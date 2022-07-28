www.zip06.com
Registration Open for 25th Annual Branford Land Trust Environmental Day Camp for Kids
Registration is still open for the Branford Land Trust’s 25th annual hands-on Environmental Day Camp on Thursday, August 18. Children ages 5-9 will enjoy hands-on activities, including touch tanks, woodland and Long Island Sound exploration, nature crafts, and more. The day will run from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A full day’s agenda, map, and list of what to bring will be mailed upon receipt of your registration and payment of $45 (additional children, same family $35), or $35 for Land Trust members. Scholarships available.
Thunderbirds Grew Together to Produce a Solid Season
The North Branford girls’ lacrosse team entered this year having several key contributors and then had to deal with numerous injuries throughout the season. However, as the T-Birds battled together, they came together as a team and put together the latest in a line of strong seasons for the North Branford girls’ lacrosse program.
East Haven Cheer Program Welcomes Two New Coaches
When she was a senior at East Haven High School (EHHS), Tia Speringo wrote an essay in which she stated that one of her future goals was to one day become the head coach of the Yellowjackets’ cheerleading team. Six years later, Speringo has accomplished that goal and is stepping into the role as East Haven’s cheerleading coach for the 2022-’23 school year, joined by fellow program alum Tori DePalma as an assistant coach with the squad.
Madison 11-U All-Stars Baseball Squad Wins District 9 Title
The Madison 11-U All-Stars baseball team went on an exciting run to claim the District 9 title and then make it to the championship game of the Section 3 Tournament this summer. Manager Elliot Kaiman said that it took contributions from all 13 players on Madison’s roster in order for his team to be successful.
Deep River Horseshoe League Ready for Sizzling Finish This Summer
For the better half of the past seven decades, the Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL) has given athletes of all ages from towns across Connecticut an opportunity to get together and compete in the sport of horseshoes. The DRHL is hosting its 67th season this year and, with three weeks to go until the playoffs, Week 13 action in the pits featured some big victories and even bigger record-breaking performances.
Action Heating Up as Playoffs Draw Closer in Deep River Horseshoe League
After play was pushed back by a few days due to extreme heat, Week 13 action in the Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL) was hosted at the First Congregational Church in Deep River on July 25. Week 13 saw members of the DRHL’s A Division accomplish something that had never happened in the league’s 67-year history when three players recorded a series of more than 150 points on the week.
