challenging to do when one of the businesses isn’t playing by the book.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
wbgo.org

New Jersey residents asked to conserve water

The water supply is “OK” in New Jersey. State officials want to make sure it stays that way, which is why they are asking residents to conserve water. “We've had less precipitation than normal over the past month and past three months,” said Jeff Hoffman, state geologist in charge of the New Jersey Geological and Water Survey. “Some stream flows are down, groundwater levels are down, and some reservoir levels are at normal or below normal levels.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy