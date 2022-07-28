Homeless shelter in Portsmouth adjusts to hot weather

BREAKING UPDATE: Residents will see more delays in possibly moving back into Seaview Lofts Apartments in Newport News due to lingering problems. WAVY’s Jon Dowding reports that the main issue at the building, the elevators, failed an inspection on Friday due to issues related to malfunctioning HVAC systems. The HVAC in the machine room isn’t working correctly, which caused temperatures inside to rise to around 90 degrees on Friday, causing the machinery to malfunction. There’s also no air conditioning in the common areas of the building.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO