ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

AG’s Office announces new South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse website

By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 0

Related
gowatertown.net

Smith: Noem’s focus on national politics, not on South Dakota (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–South Dakota’s Democrat Party candidate for governor was in Watertown over the weekend. Jamie Smith held a “meet and greet” with supporters at McKinley Park. Smith is running against Governor Kristi Noem in the November election. KWAT News was at the “meet and greet” and...
WATERTOWN, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
kelo.com

South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
NEBRASKA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Retailers Association seeks nominations for business awards

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Retailers Association is asking South Dakotans to submit nominations for the Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year and Community Service awards. Anyone who believes businesses like grocery shops or restaurants deserving of recognition can submit their nominations here. “South Dakota business...
RETAIL
KEVN

South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
RAPID CITY, SD
gowatertown.net

Eleven South Dakota counties holding sobriety checkpoints in August

PIERRE, S.D. – Thirteen sobriety checkpoints in 11 different counties are planned for the month of August, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. The monthly checkpoints are designed to encourage people to not drink and drive. The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South#Crime#Alphabetical#Ncic#Ag#Clearinghouse
wnax.com

SD Governor Kristi Noem Not Ruling out 2024 Run for President

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem says she would be interested in running for President in 2024 under the right circumstances. Appearing on “The Takeout with Major Garrett” on CBS News Radio, Noem said she wouldn’t rule it out…. Noem says she thinks former President Trump will...
ELECTIONS
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?

South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sdpb.org

Attorney emerges from impeachment trial with elevated profile

The impeachment trial of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg brought many familiar faces to the Capitol in Pierre. There was also someone many South Dakotans were probably not acquainted with: attorney Alexis Tracy, who was part of the prosecution team. In her day job, she's the state's attorney for Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, SD
more955.com

Governor Kristi Noem – 50 years of Title IX

Nostalgia can be bittersweet. Sometimes I miss playing high school basketball – working with teammates; hearing the crowd; the pride of seeing hustle pay off. I loved watching my kids play sports, and I also loved watching Bryon coach, but there’s nothing that’s quite like the thrill of competing yourself – of taking on the opponent and emerging victorious.
EDUCATION
KELOLAND TV

Charging system is coming for SD interstates

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Department of Transportation is working on a network of charging stations for electric vehicles across South Dakota’s two interstate highways. DOT’s director of planning and engineering Mike Behm said Thursday that state government doesn’t intend to put any money into it....
TRAFFIC
CBS Minnesota

GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen amends position on abortion

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
MINNESOTA STATE
newscenter1.tv

Sobriety checkpoints announced for August

PIERRE, S.D. — 11 different counties in South Dakota have 13 sobriety checkpoints planned for the month of August. The counties for the August checkpoints include Brown, Codington, Fall River, Jones, Lake, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink and Yankton. The checkpoints held every month are designed to encourage people...
POLITICS
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards

Did you hear about the "blizzards" taking over the Sioux Empire on Thursday, July 28th? Specifically, one South Dakota town just couldn't control the power of the blizzards. Luckily, these wild blizzards benefited local kiddos. The Annual Miracle Treat Day is all about helping local kids fight cancer and supporting...
MADISON, SD
sdpb.org

Noem not ruling out a run for president | July 29

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is not ruling out a run for president...
ELECTIONS
CBS Minnesota

14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota

COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area. 
COOK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy