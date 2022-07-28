Michigan Brewers Guild Releases Film Chronicling the State’s $600M Beer Industry

www.dbusiness.com
Related
dbusiness.com
Michigan Leads Great Lakes Region in Venture Capital Growth
Novi’s Michigan Venture Capital Association has released its 2022 MCVA Research Report, a comprehensive analysis of investment activity that has had a positive impact in the state. The report shows $6.6 billion of VC investment across 1,593 deals in Michigan since 2006. In 2021, an article in Crunchbase points...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Renew Detroit Home Repair Program Expands to $45M with $15M Boost, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Renew Detroit Home Repair Program Expands to $45M with $15M Boost. The Renew...
dbusiness.com
Ann Arbor’s Intalytics Partners with Major Retailer on Sales Forecasting Model
Tuesday Morning, an off-price retailer of home goods and décor based in Dallas, has partnered with Ann Arbor’s Intalytics for customized location intelligence solutions. As part of this partnership, Intalytics has developed a sales forecasting model that the Tuesday Morning real estate and operations teams will utilize to refine its brick-and-mortar strategy. The Tuesday Morning team will also have access to SiteIntel, a proprietary analytics platform developed by Intalytics.
dbusiness.com
OwnCrib in Lansing Debuts Self-service Home Buying and Selling Website
OwnCrib in Lansing has launched its self-service, automated, online real estate platform, which is designed to simplify the home buying and selling processes, potentially saving the average seller more than $20,000 in real estate agent fees per transaction and making buyers’ offers up to 3 percent stronger. The online...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dbusiness.com
U-M Awarded $5.1M to Advance Nuclear Energy Technology
The Department of Nuclear Engineering and Radiological Sciences at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has received $5.1 million funding for three projects to advance nuclear technology. The department is also collaborating on three more of the 74 projects that the U.S. Department of Energy is supporting with a...
Comments / 0