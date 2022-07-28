ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmunds County, SD

Name Released in Edmunds County Fatal Crash

 4 days ago
UPDATE: Redfield man identified as victim of deadly crash

IPSWICH, S.D. – A 53-year-old Redfield man has been identified as the person who died Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash ten miles south of Ipswich. Michael Rothacker Senior was driving a car northbound on South Dakota Highway 45 when the vehicle rolled into the west ditch and caught fire.
REDFIELD, SD
Man killed in fiery crash south of Ipswich

IPSWICH, S.D. – One person died Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash ten miles south of Ipswich. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a car was northbound on State Highway 45 when the vehicle rolled into the west ditch and eventually caught fire. The 53-year-old male driver died at the scene.
IPSWICH, SD
Teen girl drowns in eastern South Dakota river, authorities say

FRANKFORT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a 13-year-old girl drowned while swimming in the James River in eastern South Dakota. The incident took place Friday south of Frankfort, according to the Spink County Sheriff’s Office. Two girls were swimming in the river around 9 p.m. when one...
Officer-involved shooting; 15-year-old racer; daycare provider pleads guilty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Tuesday night. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MT in the 1500 block of Haines Avenue.
Edmunds County, SD
Redfield, SD
South Dakota State
Redfield, SD
Ipswich, SD
Northeast SD Lakes on the Rise

While much of the state has seen hot and dry conditions this summer, some lakes in northeast South Dakota continue to rise, causing problems for farms, roads and homes. Jay Gilbertson, manager of the East Dakota Water Development District, says they have been working with officials in Day County dealing with the high water….
DAY COUNTY, SD
Schaefers named Miss Congeniality in Outstanding Teen competition

Kiera Schaefers of Huron was named Miss Congeniality during the Outstanding Teen Miss Siouxland Competition held July 16 in Sioux Falls. She was among 13 young women ages 13-26 from across the state to take part in the contest. crowned titleholders will go on to compete at the Miss South Dakota and Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen competition planned in Brookings in June 2023.
The impact of gas prices on fairs

Fair season is almost here and as usual fair managers are concerned about attendance. South Dakota's four biggest fairs are hoping for big crowds after getting through what appears to be the worst of the pandemic.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Big winners in South Dakota Lottery over the weekend

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Lottery players aren’t just talking about the $790 million Mega Millions jackpot. There were several big winners in this weekend’s local drawings. One of the highlighted winners got South Dakota’s seventh Lucky for Life second prize. South Dakota Lottery says the...

