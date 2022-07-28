Libertarian Party of Montgomery County endorses Beal, Dasinger, Marquis | OPINION

Read on clarksvillenow.com
8 takeaways from Election Day in Montgomery County: Party matters, until it doesn’t | OPINION
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There were several surprises and interesting outcomes in the results of last night’s election, a Montgomery County General Election and state primary. Here are my top takeaways. 1. Party matters. Montgomery County is a Republican stronghold, and that may have played out in...
Burkhart narrowly wins Republican nomination to new District 75, Vallejos wins primary in 67
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a tight three-way race, Jeff Burkhart will be the Republican nominee to the new state House District 75. “Right now I am still sitting in my chair blown away,” he told Clarksville Now. “I feel good. I don’t even have words right now.”
Wes Golden elected county mayor: ‘It’s a feeling that I don’t want to let go’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Political newcomer Wes Golden won election to mayor of Montgomery County on Thursday night, defeating Jo Ellen “Jodi” O’Connor to replace retiring Mayor Jim Durrett. “It’s a humbling feeling; it’s a feeling that I don’t want to let go,” Golden told...
26 candidates sail through uncontested races in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While about two dozen races were contested on this year’s Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election ballot, there were 26 candidates who sailed through without opposition. Here are the candidates who made it through the Aug. 4 ballot uncontested. The candidates...
Judicial shakeup: Ben Dean of Robertson County defeats longtime Chancellor Laurence McMillan
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – In a surprise turn of events, political newcomer and Robertson County attorney Ben Dean defeated longtime District 19 Chancellor Laurence McMillan of Clarksville, who has been in the judicial seat for 17 years. “I wanted to say from the very beginning my opponent ran...
Election results: Final results for all races in Montgomery County election and local results of state primary
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 2022 Tennessee State Primary and Montgomery County General Election was held today, and polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are the Montgomery County results in contested races, with early and absentee votes, plus 38 of 38 precincts reporting. The Circuit Court judge and...
Sheriff John Fuson wins re-election, Oliver says he’ll be back in 4 years
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Incumbent Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson won reelection again Thursday night, defeating challenger Mike Oliver. “I’ll tell you. We could not do what we do without our families,” Fuson said in an acceptance speech at Old Glory Distilling. Fuson had 9,225 votes...
APSU president and first lady support Governors Own Marching Band Fund of Excellence
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Austin Peay State University Foundation recently received a generous gift from APSU President Mike Licari and APSU First Lady Kirsten Licari to support the Governors Own Marching Band (GOMB). President Licari and Kirsten Licari were members of the Pride of Minnesota Marching Band as undergraduates at the University of Minnesota.
James Winfree
James Dwight “Jimmy” Winfree, 61, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 at his residence. Jimmy was born February 2, 1961 in Montgomery County son of the late, James Orman and Peggy Jenkins Winfree. He was a truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Dwight Winfree. Jimmy is survived by his sister, Pamela Jean Brake; his brother, Robert Lee Winfree; nieces, Tracy (Kevin) Marrs; and Gracie Winfree’ nephews. Caleb “Hillbilly” Winfree and Chris (Jennifer) Brake; great niece, Abigail Marrs; great nephew, Bentley Marrs; grandchildren, Zachary Winfree and Alie Bandy; and daughter-in-law, Kellie Porter; nephew and great nephews, Briliey, Mason and Dylan, Brake.
APSU graduates first students from nationally recognized Grow Your Own teacher residency program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – When he was younger, Malachi Johnson always helped his siblings with their homework. He enjoyed coaching and encouraging them, and his family quickly noticed that teaching came naturally to the high school student. During his senior year, Johnson toyed with the idea of becoming a teacher,...
Christopher Scott Hall
Christopher Scott Hall, age 54, of Clarksville, TN passed away at his home on July 24, 2022. Christopher was born September 29, 1967 in Fort. Campbell, KY to the late Alvin Hall and Betty Kiser. He had a career as an excellent construction worker and loved to spend his alone time on a quiet fishing trip.
DoubleTree By Hilton confirmed for downtown Clarksville’s former Riverview Inn
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s official: The former Riverview Inn downtown will become a DoubleTree By Hilton. BNA Associates, based in Nashville, announced today it has signed a franchise agreement with Hilton to open a DoubleTree as part of its Riverview Square project, to be constructed next to the new F&M Bank Arena.
$47,200 in checks seized after Montgomery County investigation into PO Box thefts
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office seized 116 personal and business checks, 76 credit/debit cards, cash, computers, smart phones, firearms and a specialized post office box key following an investigation into a fraud scheme that led them to Nashville. During the execution of a...
Rotary Park summer camps wrap up, spur outdoor interest
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Montgomery County Parks and Recreation wrapped up the last of seven complete week-long summer camps on July 29 at Rotary Park. This year, County Parks held camps for 95 total students at capacity for each week. The first six sessions were for campers from eight to 11-year-olds, and the seventh session was for campers in the 12 to 14-year-old age range.
2 men, ‘armed and dangerous,’ wanted by Clarksville Police in College Street shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Police are looking for two men they say are armed and dangerous, following a shooting at a market on College Street. At about 2 a.m. Monday, Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, were at B&L Market, 1361 College St., when they got into a confrontation with a 38-year-old man, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Weekend top picks: County Fair, Downtown @ Sundown, LGBT Festival and more
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – There’s a full weekend ahead in Clarksville, with festivals, a fair, concerts and theatre. Montgomery County Fair: Come by Clarksville Speedway & Fairgrounds, 1600 Needmore Road, all weekend to enjoy live entertainment, amusement rides, and famous fair food. Attractions include carnival rides, pig racing, the Enduro Race and more. Fair admission is $7. Ride ticket and armband prices vary. The fair continues every night through Saturday, Aug. 6.
APSU math students visit Jamaica for service-learning study abroad
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Several years ago, Cory Reeder spent a few relaxing days at an all-inclusive resort in Jamaica. He always wanted to go back and see more of the Caribbean island, so when the Austin Peay State University mathematics graduate student heard APSU was resuming its service-learning, study abroad trip to Jamaica, he signed up immediately.
Ronald Jorgenson
Ronald James Jorgenson, age 77, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. No services are planned at this time. Ronald entered this life on February 28, 1945, in Two Harbors, Minnesota to the late Rev. Jay Obert Jorgenson and Esther Busness Jorgenson. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church of Ft. Campbell. Ronald was a proud Retired Veteran of The United States Navy, having honorably served for 30 years, reaching the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He enjoyed volunteering for the American Red Cross, was a substitute teacher for ten years, and was a proctor at the testing center of the University of Maryland Global Campus. He had a wicked sense of humor and had never met a stranger. Ronald loved all forms of technologies, especially gadgets. He recently enjoyed writing poetry and has always enjoyed travelling. His extensive travels included residing in The United Kingdom, South Korea, Bermuda, Greece, Iceland, Japan, and Sicily, Italy.
TRAFFIC ALERT: School bus and truck crash on Sango Road, no children injured
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A pickup truck and a school bus with children on board collided Friday morning on Sango Road. At about 11:20 a.m., the vehicles crashed near 360 Sango Road, according to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Wojnarek. “Children were on the bus and...
Ogburn gets life in prison plus 100 years for murder of Tanesha Hardy
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A life sentence plus 100 years was handed down by Judge Robert Bateman to convicted murderer Timothy Ogburn in the Montgomery County Courts Center on Thursday. Earlier this year, Ogburn was convicted of the murder of Tanesha Hardy in a drive-by shooting on May...
