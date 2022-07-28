Top Notch Bullriding Highlights CFD Wednesday Performance

k2radio.com
Lusk Native Wins CFD Barrel Racing Championship
Emotionally drained by the death of an uncle hospitalized in Cheyenne, barrel racer Andrea Busby rose to the challenge on her horse 'Tito' to win Cheyenne Frontier Days on Sunday. Busby is from Niobrara County - Wyoming's least populated - and she gave it all in front of a massive crowd gathered for the championship round at the world's largest outdoor western celebration. Her winning time on Sunday was 17.13 and beat a very talented field in the short go"
UW Cowboy Football Giveaway – Score Season Tickets to ALL Home Games
Cowboy Football is back at the University of Wyoming this fall in Laramie and we want to send you to the game for FREE to root for the pokes. Enter below for your chance to win FREE home game season tickets to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Brought to you...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo Results For Friday, July 29
Here are the results from Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo action on July 29, 2022:. Bareback: 1, Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, Neb., 86 points on Universal Pro Rodeo’s Pow Wow Nation, $3,163. 2, Cole Franks, Clarendon, Texas, 85.5, $2,396. 3, Will Lowe, Amarillo, Texas, 84.5, $1,725. 4, R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif., 84, $1,150.
Wyoming’s Chancey Williams Shows CFD Goers How to Wear a Cowboy Hat Correctly
If you are going to dress the part when coming to Cheyenne Frontier Days, you better do it right! No one knows that better than Wyomingites. One of those Wyomingites happens to be Country star Chancey Williams. Sure, plenty of us saw Chancey Williams rock out over the weekend during...
Natrona County Fire District sends 3 firefighters to the Sugarloaf Fire
Natrona County Fire District (NCFD) is sending three firefighters to the Sugarloaf Fire, which is on the Laramie Peak Unit of the Medicine Bow National Forest, according to the NCFD Facebook page. This fire is approximately 396 acres, and is burning approximately 7 miles southwest of Laramie Peak and 5...
Laramie Restaurant Recently Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives Looking For New Owners
If you frequent Downtown Laramie, then there's a good chance you've had the pleasure of hitting up Downtown Laramie's popular Bar and Grill, The Crowbar & Grill. Now, this isn't to get anyone's anxiety up and you shouldn't get too excited, but, the owners are looking to pass on the business to someone else after 10 years.
Jonathan Thomas, AKA ‘Snoopy’ Is Larimer County Most Wanted
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is looking for 20-year-old Jonathan Lee Thomas. Thomas is described as standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He is sometimes known by the nickname "Snoopy." He is wanted for unauthorized absence from a correctional facility.
Laramie County Sheriff Seeking Square Dance Uniform Burglar
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down the burglar who stole square dance uniforms from a local residence. That's according to agency spokesman Capt. Don Hollingshead. He says the theft happened sometime before June 28 in the 2200 Block of Persons Road, with 30 square dance uniforms being taken.
Cheyenne Police Issue Phone Scam Warning
The Cheyenne Police Department is warning Cheyenne residents to be wary of a scam that has been reported recently. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The scam features a caller claiming to be a Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy who says the intended victim owes...
Sugarloaf Fire Burns Nearly 400 Acres in Medicine Bow National Forest
Human activity likely caused the wildfire that has burned over 500 acres in the Medicine Bow National Forest about seven miles southwest of Laramie Peak, according to the multi-agency InciWeb. The Sugarloaf Fire in northern Albany County was first reported about noon Monday near the end of Forest Road 637...
Juvenile Larimer County Suspect Considered “Armed And Dangerous”
Larimer County authorities are looking for a 15-year-old suspect in a shooting incident that left a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, deputies were called out around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 28 on a report of shots fired in the 400 block of South Overland Trail in Fort Collins. They found a 28-year-old man who had been shot several times.
[UPDATED] Cheyenne Police Asking For Help Identifying Man Who Fired Shot
The suspect has been identified thanks to a tip from a community member. Cheyenne Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly fired a gun at another man in a recent incident. That's according to a release from the Cheyenne Police Department. According to CPD...
