Memphis, TN

Inside Memphis Flyer with Writer Sam Cicci

By Amanda Hanson
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
City Watch issued for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for 27-year-old Wesley Nunnally Sunday night. Police say Nunnally was last seen in the 8200 block of Country Squire at around 8:33 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans, and may...
2 deceased dogs left abandoned in East Memphis apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Shelter called Memphis police to Lynnfield Apartments on June 24 about two pit bulls lying in their feces locked in kennels. The leasing manager did a well-being check on the apartment and found the dead dogs. The leaseholders were Dileona Taylor and Ruby Gray,...
Man found dead in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in South Memphis Sunday. Officers responded to the scene on Marjorie Street around 5:09 p.m. where the man was pronounced deceased. Memphis Police Department says there were no visible signs of trauma. His...
3 suspects wanted after multiple auto burglaries at East Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted in connection to over a dozen car burglaries at an East Memphis hotel. The department says on July 29, around 1:15 a.m., suspects occupying a white-four-door sedan entered the Double Tree Hotel parking lot and burglarized 16 vehicles.
City
Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and the Shelby County Health Department hosted an annual back-to-school drive for families in the Memphis area Saturday morning. The event served families with health and school necessities to start the 2022-2023 school year prepared. Event Coordinator Bettye Boone said event organizers...
MSCS hosts camps to help upcoming 6th graders transition to middle schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of rising 6th graders are now prepared to start their middle school journeys after a month full of transition camps. The camps were hosted by the Memphis-Shelby County School System. Any transition from what you’ve always known to something new can be nerve-racking. Officials...
Parents of victim in viral Oakland arrest video speak out

OAKLAND, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday marks two weeks since footage of Oakland Police officers brutally beating 25-year-old Brandon Calloway in his Fayette county home was shared on social media. TBI continues to investigate this case. One officer has been relieved of duty, but Brandon Calloway’s parents say they want accountability...
Midtown neighborhood sees uptick in crime, long-time resident hopes for change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Midtown neighborhood is seeing an unusual uptick in crime. “I was just sitting in my study and saw blue lights go by through the window,” said Barry Anderson, a man who’s lived in the Vollintine-Evergreen Historic District for over 20 years. “Naturally, I went outside to see what was going on.”
Candlelight vigil held for teen boy struck on East Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family of the young boy who was struck while crossing East Parkway on Wednesday say he tragically did not survive his injuries. 14-year-old William McConnell was rushed to Regional One Medical Center following the crash, but was later pronounced brain-dead, family say. “With William’s loving spirit...
Man assaulted girlfriend and had a stolen MPD handgun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Man assaults his girlfriend and steals her AC unit in Memphis. On July 29, 2022, at 4:50 a.m., the Memphis Police Department responded to a call about a Domestic Violence case. The victim argued outside of her apartment with her boyfriend, Jibril Johnson. After the argument,...
Man pronounced dead after hit-and-run on Park Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a hit-and-run incident on Park Avenue and Estate Drive on Sunday morning at 1:31 a.m. Police said a man was found dead in the roadway. If you have any information call 901-528-CASH.
4 people transported to hospital after car crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a car crash on Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive on Sunday just after 2 a.m. Police say four victims were transported to the hospital. One victim was pronounced dead.
Judge delays decision to try teens as adults in pastor’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The two teens charged with murdering a Memphis-area pastor during a carjacking returned to court Monday. The court date was to decide on whether or not the two 15-year-olds will be tried as adults. However, the judge did not make a final decision. Instead, she decided...
Polls busy amid coming election, Saturday last day for early voting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Numbers from the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office show early voting in the Aug. 4 Shelby County election has already surpassed all the votes cast in the May election. It’s a long ballot in this election, with dozens of judge’s races, and all eyes are...
