‘Excited about the school year ahead’: Bean named next principal at Polk County High School

Tryon Daily Bulletin
Community Foundation funding helps Dill drive community involvement with Polk County Schools
Finding funding to help provide more educational opportunities for Polk County Schools students. Helping teachers with the cost of pursuing master’s degrees. Working with local organizations to help benefit the community. These are just a few of the accomplishments of Ronette Dill during the 2021-22 school year in her...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
‘Reading is Fundamental’ at Polk Central Elementary
In 2004, students at Polk Central Elementary were identified as being in need of additional reading support. The Rotary Club of Tryon, under the leadership of Dave Hosick and Bill and Carolyn Jones, knew how to help. That fall, the trio was licensed to start the first Reading is Fundamental (RIF) program at the elementary school.
FOX Carolina
Silver alert issued for missing 87-year-old in Transylvania Co.
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing endangered man in Transylvania County, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. Officials say 87-year-old Kenneth Leon Menown, who is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, was last seen at...
iheart.com
Pedestrian Killed, Summer meals rolling in H-Ville, Jobs for the Homeless?
(Arden, NC) -- The highway patrol is investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Arden. Troopers say a 50-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car while walking along U.S. Highway 25 early Sunday morning. The driver never stopped. There's been no description of the vehicle. Buncombe County Studies Homelessness Jobs.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Sizemore to continue gymnastics legacy in Tryon
First as a gymnast, then as a coach, Jessica Sizemore has spent large portions of her life in Tryon’s Foothills Gymnastics Academy. Now she’ll be there even more often – as the gym’s operator. When longtime owner and coach Jana Williamson announced plans to close Foothills...
The Post and Courier
Rural Greenville subdivision denied again after 19th-century home demolished
GREENVILLE — After a land developer knocked down a historic house in rural southern Greenville County following rejection of a subdivision plan earlier this spring, his plan returned again to the Greenville County Planning Commission. The new request was materially the same plan that was previously rejected. Once again,...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Joseph A. Fulcher
Tryon — Joseph A. Fulcher, 87, of Tryon passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills in Forest City. A native of Bridgeton, NC, Joe proudly served thirty years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a highly decorated Chief Master Sergeant in charge of hospital operations.
my40.tv
Marion event raises awareness about human trafficking through Red Sand Project
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — Saturday, July 30, 2022 is "World Day Against Trafficking in Persons." In Western North Carolina, about a dozen Marion citizens and leaders gathered in front of the McDowell County Courthouse to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation. At the event, sponsored by the...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The City of Asheville and Buncombe County announced Thursday that they are suing Mission Hospital and HCA. They claim there is an extensive pattern of alleged behavior by HCA to monopolize healthcare markets in western North Carolina, which resulted in artificially high prices and a reduced standard of care. This case is a companion to the one filed by the City of Brevard last month against HCA.
Spartanburg Co. Emergency Management launches new alerts system
There's a new way to get alerts on emergencies happening in Spartanburg and it only takes seconds to sign up.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
scgolfclub.com
“Shank” takes it deep with a little help at the Greenville County Am
On most golfers scorecards, birdies and bogeys can be rare. On Robbie Biershenk’s first round scorecard at the Greenville County Amateur you had to search a little to find some pars. Biershenk had another one of the amazing rounds he can turn in at times to lead the field...
The Post and Courier
Greenville church painted pink draws community concern, developer promises
GREENVILLE — A Greenville developer who painted a historically Black church pink in protest of a U.S. congressman met with the surrounding West Greenville community to talk through their concerns and discuss what might happen next. By the end of the July 30 forum on a muggy Saturday inside...
Woman killed in Greenville Co. collision
A woman died and another person was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Greenville County Monday morning.
FOX Carolina
Conestee Park reopens after deputies find missing person in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Conestee Park shut down temporarily on Saturday afternoon while deputies searched for a missing person who was possibly in danger. Deputies said the person was reported missing at 11:09 a.m. They soon learned that he was last seen...
Robbie Biershenk holds second round lead in Greenville County Am at 13-under par
Simpsonville – Through two rounds at Fox Run Country Club, two-time Spartanburg County Amateur champion Robbie Biershenk leads the 2022 Greenville County Amateur by 3 shots at 13-under par. Biershenk shot a bogey free 65 on Saturday. A pair of former champions are among the 4 golfers three shots back in 2018 winner Danny Brock […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
FOX Carolina
Argument in Laurens County leads to death, deputies investigating
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after someone died near Burton Creekside Road in Waterloo on Friday morning. Deputies said they responded to the situation at around 8:50 a.m. According to deputies, an argument had led to a person’s death...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. family turns barn into place for music
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A decades-old barn is serving a new purpose. Michael O’Cain used to use to the barn to store farming equipment and other tools, now it’s filled with something else. “It fills my heart for my dad to do this because he’s wanted...
31-mile trail planned for inactive railroad connecting North and South Carolina
There is a plan in the works for a 31-mile-long trail to connect South Carolina and North Carolina.
