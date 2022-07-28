Dan’s Cover Artist Patricia Feiler Paints North Fork Sunflowers

Eleanor K. Creegan (nee Peterson), of Hampton Bays, died peacefully the evening of July 18, surrounded by love. She was 95. Eleanor was born on September 23, 1926, a daughter of John and Catherine (Casey) Peterson. She grew up in her beloved Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn. After graduating early from Girls Commercial High School, she immediately began wartime employment at Todd Shipyard in Brooklyn. She went on to work a variety of secretarial and administrative positions over the years while raising a family of five children. Her last position was with the Art Department at Brooklyn College. While working there full time, she attended evening classes and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in May 1981.

HAMPTON BAYS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO