Mass. taxpayers will get billions back under obscure 1980s law, Baker says

Sports betting, but no tax breaks: Where state lawmakers did and didn't reach deals
The Massachusetts House and Senate struck eleventh-hour deals to legalize sports betting, update the state’s gun laws and expand access to mental health after an all-night lawmaking session, but their plans to provide $1 billion in tax relief stalled out early Monday morning. State lawmakers convened Sunday for their...
$250 stimulus checks for Massachusetts taxpayers scrapped by Beacon Hill lawmakers as resurfaced tax cap muddles affordability
Despite crushing inflation and the threat of a looming recession, Massachusetts lawmakers early Monday morning temporarily shelved delivering tax relief to Bay Staters — after promising just weeks ago to send stimulus checks to middle-income residents. Beacon Hill, thrown a massive curveball by Gov. Charlie Baker and news of...
This Massachusetts Funeral Law May Have You Scratching Your Head
As you have probably read in past articles, Massachusetts is home to some strange laws. Sure, we are a progressive state but we still have some laws on the books that are beyond outdated and others that make you say huh?. A few of the laws we mentioned in the...
Maura Healey endorses Andrea Campbell for attorney general
Attorney General Maura Healey said she plans to vote for Andrea Campbell in the race to fill her position as attorney general of Massachusetts. Healey, who's running for governor, said Campbell brings "the combination of judgment, skill, compassion, empathy — and really will center the work, as I've tried to do, on the people of this state."
House firmly rejects Baker’s latest “Dangerousness” proposal
Any hope for Governor Baker's dangerousness bill making it through this legislative session is officially dead.
Tax rebate checks could be heading to Mass. residents
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker made a surprise announcement about tax rebate checks Thursday that may soon be going out to taxpayers in the state. Possibly more than two and a half billion dollars in tax relief. Western Mass News spoke with one local economics professor who explained...
First step to stopping bad concrete in Massachusetts slashed from budget
BOSTON — When he signed the state budget this week, Gov. Charlie Baker removed a provision that a lot of homeowners in central Massachusetts were counting on as a first step in the state acknowledging the scope of their problem. Those homeowners are dealing with crumbling basements, and the...
Several bills passed in recent days as Mass. legislative session’s end nears
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -With the state’s legislative session set to end Sunday, several bills have been passed in recent days. One of those passed being the Save Students Act. The bill is meant to strengthen school safety and address issues of school violence and teen suicide. It also expands...
Party like it's 1986: Massachusetts residents likely to get $2.5 billion in rebates thanks to old law
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday residents of the commonwealth may soon receive more than $2.5 billion worth of tax rebates due to a state law from 1986.
Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022
Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
20 Best Hiking Trails in Massachusetts (Accessible & Kid-Friendly)
Massachusetts is not only home to one of the most prestigious universities, Harvard, but it also hosts a diverse array of hiking trails. When residents are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city, they have some great options available. During the fall, the leaves change to vivid orange and red hues that are worthy of anyone’s Instagram.
SNAP Schedule: Massachusetts Food Stamp Payments for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households expand their food budget by sending...
Free school meals extended for 400,000 Massachusetts students
BOSTON - Four hundred thousand students in Massachusetts will continue to get free school lunches this year.As part of the new state budget, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a one-year extension of the program that's been providing children with meals at no cost for the last two years.Massachusetts is the fifth state to guarantee these meals for the upcoming school year.Project Bread celebrated the move, saying lunch participation in March 2022 was 42.3% higher than it was pre-pandemic in March 2019."This is a moment in time when all our eyes have been opened to the vast disparities faced by the children of Massachusetts when accessing the resources needed to be healthy and learn," Project Bread CEO Erin McAleer said in a statement. "While the road to equity is long and complex, this extension of School Meals for All is a straightforward and significant step in ensuring students are ready to learn next year."
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
A Shocking Statistic Regarding Children In Massachusetts
Bet you did not know this: Massachusetts is one of a few states that actually allows youngsters under 18 to get married. It has become a hot-button topic in the halls of Boston as plans are underway to rectify this measure. State Representative Kay Khan and Bay State Senator Harriet Chandler have been instrumental in making this immediate revision as statistics show the Bay State recorded a total of about 1,200 marriages and some children that turned 13 have said "I do" between the years 2000 and 2018. To sum this up in one word "Ridiculous"
NH Business: Why are utility bills going up in New Hampshire?
MANCHESTER, N.H. — What are the factors behind the spike in utility bills in New Hampshire? Will we see utility bills drop, or is this spike just the beginning?. On the latest NH Business, host Fred Kocher sits down with Nancy West, publisher of InDepthNH, and Matt Mowry, editor at BusinessNHmagazine, to figure out why energy prices are surging in the Granite State.
If You Win Mega Millions in Massachusetts, Can You Legally Remain Anonymous?
Tonight's upcoming billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot has folks from Massachusetts to California daydreaming of a record-breaking payout. But what happens if you actually win? And what if you want to remain anonymous?. We always see these photos posted online when a Massachusetts resident takes home a substantial prize, which to...
Massachusetts Senate Approves Stimulus Checks
Bay Starters are one step closer to tax relief. The Massachusetts Senate approved one-time rebates. It also has plans for permanent relief programs. These would benefit seniors, families, low-income residents, and other vulnerable communities. The relief programs were the primary focus of a $4.6 billion aid bill passed by the state senate. (source)
Janet Mills asks the feds to give more heating oil assistance to Mainers as prices skyrocket
Gov. Janet Mills is asking federal officials to increase funding for a key program that helps tens of thousands of Maine families heat their homes. Maine is slated to receive about $39 million from the federal government for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP. But with heating oil prices averaging nearly $5 a gallon, Mills sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra urging him to "seek all avenues to provide additional LIHEAP funding for Maine."
Massachusetts Has a Public Beach Access Problem
One way to alleviate the problem: intertidal zone access. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Massachusetts summers arrive with gifts—Red Sox games, maybe some free furniture from Jordan’s, and, of course, days to tan and splash along the shore—but also a particular frustration. Full beaches, full parking lots. Not enough shoreline.
