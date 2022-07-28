Homeless shelter in Portsmouth adjusts to hot weather

www.13newsnow.com
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
Virginia Beach festival brings hope to community's most vulnerable populations
The House of Esther Organization will host its 19th annual Friends of Hope Charity Festival Sunday, July 31, raising money to help two groups that serve vulnerable populations in Hampton Roads.
Extreme heat leading to elevator inspection failures at condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Weeks of repairs and progress didn't stop the SeaView Lofts elevators from failing inspection again. Hundreds of residents were forced out of the Newport News apartment complex more than a month ago due to numerous failed safety inspections. Testimony inside Newport News Circuit Court on...
Issues linger at condemned Newport News apartments; new hearing Friday
BREAKING UPDATE: Residents will see more delays in possibly moving back into Seaview Lofts Apartments in Newport News due to lingering problems. WAVY’s Jon Dowding reports that the main issue at the building, the elevators, failed an inspection on Friday due to issues related to malfunctioning HVAC systems. The HVAC in the machine room isn’t working correctly, which caused temperatures inside to rise to around 90 degrees on Friday, causing the machinery to malfunction. There’s also no air conditioning in the common areas of the building.
Crews battle commercial fire on Firefall Drive in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Fire Department, crews responded to the fire in the 600 block of Firefall Drive.
4 in car that crashed into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
Camp by the ocean at False Cape State Park in Virginia Beach
False Cape State Park is one of the last remaining undeveloped areas along the Atlantic coast. But the trip requires hiking over six miles off the grid.
Chesapeake, Virginia Beach see homicide increase from 2021, 2020
(The Center Square) – As homicides and violent crimes increase in major cities throughout the country, the two most populous cities in Virginia have also been subject to this trend, according to a report published by WalletHub.
City of Hampton's state-of-the-art aquatic center now scheduled to open in fall
Hampton shared pictures of the progress made on construction of the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex and Splashdown Park, saying that the state-of-the-art facility is now expected to open in fall 2022.
Hampton Roads residents send supplies to family members hurt in the Philippines earthquake
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many people in the Hampton Roads Filipino community are looking for updates on their family members. On Wednesday, a 7-magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines' northern city of Luzon. “We are all very shocked and devastated and concerned about our family," said Dr. Cynthia Romero. Many...
Hampton Roads Academy kicks off Operation School Supplies
Instead of accepting cash or card payments for the Academy's Summer Soccer tournamens, the athletics department asked kids to bring at least 3 school supplies.
Preparing for back-to-school: Are lunches still free?
It is August first and as many families prepare for back-to-school season, some may wonder if school lunches will be free for all students as they were during the pandemic.
Newport News: Virginia Living Museum opens Butterfly Haven exhibit
The Butterfly Haven exhibit is open at the Virginia Living Museum in Newport News and runs through September 25. This exhibit is an immersive experience into the life cycle of butterflies. From eggs to caterpillars to chrysalis to butterflies, visit and learn about the variety of Virginia native butterflies and their native host plants that are available daily for sale.
Portsmouth man dies following Norfolk shooting
A shooting in Norfolk late Sunday night has left a man from Portsmouth dead. Authorities responded to reports of someone with a gunshot wound around 9:05 p.m. in the 1600 block of Manson Street.
Three things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: July 30, 2022
The kids will be back in school and the summer will be over before you know it. So before that happens, make sure you take advantage of the weekends!
Local search crews look across Newport News for mother's body
Search crews were out Friday looking for the body of Newport News Shanitia Eure-Lewis. Eure-Lewis' husband, Adrian Lewis, was charged with her death a few days after she was reported missing.
Man found with fatal gunshot wound on Raintree Road in Virginia Beach
Police said they're investigating this case as a suicide.
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes down James River Drawbridge in Isle of Wight County
The Virginia State Police are currently investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the James River Drawbridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County.
Mathews County veterinarian hand-delivers first sand tiger shark pup to be born in captivity
Baby Rip is making waves among marine biologists because sand tiger sharks are critically endangered. He's the first of his species to be born in captivity.
Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office hosting annual Splash at the Lake this weekend
The event will take place on July 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Lake Park and will give 14 members of the Sheriff's Office Elite Team, a community/training program for individuals with intellectual disabilities, a fun-filled day on the water.
