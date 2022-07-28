Johnson City Police arrest a Johnson City man on Aggravated Domestic Assault charges after he strangles his wife while she is attempting to dial 911. Justin Graves, no age given, of North Roan Street early Sunday morning after officers were dispatched to a residence on North Roan in reference to a 911 hang up call. The investigation revealed Graves strangled his wife as she was attempting to call police. Graves bond is set at 25 thousand dollars and was scheduled for arraignment on Monday.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO