Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Sam Cicci

City Watch issued for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night. Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may...
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter called Memphis police to Lynnfield Apartments on June 24 about two pit bulls lying in their feces locked in kennels. The leasing manager did a well-being check on the apartment and found the dead dogs. The leaseholders were Dileona Taylor and Ruby Gray,...
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in South Memphis Sunday. Officers responded to the scene on Marjorie Street around 5:09 p.m. where the man was pronounced deceased. Memphis Police Department says there were no visible signs of trauma. His...
3 suspects wanted after multiple auto burglaries at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted in connection to over a dozen car burglaries at an East Memphis hotel. The department says on July 29, around 1:15 a.m., suspects occupying a white-four-door sedan entered the Double Tree Hotel parking lot and burglarized 16 vehicles.
Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and the Shelby County Health Department hosted an annual back-to-school drive for families in the Memphis area Saturday morning. The event served families with health and school necessities to start the 2022-2023 school year prepared. Event Coordinator Bettye Boone said event organizers...
MSCS hosts camps to help upcoming 6th graders transition to middle schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of rising 6th graders are now prepared to start their middle school journeys after a month full of transition camps. The camps were hosted by the Memphis-Shelby County School System. Any transition from what you’ve always known to something new can be nerve-racking. Officials...
Sixth annual Ed Murphey Classic features Olympians, world champions putting on show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The sixth annual Ed Murphey Classic took place at the University of Memphis’ Billy J. Murphy Athletic Complex on Saturday. The event is becoming a summer tradition in the 901 and one of the bigger track and field meets across the country as part of the Puma American Track League.
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out
OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
Midtown neighborhood sees uptick in crime, long-time resident hopes for change
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Midtown neighborhood is seeing an unusual uptick in crime. “I was just sitting in my study and saw blue lights go by through the window,” said Barry Anderson, a man who’s lived in the Vollintine-Evergreen Historic District for over 20 years. “Naturally, I went outside to see what was going on.”
Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the young boy who was struck while crossing East Parkway on Wednesday say he tragically did not survive his injuries. 14-year-old William McConnell was rushed to Regional One Medical Center following the crash, but was later pronounced brain-dead, family say. “With William’s loving spirit...
Man assaulted girlfriend and had a stolen MPD handgun
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Man assaults his girlfriend and steals her AC unit in Memphis. On July 29, 2022, at 4:50 a.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a call about a Domestic Violence case. The victim argued outside of her apartment with her boyfriend, Jibril Johnson. After the argument,...
Shooting suspect at S. Bellevue Boulevard leads to one person in the hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was transported to the hospital after being shot. On Friday at 3:58 p.m., the police respond to a shooting on S. Bellevue Blvd. The victim was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect left the scene in a black Hyundai.
‘Enough is enough’: Recent uptick in juvenile crime sparks debate for coming election
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A joint sting operation that resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects over the weekend, including a 10-year-old, has the Bluff City talking about youth crime. While MPD was busy releasing the findings from that sting-op Saturday afternoon, the Unity Walk Against Gun Violence was well...
Man pronounced dead after hit-and-run on Park Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a hit-and-run incident on Park Avenue and Estate Drive on Sunday morning at 1:31 a.m. Police said a man was found dead in the roadway. If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.
4 people transported to hospital after car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a car crash on Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive on Sunday just after 2 a.m. Police say four victims were transported to the hospital. One victim was pronounced dead.
Shelby County School District prepares rising middle school students with ‘transition camp’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rising middle school students within the Shelby County School District have a little more insight into what middle school has to offer after a month full of ‘transition camps.’. The two-day-long camps brought students and their parents to their new schools for half a school...
Judge delays decision to try teens as adults in pastor’s murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two teens charged with murdering a Memphis-area pastor during a carjacking returned to court Monday. The court date was to decide on whether or not the two 15-year-olds will be tried as adults. However, the judge did not make a final decision. Instead, she decided...
Polls busy amid coming election, Saturday last day for early voting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Numbers from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office show early voting in the Aug. 4 Shelby County election has already surpassed all the votes cast in the May election. It’s a long ballot in this election, with dozens of judge’s races, and all eyes are...
‘Wait til I get out’: Bond increased for man charged for setting dog ‘Riona’ ablaze after threat to reporters
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Nutbush-area man saw his bond increased to $150,000 after prosecutors played a tape in court on which he threatened to shoot reporters if “they come to his home again,” said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Quishon Brown remains in Shelby County Jail...
