Michael Pollan on his latest book, ‘This is Your Mind on Plants’

Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Drivers can pump their own gas during heat wave, cooling shelters expand capacityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Excessive Heat Warning extended through Saturday after Tuesday temperaturesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Heat-Related Illnesses Have Increased as the Pacific Northwest Swelters in a Multi-day Heat WaveDaniella CressmanPortland, OR
Salem restaurant buried in fake reviews, hateful comments following Naomi Wolf incident
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There...
Thousands get nekkid on annual Portland bike ride
For the first time in about 3 years, thousands of naked bike riders cycled their way through the streets of Portland Saturday night.
Pacific Northwest heat wave leads to cancelled summer festivities
Summer is in full swing, which means concerts, markets and festivals are happening all over the Portland metro area. But with July’s extreme heat, some celebrations have been cancelled.
1917 mansion with unfinished restoration in SW Portland for sale at $1 million
Real estate photos of an architecturally significant mansion for sale in Southwest Portland can be off-putting or present an opportunity. There’s something missing in every room of the house with 6,222 square feet of living space. Ceilings show exposed wood roof joists, and century-old glass doors, heat registers and hardware have been removed.
2 Cities Leading U.S. Rat Infestation Are Hours From Tri-Cities
Would you believe that 2 of the top 25 cities with the worst rat problems in the United States are within just hours drive from the Tri-Cities? Orkin released their list for the cities in the USA with the worst rat problems, and two well known close cities are on their list.
Oregon City restaurant changes things up in the kitchen to keep workers safe during the heatwave
OREGON CITY, Ore. — With the Pacific Northwest still in the middle of a brutal heat wave, some local business owners have gotten creative to help their employees work through the heat while keeping them safe. Brian Grant, owner of Oregon City brewpub Coasters Crossing, shared his recipe for...
Portland Restaurants Closing Due to the Heat Friday
In the heat waves of 2021, many Portland restaurants and food carts were forced to close multiple times throughout the summer, temperatures climbing to dangerous three-digit levels. This year, it seems more Portland restaurant owners and food carts have figured out ways to stay open despite the heat, perhaps recognizing that these summer heat waves will likely become an annual tradition. The staff of food cart Bing Mi moved into its restaurant sibling, Bing Mi Dumpling and Noodle Bar, for the week to avoid the hotter food cart. Many restaurants and food carts — Bar Cala and Sunrice, to name a few — decided to change their menus to avoid turning on the oven or stove, focusing on raw and fresh dishes. And some have just truncated their hours to avoid the heat, like barbecue cart Bark City, which has been closing at 2 p.m. to avoid the hottest time of day.
Molalla woman wins crown
Kayla Gathright was named Miss Oregon for America Strong and will compete for the national title.Kayla Gathright of Molalla was crowned Miss Oregon for America Strong 2022 on July 16 at the Grand Theater in Salem. That title means she will compete in the Miss for America Strong 2022 Pageant in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort Hotel at the conclusion of America Week, Aug. 12-20. Her performance will take place Thursday, Aug. 18. More pageant details are available at www.mrsamerica.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
More news from Biden executive order
This article brought to you courtesy of Kay Newell, Sunlan Lighting, Inc. Portland Tribune Insider Lighting Expert - sponsored content. Biden executive order has prohibited the sales of STANDARD INCANDESCENT & HALOGEN LIGHTS. We can special order full cases for August delivery. Bulbs pictured above are included, more next story! You can use them forever. Sunlan has current stock.
Dangerous Pacific Northwest heat wave continues through weekend
Dangerous heat will continue across the Pacific Northwest this weekend. The excessive days-long heat wave is expected to last through Sunday, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasting daytime high temperatures in the triple digits that are likely to tie or break temperature records. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are...
3 recovering after nearly losing their lives in Sandy River
A new construction project by TriMet may make your commute even longer this weekend. Southeast Portland’s newest bakery is known for its spirited cakes, sweet treats infused with whiskey, rum, champagne or another delicious liquor!. Recruiting new football officials is an ongoing effort in Portland. Updated: 18 hours ago.
After Remaining Empty for 30 Years, an Iconic Northwest Portland Building Is Gone. What Other Ghosts Remain?
In May, a long-empty commercial building at the corner of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northrup Street disappeared with the swing of a wrecking ball. Until 1992, the low-slung masonry structure contained a beloved late-night hangout, Quality Pie. But as the Alphabet District morphed from a string of low-rent housing and one-tap taverns into a cluster of boutiques and top-flight restaurants, the building remained dark.
Oregon runs out of free AC units, hundreds of people remain waitlisted
As the City of Portland has struggled to distribute free air conditioning units to low-income households, the state now says it is out of units and is not sure when more will arrive in.
Hundreds of air conditioners sit unused in Portland warehouses
After almost 70 people in Multnomah County died in the heat wave last summer, KOIN 6 is continuing to follow state, city and county efforts to get free air conditioning units to low-income people.
Portland’s prolonged heat wave is expected to be one of the longest in history
Portland’s current heatwave is likely to produce eight straight days of at least 90 degree weather. That’s happened only four times in recorded history – with three of those times in the past 13 years. The fifth could come Sunday, where there’s a 59% chance temperatures will...
C.O. drug agents catching fentanyl traffickers returning from Portland ‘hub’ with shipments
(Update: Adding video, comments from Detective Sergeant) Fentanyl cases are being coined as a modern day Russian roulette BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The issues of deadly fentanyl pouring over the mountains and the High Desert are on the rise, as evident from recent arrests of traffickers returning from the Portland area with the fake pills The post C.O. drug agents catching fentanyl traffickers returning from Portland ‘hub’ with shipments appeared first on KTVZ.
Officials Warn Deadliest Part of Heat Wave Starts Now
In a press conference Friday afternoon, city of Portland and Multnomah County officials said the deadliest part of this week’s heat wave begins now. That’s because Portland is now in the sixth day of a heat wave, and even higher temperatures are expected over the next couple of nights.
Portland’s Forest Park Wildfire Cause Revealed by Officials
A deadly wildfire broke out after someone carelessly discarded their lit cigarette in the woods of Portland’s Forest Park. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, shortly after the blaze began, a bystander called 911 to report the fire. Soon after making the call, local firefighters responded to the scene and extinguished the flames.
Pacific Northwest temperatures to soar above 100 degrees as heatwave continues
Temperatures in Portland, Oregon, today could reach 100 degrees, likely making it the hottest day in a weeklong heatwave along the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures in Seattle, Washington, are expected to reach the 90s this week with some parts of eastern Oregon and Washington having the potential to reach 110 degrees.
Portland Could Become the First U.S. City to Phase Out Diesel Fuel Sales
On July 20, Andria Jacob of the Bureau of Planning and Sustainability presented the City Council with a proposal to reduce Portland’s carbon emissions. Among her recommendations was an eye-catching proposition. What’s the proposal?. As part of its Climate Emergency Workplan, the city of Portland proposes to phase...
