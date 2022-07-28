www.goblueridge.net
elizabethton.com
Traffic stop leads to numerous charges, including assault on an officer
According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, around 1:45 a.m. on July 30,, a Black Chevrolet pickup was observed by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office Deputy traveling on North Roan Street with two flat tires on the right side. A traffic stop was initiated by the deputy near Pepper Ridge Court....
Marion woman faces meth charges
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office charged a Marion woman with multiple drug-related crimes.
my40.tv
Marion woman faces several charges, including drug trafficking
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman from Marion is facing several drug-related charges after her car was pulled over by authorities in July. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley's car on July 15 for displaying a stolen license plate.
WBTV
Statesville teacher charged with rape, placed on house arrest after $75k bond
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Iredell County teacher is being charged with rape and other sex charges with a student, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says. According to deputies, 36-year-old Elizabeth Bailey of Statesville is being charged with felony statutory rape of a person who is 15 years old or younger, felony indecent liberties with a minor and felony sexual activity with a student.
Go Blue Ridge
Car thief Identified but still at large
Yesterday we reported on an incident where a young Hispanic male had assaulted someone while attempting to steal their car. The suspect has been identified as 20 year old Artemio Jesus Nanez Perez. The Boone Police Department obtained several warrants for Perez regarding two counts of Assault and two counts...
993thex.com
Johnson City Man Arrested After Strangling Wife While She Attempts To Dial 911
Johnson City Police arrest a Johnson City man on Aggravated Domestic Assault charges after he strangles his wife while she is attempting to dial 911. Justin Graves, no age given, of North Roan Street early Sunday morning after officers were dispatched to a residence on North Roan in reference to a 911 hang up call. The investigation revealed Graves strangled his wife as she was attempting to call police. Graves bond is set at 25 thousand dollars and was scheduled for arraignment on Monday.
3 teens hospitalized, Hickory store clerk charged in ALE investigation
QUEEN CITY NEWS – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. 34-year-old Hickory resident Tricia Orr faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
Hickory gas station clerk arrested for selling alcohol to minor before teen crashes
ROLLINS, N.C. — A store clerk in Catawba County has been charged after a investigation found she sold a teen alcohol who then got into a crash, according to the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agency. An ALE investigation began after a law enforcement officials suspected a 16-year-old who...
wccbcharlotte.com
Troopers Investigate Fatal Collision Involving Pedestrian At Iredell County Poultry Plant
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The NC State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Friday night at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road in Statesville. Troopers responded around 7:45 p.m. to investigate. Initial investigation reveals a tractor-trailer, also known as a yard...
WXII 12
Statesville: Man killed at work when hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Statesville. This incident occurred at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road. A terminal tractor-trailer, known as...
FOX Carolina
3 hurt, 1 ‘seriously’ hurt after crash involving three vehicles, police say
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department says three people were hurt and one person suffered serious injuries after a crash in Marion. According to police, officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street at about 6:07 p.m. on Thursday. Police say Tyler Hall...
WBTV
District Attorney issues report on Watauga County mass murder
Participants in this year's 24 Hours of Booty are battling intense 90-degree heat. Research led him to SC Housing’s rental assistance program called SC Stay Plus. Community holds vigil for football player killed in Concord. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held after Kamarion “KD” Degree was shot...
FOX Carolina
Man charged after ‘horrific assault’ at NC assisted living home
NEBO, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after a woman was violently assaulted at an assisted living home in July. Deputies were called to Cedarbrook Residential Center in Nebo on July 10 where deputies say a resident suffered a severe head injury.
WBTV
Scammers in Lincoln County are using missed jury duty claims to get money deposited to inmate accounts
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A new scam in Lincoln County has potential victims headed to cash machines and depositing money at the Sheriff’s Office after they have been told they either missed a jury summons or had other fines on the books. Officials say don’t fall for it, because...
Thieves steal zero-turn mower, trailer from Tractor Supply Co., sheriff says
DENVER, N.C. — Thieves were caught on video stealing a zero-turn mower, trailer and a grill early Friday morning from the Tractor Supply Co. in Denver, the sheriff said. An alarm company notified Lincoln County communications about a break-in at 1:27 a.m. at the store on Gilman Road. Officers...
Hickory man on moped dies in crash on highway in Caldwell County
GRANITE FALLS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man driving a moped was killed in a crash on U.S. 321 in Caldwell County Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 10:45 p.m. on July 27 on U.S. 321 near the intersection of Alex Lee Boulevard. A […]
Fort Henry Drive closed due to crash near Colonial Heights
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A section of Fort Henry Drive is closed near Colonial heights due to a crash. According to the Kingsport Police Department, Fort Henry Drive was closed at Lakeside Lane as of 5:30 p.m. This is near the city limits in Colonial Heights where the four-lane transitions to a two-lane. According to […]
Carter Co. Sheriff: Department is 51 employees short, jail failed inspection
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In a letter addressed to the Carter County Commission, Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said the county’s law enforcement is in crisis due to underfunding from the county government. “For eight years I have been asking for increases in pay for Sheriff’s Office employees in an effort to hire and retain good […]
