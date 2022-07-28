ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces August events

“Color, Faces, People” by Eliseo Casiano— Thursday, Aug. 4-Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Arts & Science Center will host Eliseo Casiano’s exhibition “Color, Faces, People” from Thursday, Aug. 4-Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. ASC invites community members to a free, drop-in reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Work continues on WRID’s Canal 2000

The White River Irrigation District (WRID) is continuing dirt work on segment No. 2 of its Canal 2000. Topsoil removal began on this segment on May 31 in Prairie County near Old Highway 70 road. Once the topsoil stripping was completed, on June 17, the core trench was started, and canal excavation and earth fill began and continues.
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Boy, 15, found slain inside car in Stuttgart

Arkansas State Police Special Agents have been requested by the Stuttgart Police Department to investigate an apparent homicide that has claimed the life of a teenager. Stuttgart police officers found Kyler Stigger, 15, dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson St. on the west side of Stuttgart.
Kait 8

M2.2 earthquake reported overnight

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake Wednesday night in White County. The magnitude 2.2 quake occurred at 10:17 p.m. on July 27. It was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob and had a depth of 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles). No...
WHITE COUNTY, AR
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
KTLO

Former aide at North Little Rock veterans home arrested

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the arrest of Marri Parks, 51, of Little Rock on multiple charges stemming from her time working at the Arkansas State Veterans Home at North Little Rock. During her time as an employee of a third party vendor working inside the facility, Parks allegedly accessed a resident’s debit card and fraudulently used it for transactions such as: alcohol, music and video streaming services, food delivery services, online shopping and even orthodontic care.
THV11

Little Rock police search for missing teen

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing teenager. 16-year-old Niya Flint was last seen in Little Rock on July 26, 2022. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Flint, please contact Detective...

