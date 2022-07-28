Name Released in Edmunds County Fatal Crash

wnax.com
gowatertown.net
IPSWICH, S.D. – A 53-year-old Redfield man has been identified as the person who died Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash ten miles south of Ipswich. Michael Rothacker Senior was driving a car northbound on South Dakota Highway 45 when the vehicle rolled into the west ditch and caught fire.
gowatertown.net
IPSWICH, S.D. – One person died Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash ten miles south of Ipswich. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a car was northbound on State Highway 45 when the vehicle rolled into the west ditch and eventually caught fire. The 53-year-old male driver died at the scene.
dakotanewsnow.com
FRANKFORT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a 13-year-old girl drowned while swimming in the James River in eastern South Dakota. The incident took place Friday south of Frankfort, according to the Spink County Sheriff’s Office. Two girls were swimming in the river around 9 p.m. when one...
KELOLAND TV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Tuesday night. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MT in the 1500 block of Haines Avenue.
wnax.com
While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day County dealing with the high water….
Plainsman
Kiera Schaefers of Huron was named Miss Congeniality during the Outstanding Teen Miss Siouxland Competition held July 16 in Sioux Falls. She was among 13 young women ages 13-26 from across the state to take part in the contest. crowned titleholders will go on to compete at the Miss South Dakota and Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen competition planned in Brookings in June 2023.
Fair season is almost here and as usual fair managers are concerned about attendance. South Dakota's four biggest fairs are hoping for big crowds after getting through what appears to be the worst of the pandemic.
drgnews.com
drgnews.com
The Clark Police Department is currently seeking public help locating 40-year-old Michael Timothy Ambrose of Clark. He has multiple charges pending and there’s a warrant out for his arrest. The pending charges for Ambrose include:. Domestic Abuse – Kidnapping 2nd Degree. Domestic Abuse – Aggravated Assault – Strangulation...
KELOLAND TV
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Lottery players aren’t just talking about the $790 million Mega Millions jackpot. There were several big winners in this weekend’s local drawings. One of the highlighted winners got South Dakota’s seventh Lucky for Life second prize. South Dakota Lottery says the...
