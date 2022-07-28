Georgia man facing multiple charges following multi-agency human trafficking/drug investigation

GEORGIA ( WRBL ) – According to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Gwinnett County man has been arrested on drug related charges after a multi-agency joint human trafficking/prostitution and drug investigation.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Andrew Jones, age 34, has been charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.

Officials said the investigation into Jones began with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators received information that Jones was giving fentanyl to several women and expecting them to repay him in either sexual favors or in cash payments.

After “countless” hours of surveillance and corroboration of information, investigators with several law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant on Jones’ Gwinnett County home on July 21, 2022.

During the search, investigators found the following:

90 grams of suspected marijuana

50 grams of suspected fentanyl

trafficking amounts of suspected methamphetamine

five firearms

other drugs and drug paraphernalia

According to officials, investigators also discovered hundreds of syringes throughout in Jones’ house and a make-shift lab in the garage where investigators say Jones was manufacturing fentanyl pills.

Jones was arrested after the search, led by the Gwinnett Metro Task Force and Lawrenceville Police Department. The GBI and Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the human trafficking investigation. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

Investigators said although no human trafficking charges have been filed at this time, the investigation into Jones continues. Anyone with information about this case can submit anonymous tips online or by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477). You can also download the GBI’s the See Something, Send Something mobile app.







