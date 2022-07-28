Salem Township Hospital begins celebration of 80th birthday

southernillinoisnow.com
southernillinoisnow.com
City of Salem oil and chipping streets on Tuesday
The City of Salem will be oil and chipping the following streets on Tuesday, weather permitting. Residents are asked to have all vehicles removed from the streets by seven Tuesday morning. East Kell from Marion to the Landfill;. East Kell from Route 37 to Country Club Estates;. South Washington from...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Pool is OPEN for general swim
Repairs have been made to the pumps on the Salem Aquatic Center and it will be OPEN for general swim Monday afternoon.
2022 08/02 – Kay Boughers
2022 08/02 – Kay Boughers
Kay Boughers, age 72 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Salem Township Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending at Crouse Funeral Home in Salem. Online condolences can be made at www.CrouseFH.com.
southernillinoisnow.com
2022 08/02 – Denzil Leroy ‘Dub’ Decker
Denzil Leroy “Dub” Decker passed away on July 27 at home surrounded by loved ones. Denzil LeRoy “Dub” Decker came into this world in Alma Illinois; born to Earl and Mildred Decker on September 6th, 1940. Dub was the 6th of 12 children: Earl Jr., Phyllis Jean, Darrell, Delores, Ronald, Leroy, Maurice, Lester, Richard, Robert, Larry, and Randy.
advantagenews.com
Tourism grants announced for local projects, including alpine coaster
The state of Illinois is handing-out $10 million in tourism grants, funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Among the grants awarded this time are $500,000 amounts each for the installation of an alpine coaster at Aerie’s Resort in Grafton and for raceway improvements at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison.
Herald & Review
Shelby County seeks ambulance options
SHELBYVILLE — Shelby County officials are working to find a new ambulance provider before the county loses emergency medical coverage in a month. For years, most of the county was covered by Decatur Ambulance Service, but Hospital Sisters Health System plans to close the service Sept. 1. That leaves county officials exploring new territory as they work to secure coverage.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County moves back to high community spread level for COVID-19
Marion County is back up to the ‘high’ level for community spread of COVID-19 in this week’s update by the CDC. All surrounding counties have also been placed in the ‘high’ category, except Clinton County which is in the moderate category. Marion County had 135...
southernillinoisnow.com
City of Salem issues boil order for portion of south side of town
The City of Salem has issued a boil order in effect until further notice for the 400 block of West Sanger, 700 block of West Lester, and 705 South Maple.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County 4H selects Super and Junior Showmanship Award Winners
The Marion County 4H large animal shows culminated on Sunday with the Super and Junior Showmanship Awards. The winner of the Super Showmanship Award was Maddox Robb who competed in the competition for the second time and is a seven-year 4H member. “I always show cows so I was pretty...
southernillinoisnow.com
Fielder Drive in Salem to have intermittent delays on Tuesday due to water line improvements
The contractors on the West Kell Street project will be cutting across Fielder Drive on Tuesday. The intersection may be closed intermittently but crews will work to let you through. Work will begin after eight am to allow those who need to get out for work to do so without delay.
2022 08/01 – Sally May Kapp
2022 08/01 – Sally May Kapp
Sally May Kapp, 86, of Walnut Hill, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are pending at the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home at 235 North Sycamore Street Centralia, Illinois 62801, (618)532-3523, who is honored to be of service to the Kapp Family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com and the Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home Facebook Page.
wfcnnews.com
Indiana girl dies after falling at Garden of the Gods
SALINE COUNTY - An Indiana girl tragically died this weekend after falling around 100 feet at the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area. Rescue crews were called to the accident around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The girl, identified as 10-year-old Every Montgomery, of Odin, Indiana, was later airlifted to Carbondale Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
southernillinoisnow.com
4H Shows for swine, dairy, beef, sheep, and goats held in Marion County Fair Show Barn on Saturday
Hundreds of swine, dairy, beef, sheep, and goats were shown during 4-H shows held at the Marion County Fair Show Barn on Saturday. In the swine show, the Grand Champion Market Barrow was shown by Elias Mullinax with Hallie Borcherding having the Reserve Grand Champion. The Grand Champion Market Gilt was shown by Joshua Hiestand. Tommy Cox showed the Reserved Grand Champion. The Grand Champion Breeding Gilt was shown by Elias Mullinax and the Reserve Champion was Jonathan Wilkins. First place in the Senior Showmanship Award in the Swine Show was Jonathan Wilkins. Kayley Lacey took second and Kyla Engel third. The Intermediate Showmanship Champion was Elias Mullinax and the Reserve Champion was Anthony Wilkins. The Junior Showmanship Champion was Hallie Borcherding and the Reserve Champion was Mallory Starwalt.
2022 08/03 – Kenny Morgan
2022 08/03 – Kenny Morgan
Kenny Morgan, 63, of Opdyke, Illinois, passed away at 3:09 pm July 30, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. He was born April 22, 1959, in Mount Vernon, Illinois to the late Jim O. and Betty Louise (Brown) Morgan. Kenny married Susan Westman on November 19, 1997, in Paducah, Kentucky.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, July 30th, 2022
A 31-year-old Salem man was arrested by Salem Police Friday night on an outstanding Marion County warrant for failure to appear on a driving on a suspected driving charge. Joshua Wesselman of Dick Street is being held in lieu of $2,500 bond. 36-year-old Joshua Schulte of South Castle in Salem...
tncontentexchange.com
Piranhas in the suburbs! The day Glen Carbon neighborhood had a real fish problem on its hands
On July 29, 1984, a Glen Carbon resident caught a second piranha in his neighborhood lake, leading to the homeowners association taking a drastic action. Here was our original coverage of that story. Just when the folks of Glen Carbon thought it was safe to go back in the water,...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release one inmate sentenced in Perry County during week ending July 6
Columbia tennis player Jack Holston is ranked 1,943rd in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association in the week ending July 23. They had 352 total points, split between 324 single points and 188 double points. USTA rankings are determined by adding 100 percent...
WAND TV
Discover Central Illinois: World's largest goat tower
WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The world’s largest goat tower is right here in Shelby County!. 5 Swiss dairy goats currently call the 31-foot-tall tower their home. The tower is in Windsor on the Johnson family property. At one point, 35 goats could be seen climbing and jumping on the structure.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
Man drowns in Lake of the Ozarks boating incident on Friday
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Timothy Ridens, 41, of Staunton, Illinois, drowned Friday, July 29, at Lake of the Ozarks. Authorities say Ridens was driving a boat with three other passengers in the lake of […]
