Jefferson County, MO

Jefferson County was lucky to avoid record-setting rain

mymoinfo.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 2

ourquadcities.com

PHOTOS: Major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Wright City Man Drowns In Busch Lake

A Wright City man drowned Saturday night while swimming in a private pond in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of St. Charles, was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake #6 and decided to go swimming. Robison entered the water and began struggling....
WRIGHT CITY, MO
KMOV

Man drowns in St. Charles County pond

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man drowned in a pond in Defiance, Missouri Saturday night, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Police said Raymond E. Robison was fishing at Busch Wildlife Lake 6 when he decided to get in the water and swim. He went underwater and did not come back up, police said. It happened just after 8 p.m.
DEFIANCE, MO
CJ Coombs

The Shapley Ross House in Lincoln County, Missouri also known as the Old Rock House has stood strong since 1821

Old Rock House in Lincoln County, MO.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It's amazing how some structures stand the test of time. For example, the old Shapley Ross House also called the Old Rock House or the Old Stone House was built between 1818 and 1821. The architectural design is Georgian-styled with two stories made of limestone. It's located in Moscow Mills, Missouri, and in October 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
midriversnewsmagazine.com

Pounded by Precipitation: St. Peters among hardest hit communities in St. Charles County

“This is all-hands-on-deck,” St. Peters Communications Director Lisa Bedian said, describing the city’s response in regard to the historic levels of rain that fell over the St. Louis region Monday night and into Tuesday. The event shut down Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in both directions for several hours and stranded many motorists.
SAINT PETERS, MO
Greg Camp
FOX2Now

Why do St. Louis interstates often flood when it rains?

ST. LOUIS – Local highways and streets flooded this week during two unprecended events. But, our reporting shows that the roads often flood when it rains. Sometimes first responders can be seen wading through the water to clear drains. Historic rainfall on Tuesday resulted in flash flooding across the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

St. Clair residents to vote Tuesday on $15K grant project

With a $15,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Missouri Department of Social Services, Jefferson Franklin Community Action Corp. (JFCAC) is organizing a community project within the St. Clair R-XIII School District’s boundaries, said Tasha Skouby, community development manager for JFCAC. What the project...
SAINT CLAIR, MO
FOX2Now

$2.65M penthouse has epic views of Clayton, St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – There are many good reasons why a person or family will choose a particular place to call home. Maybe it’s the neighborhood and the schools, or perhaps its architectural features and amenities. Whatever the reason, something just feels right about a place. But on occasion, a wonderous view is enough of a catalyst to put pen to paper and move right in.
CLAYTON, MO
KMOV

Downtown West residents asking for city leaders and police intervention after violent weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has reported at least four separate shooting incidents in Downtown and Downtown West this past weekend. Multiple people were injured and sent to the hospital. Property and cars were also damaged by flying bullets. Residents said they’re fed up with the ongoing shootings, drag racing and general chaos on weekends. They said they want the city to do more to stop it.
Betty Marler-Schmitt — Service 8/4/22 5 P.M.

Betty Marler-Schmitt of Festus passed away Thursday, July 28th, she was 84 years old. The visitation for Betty Marler-Schmitt will be Thursday (8/4) afternoon from 3 until the time of the funeral service at 5 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Urbana, MO.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus South Mill roadwork hits a snag

(Festus) As work continues with the road and improvement project along South Mill Street in Festus continues, a rather large problem has surfaced. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says sections of the roadway have gotten much worse since the project was planned a few years ago. Camp says they may...

