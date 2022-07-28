ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

my40.tv

Marion woman faces several charges, including drug trafficking

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman from Marion is facing several drug-related charges after her car was pulled over by authorities in July. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley's car on July 15 for displaying a stolen license plate.
MARION, NC
WBTV

Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75k bond

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County teacher is being charged with rape and other sex charges with a student, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says. According to deputies, 36-year-old Elizabeth Bailey of Statesville is being charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years old or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony sexual activity with a student.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Boone, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Car thief Identified but still at large

Yesterday we reported on an incident where a young Hispanic male had assaulted someone while attempting to steal their car. The suspect has been identified as 20 year old Artemio Jesus Nanez Perez. The Boone Police Department obtained several warrants for Perez regarding two counts of Assault and two counts...
BOONE, NC
993thex.com

Johnson City Man Arrested After Strangling Wife While She Attempts To Dial 911

Johnson City Police arrest a Johnson City man on Aggravated Domestic Assault charges after he strangles his wife while she is attempting to dial 911. Justin Graves, no age given, of North Roan Street early Sunday morning after officers were dispatched to a residence on North Roan in reference to a 911 hang up call. The investigation revealed Graves strangled his wife as she was attempting to call police. Graves bond is set at 25 thousand dollars and was scheduled for arraignment on Monday.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 teens hospitalized, Hickory store clerk charged in ALE investigation

QUEEN CITY NEWS – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. 34-year-old Hickory resident Tricia Orr faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
HICKORY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder

Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Man charged after ‘horrific assault’ at NC assisted living home

NEBO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a woman was violently assaulted at an assisted living home in July. Deputies were called to Cedarbrook Residential Center in Nebo on July 10 where deputies say a resident suffered a severe head injury.
NEBO, NC
WJHL

Fort Henry Drive closed due to crash near Colonial Heights

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of Fort Henry Drive is closed near Colonial heights due to a crash. According to the Kingsport Police Department, Fort Henry Drive was closed at Lakeside Lane as of 5:30 p.m. This is near the city limits in Colonial Heights where the four-lane transitions to a two-lane. According to […]
KINGSPORT, TN

