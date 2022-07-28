www.stuttgartdailyleader.com
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces August events
“Color, Faces, People” by Eliseo Casiano— Thursday, Aug. 4-Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Arts & Science Center will host Eliseo Casiano’s exhibition “Color, Faces, People” from Thursday, Aug. 4-Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. ASC invites community members to a free, drop-in reception 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Work continues on WRID’s Canal 2000
The White River Irrigation District (WRID) is continuing dirt work on segment No. 2 of its Canal 2000. Topsoil removal began on this segment on May 31 in Prairie County near Old Highway 70 road. Once the topsoil stripping was completed, on June 17, the core trench was started, and canal excavation and earth fill began and continues.
Arkansas's largest high school football game to return to Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas's largest high school football game will soon return to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Longtime rivals the Benton Panthers and the Bryant Hornets will be going head to head in the 2022 Salt Bowl that will be happening on August 27 at 7:00 p.m.
LRPD begins move to new downtown headquarters
Little Rock police are just about set to move into their new headquarters in downtown Little Rock.
Arkansas public schools keeping students fed while federal free meal program ends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the pandemic, all students in public schools ate for free— but the federal funding that made that possible is about to come to an end. There are still some ways that Arkansas families can keep hungry kids fed while going into the new school year.
beckersspine.com
Wife of late neurosurgeon donates $100K to University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Urmil Gupta, wife of late neurosurgeon Surinder Gupta, MD, donated $100,000 to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock to create an award for neurosurgery residents in her husband's honor. The award will be named the Dr. Surinder Nath Gupta Legacy Endowed Resident Award, and it will...
Major Arkansas supermarket set to close another location on August 13th
A major grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another location in Arkansas next month. Naturally, area residents are sad to see it go. Kroger, a major supermarket chain with over 2,800 stores in 35 states, has recently announced that it will be closing another one of its locations in Arkansas next month.
magnoliareporter.com
Boy, 15, found slain inside car in Stuttgart
Arkansas State Police Special Agents have been requested by the Stuttgart Police Department to investigate an apparent homicide that has claimed the life of a teenager. Stuttgart police officers found Kyler Stigger, 15, dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson St. on the west side of Stuttgart.
Non-profit clears land to build homeless shelter for young people
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More resources are coming for young people experiencing homelessness in Little Rock after a local non-profit cleared the way to build a new shelter on Wednesday. Immerse Arkansas will be demolishing an old building on Mary Street to build The Station, a shelter that will...
Pine Bluff fire death found to be homicide
A Pine Bluff police investigation is underway after a Tuesday fire death is ruled a homicide.
Arkansas State Police investigating homicide of Stuttgart teen
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating the suspected homicide of a teenager Saturday.
Kait 8
M2.2 earthquake reported overnight
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake Wednesday night in White County. The magnitude 2.2 quake occurred at 10:17 p.m. on July 27. It was centered 11 kilometers (7.2 miles) north-northwest of Bald Knob and had a depth of 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles). No...
Big Country Chateau controversy continues; some call for more renter’s rights
Controversy concerning the Big Country Chateau Apartments in Little Rock continues.
KTLO
Former aide at North Little Rock veterans home arrested
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the arrest of Marri Parks, 51, of Little Rock on multiple charges stemming from her time working at the Arkansas State Veterans Home at North Little Rock. During her time as an employee of a third party vendor working inside the facility, Parks allegedly accessed a resident’s debit card and fraudulently used it for transactions such as: alcohol, music and video streaming services, food delivery services, online shopping and even orthodontic care.
Abandoned dog left under overpass in Little Rock overnight, finally picked up by animal control
An abandoned dog spent the night chained up under an overpass in West Little Rock before finally being rescued by animal control late Friday morning.
Little Rock police: Man found dead after shooting in southwest part of the city
Little Rock police said one person was found dead Monday morning in the southwest part of the city.
Little Rock police search for missing teen
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the help of the public in locating a missing teenager. 16-year-old Niya Flint was last seen in Little Rock on July 26, 2022. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ms. Flint, please contact Detective...
Stuttgart teen found dead inside vehicle, homicide investigation underway
STUTTGART, Ark. — Officers with the Stuttgart Police Department found 15-year-old Kyler Stigger dead inside a vehicle parked in the driveway of a vacant lot at 508 S. Henderson Street. Special agents with the Arkansas State Police have been dispatched to investigate the apparent homicide that claimed the life...
Police: Woman dead after being beaten up in Little Rock Heights area, person of interest arrested
Police in Little Rock are investigating a killing that occurred in the Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Arkansas State Police operation nets 22 alleged drug dealers
Arkansas State Police with other agencies conducted a series of arrests around and in Forrest City.
