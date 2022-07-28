Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Introduces Program for Buyers to Save on Refinancing

www.dbusiness.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel Maven
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Renew Detroit Home Repair Program Expands to $45M with $15M Boost, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Renew Detroit Home Repair Program Expands to $45M with $15M Boost. The Renew...
dbusiness.com
Southfield’s Farbman Group Promotes Four Across Portfolio
Farbman Group, a full-service commercial real estate company based in Southfield, announced four team member promotions across its portfolio of companies. “We are delighted to announce the promotion of four of our dedicated leaders, Brian Sioma, Jordan Valasek, Matteo Passalacqua, and Robyn Bergstedt,” says Andrew Farbman, CEO of Farbman Group. “I am confident they will find great success in their elevated roles and continue to serve as role models to their respective departments and colleagues.”
dbusiness.com
Ann Arbor’s Intalytics Partners with Major Retailer on Sales Forecasting Model
Tuesday Morning, an off-price retailer of home goods and décor based in Dallas, has partnered with Ann Arbor’s Intalytics for customized location intelligence solutions. As part of this partnership, Intalytics has developed a sales forecasting model that the Tuesday Morning real estate and operations teams will utilize to refine its brick-and-mortar strategy. The Tuesday Morning team will also have access to SiteIntel, a proprietary analytics platform developed by Intalytics.
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s Waymark Launches Machine Learning Platform to Speed Video Creation
Waymark, an internet marketing service in Detroit, announced the next generation of its platform to allow TV and over-the-top (OTT) companies to script, produce, and customize videos in minutes. Waymark works with companies from small agencies up to the Fortune 100 to generate millions of dollars in ad revenues by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dbusiness.com
Mike Scimeca to Lead Operations and Systems Engineering at Dearborn’s Ghafari
Dearborn-based engineering, architecture, and consulting firm Ghafari Associates announced that Mike Scimeca has rejoined the firm as an executive vice president heading its operations and systems engineering team. In his new role, Scimeca will focus on team development as well as provide principal oversight on projects and manage client relationships...
dbusiness.com
Troy’s Integrity Aerospace Expands Digital Twin Technology Partnership in North America
Integrity Aerospace Group (IAG), a technology reseller and holding group based in Troy, has announced the formation of Spinview-NA to support its exclusive partnership with visual intelligence company Spinview. The latter company, a London-based startup from Enterprise Metaverse, leverages digital twin technology together with building information modeling (BIM), industrial internet...
dbusiness.com
Hercules Electric Marine to Supply Electric Propulsion Systems for Pontoon Boats
Hercules Electric Marine in Farmington Hills, a division of Hercules Electric Mobility, has announced its agreement with Coach Marine Group to supply electric propulsion systems for its Coach and Xcursion branded pontoon boats. The companies have entered the final design and integration phase where they will partner to tailor the...
dbusiness.com
Robotics Leader FANUC America to Nearly Double Footprint in Auburn Hills
FANUC America, a supplier of CNCs, robotics, and Robomachine’s in Rochester Hills, announced a West Campus expansion that will push its operational space in Oakland County to nearly 2 million square-feet. The construction will include a 655,000-square-foot facility to house manufacturing, engineering, and R&D projects. This investment in Michigan’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dbusiness.com
Troy’s Boka Marine Launches Electric, Solar-powered Pontoon Boats
Boka Marine in Troy, a division of Fenton’s American Recreational Products (ARP), is launching its new four-person pontoon product line this summer with a direct-to-consumer business model. Boka e-boats utilize the same fiberglass frame technology as its cousin, Paddle Wheeler. Instead of pedal power, however, Boka e-boats are powered...
dbusiness.com
Grand Opening of N. Rachmale Foundation Structures and Materials Laboratory
The Wayne State University College of Engineering hosted a dedication and grand opening ceremony of the new N. Rachmale Foundation Structures and Materials Laboratory on Friday, July 29, in Highland Park. The building, located at 14310 Hamilton Ave., was named after the N. Rachmale Foundation, who’s namesake, Avinash Rachmale, chairman and CEO of Detroit’s Lakeshore Global Corp., gifted the university $5 million in 2018 for scholarships and the lab. Dr. M. Roy Wilson, president of Wayne State University; Farshad Fotouhi, dean of the College of Engineering; and William Shuster, chair of the civil and environmental and engineering department, were special guests at the ceremony. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
dbusiness.com
Hollywood Casino at Greektown Announces New Chef, Renovations, and Menu Selections
Hollywood Casino at Greektown in downtown Detroit has named a new executive chef, Chef Petro Drakopoulous, while introducing new renovations and menu offerings. In addition, two upcoming and as-yet-unnamed restaurants are coming to Hollywood Casino. The 25-year food and beverage industry veteran helms all of the restaurant and culinary operations...
Comments / 0