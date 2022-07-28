Dan’s Cover Artist Patricia Feiler Paints North Fork Sunflowers

www.danspapers.com
Hamptons Fashion Week 2022 Gets Haute in Southampton
With how integral fashion and big summer events are to the identity of the Hamptons, it's strange to think there was ever a time before Hamptons Fashion Week, but that was the reality when DCG Media Group CEO Dee Rivera decided to do something about it. Now ramping up for the fourth iteration of the event, August 5–7 in Southampton, Rivera has an even bigger experience planned than in years past.
Shinnecock Voices: Ma’s House – a Safe Place to Create
Shinnecock artists have been giving the world creative energy for centuries. The old ones created beautiful pieces from gifts of the Earth. Wampum carvings from quahog shells, paintings on buckskin from dye made of berries, and baskets woven from birch and other flora. In the 1950s, David Martine Bunn was famed for his ability to carve beautiful, lifelike duck decoys.
Hampton Bays Mother Eleanor K. Creegan Dies at 95
Eleanor K. Creegan (nee Peterson), of Hampton Bays, died peacefully the evening of July 18, surrounded by love. She was 95. Eleanor was born on September 23, 1926, a daughter of John and Catherine (Casey) Peterson. She grew up in her beloved Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn. After graduating early from Girls Commercial High School, she immediately began wartime employment at Todd Shipyard in Brooklyn. She went on to work a variety of secretarial and administrative positions over the years while raising a family of five children. Her last position was with the Art Department at Brooklyn College. While working there full time, she attended evening classes and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in May 1981.
Race of Hope 5K Returns After Week of Hope in Southampton
Pedestrians and motorists in the Village of Southampton will have noticed the many bright-yellow HOPE balloons festooning more than 50 local shops along Main Street and Jobs Lane since last week. These mark the return of the Hope for Depression Research Foundation's (HDRF) annual Week of Hope — a village-wide effort bringing attention to, and advancing the conversation about, mental health and depression, which will culminate in the annual Race of Hope 5K to Defeat Depression on Sunday, August 7.
Saving Houses – A Plan for Affordable Homes in the Hamptons
Down the street from where I live in East Hampton, bulldozers are preparing a site upon which they will be erecting a 50-unit low-cost housing complex. There is an urgent need for low-cost housing. And both the summer people and the...
