Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Introduces Program for Buyers to Save on Refinancing

The Wayne State University College of Engineering hosted a dedication and grand opening ceremony of the new N. Rachmale Foundation Structures and Materials Laboratory on Friday, July 29, in Highland Park. The building, located at 14310 Hamilton Ave., was named after the N. Rachmale Foundation, who’s namesake, Avinash Rachmale, chairman and CEO of Detroit’s Lakeshore Global Corp., gifted the university $5 million in 2018 for scholarships and the lab. Dr. M. Roy Wilson, president of Wayne State University; Farshad Fotouhi, dean of the College of Engineering; and William Shuster, chair of the civil and environmental and engineering department, were special guests at the ceremony. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.

HIGHLAND PARK, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO