Town Talk: A conversation with Dr. Chris Ballenger, Superintendent, Warren County Schools

Warren County, Town senior citizens victimized by scammers
Fraudsters often see senior citizens as an easy mark and someone they may be able to scam. With American senior citizens losing over $3 billion, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), crimes surrounding scammers affect every community. In fact, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) notified the public...
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Damian Paul Fedoryka (1941 -2022)
Damian Paul Fedoryka, aged 81, passed from this life in his home in Front Royal, Virginia, on July 26, 2022. His repose in the Lord followed a time of preparation and ever-deepening communion with God, his family, and other loved ones. Forced from his beloved native Ukraine at the end...
EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne reacts to July civil litigation results ordering total of over $13.35 million paid to the County Economic Development Authority
As noted in our lead story on the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA) versus Truc “Curt” Tran and his ITFederal LLC company civil liability case result (See: Jury awards WC EDA $11.9 million-plus in civil compensatory claims against ITFederal and Truc ‘Curt’ Tran), involved players on the plaintiff’s side deferred to current EDA Board Chairman Jeff Browne for a reaction, not only to the Tran/ITFederal result, but a month in which four civil liability cases went the EDA’s way. After a day of reflection on this month’s civil liability trials, much of which he watched in the courtroom, often with other EDA board members, this is what Browne told Royal Examiner:
Rosa Ester Angeles Aranda Vega (1935 – 2022)
Rosa Ester Angeles Aranda Vega, 87, of Luray, Virginia, died on Monday, July 25, 2022. She was born June 25, 1935, in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of the late Antonio Aranda and late Isabel Salazar Aranda. Ms. Aranda Vegas was a long-time Luray, VA resident for 36 years. She was born a true Washingtonian and a hardcore Redskin fan. Rosa was a first-generation American born and proud of her bloodline. Her family heritage bloodline expands from Columbia, South America, to Europe and Spain.
Fairfax 4-H Fair set for comeback
Back for the first time since 2019, the 72nd annual Fairfax County 4-H Fair and Carnival will offer amusement rides, educational tables, animal exhibits and more. The event will run Aug. 4 through 7 at Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, with varying activities held on different days. “After two...
Virginia AG Miyares visits Fairfax Co. officers as police chief issues personnel emergency
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Thursday night Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares had a candid conversation with members of law enforcement at the Fairfax County Police Association’s lodge. The Q&A session revealing some of the Attorney General’s gravest concerns. He said people will die in Virginia due...
Winchester pain doctor reprimanded following patient death
A Winchester physician has been reprimanded following the 2019 death of a patient treated by him for a spinal procedure. A consent order dated May 25, 2022, issued by Virginia Medical Board Deputy Executive Director Jennifer Deschenes, J.D., M.S., and signed by the physician, Dr. Michael J. Poss, states that he violated the law while performing nerve blocks on an elderly patient with morbid obesity and severe obstructive sleep apnea who died after complications arose with the doctor’s administration of anesthesia.
Fairfax County Police Association Tells Virginia AG New Laws Make Their Jobs Harder
Virginia’s attorney general met with members of a Fairfax County police officers group Thursday night to listen to their claims that new laws and policies are making it tougher for them to do their job. Dozens of current and former Fairfax County police officers – members of an organization...
Memorial held for 17-year-old murdered in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — An act of gun violence, that's what killed Anthony Cruz-Santos,17, according to his family. On Saturday, a memorial service and call to action was held in his memory. He was murdered on July 12, 2021. Prince William County Police say a 19-year-old, using an...
State veterinary board indefinitely suspends Harrisonburg-area vet’s license. Here’s what happened.
RICHMOND — After two days of hearings about whether he acted appropriately and can continue practicing medicine, Dr. Ayman Salem, a veterinarian who operated emergency animal clinics in Harrisonburg and Winchester, faced the Board of Veterinary Medicine on Friday afternoon to learn his fate. The board, comprising five members...
Instagram account suggests “rot” at McLean High School
The bio for the account @mclean.rot on Instagram reads, “The best single word to define this school is ‘gross.’” With 71 posts, the anonymous student owner of @mclean.rot has been posting an unvarnished look at McLean High School since February, detailing for all a need for serious maintenance.
Looking for something fun? Enjoy this musical of Annie Jr this weekend
The Shore Players present Annie Jr at Cottonwood Ranch. The Cottonwood Ranch is located at 135 Morrison Lane in Front Royal, Virginia. The plays run on July 29, 30, and 31 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are (suggested donation) Adults $8, Students $5, and Families $25. Based on the popular comic...
Front Royal business man is sentenced to 6 months
Front Royal business man William Huck was sentenced to 6 months in jail. Once Huck is released Supervised Probation has been order. The sentence was handed down on Wednesday July 27 according to Culpepper General District Court documents. Huck was found guilty of a class one misdemeanor count of sexual...
New I-95 south off-ramp at Exit 133 opens on Tuesday in Stafford
New I-95 south off-ramp at Exit 133 opens on Tuesday in Stafford. Crews with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project will open a new Interstate 95 southbound off-ramp at the exit 133 (Route 17) interchange in Stafford County with a new traffic pattern as construction advances on the 10-mile extension of Express Lanes.
Pair of COVID deaths reported in the valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia processed just four COVID related deaths Tuesday, but half of them were in the WSVA listening area. The Virginia Department of Health reported fatal cases of the virus in Staunton and Waynesboro. There were also a pair of new COVID related hospitalizations in the valley.
Shenandoah County neighbors upset over removal of mailboxes
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some residents of a Shenandoah County private community are upset after a neighbor removed 24 of their mailboxes from his property and dumped them half a mile away. “There’s 24 accounts of destruction of property and tampering with the United States mail, and he did...
Loudoun County Authorities arrest an embezzlement ring
Loudoun County Authorities announced the arrest of three men accused of embezzling over $250,000 in a nearly two year span. Francisco Aguilar Paz, Jose Aguilar Paz both of Leesburg and Raul Gozales Ascencio of Manassas face a number of charges including felony embezzlement. Two of those men worked for Beckstrom...
Police Persistence Produces Prisoner
A wanted Stafford man only delayed his journey to the Rappahannock Regional Jail after initially refusing to exit his home last night. On July 29th at 9:41 p.m. deputies responded to a home on US Ford Lane in an attempt to locate Hans Zerbe, 57. Fredericksburg Police had active warrants on file for aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Zerbe refused to exit the home, but deputes were not about to give up.
There Are Some Upcoming Road Closures In Frederick
Part of Gas House Pk will remain closed until September; Mill Pond Rd will close beginning on Aug. 1st. Frederick, Md (KM) The closure of Gas House Pike at Monocacy Boulevard and Helix Way will be extended through late August. Frederick City officials say the contractor, C. William Hertzer, is completing work on removing and replacing the sanitary sewer piping. That work began in May, and is now expected to continue until August 26th.
