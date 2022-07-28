Ashdown man accused in fatal shooting of girlfriend's son

www.ktbs.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
De Queen man charged in death of wife after body found in Broken Bow
A DeQueen, Arkansas man whose wife was found dead late last month in the woods in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, is now charged with first-degree murder in her death.
hopeprescott.com
Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North
Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
Police: Victim in Cass County shooting has died
Police say the Atlanta, Texas man found shot early Thursday afternoon and rushed to a hospital in Shreveport has died.
A Mineola Man Led Police On Chase Going The Wrong Direction On I-30
A 75-year-old Mineola man led police on a vehicle pursuit while traveling the wrong direction on I-30 early Saturday morning, according to police reports. A Texarkana man was jailed Friday on a warrant. I-30 pursuit. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Matt Glenn responded to a report of a pickup traveling east...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Man arrested in Hope for double murder in Memphis
HOPE, Ark. – A man accused of a double homicide in Memphis was arrested by Arkansas State Troopers on Thursday in Hope, Ark. The stabbing death of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year-old son took place around 3:30 a.m. in Memphis on Thursday and later that afternoon the suspect was apprehended in Hope.
KSLA
3 juvenile bodies found in Cass County pond
She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts, black socks and sparkle sandals. Johnson hopes to provide teens with the resources to help them in their struggle with depression. Woman identified in W. 70th Street crash. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Tammy Rubey, 52-years-old, was mortally injured in...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Arrest 5 Teens For Breaking into Vehicles
The three juveniles that were arrested including two 15-year-olds and one 17-year-old of age, were brought to the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center. Officers responded to a 911 call at 3:20 AM. The caller said 2 people broke into a vehicle that was parked at a residence.TAPD Officer Tubbs responded and was able the look at the victim’s surveillance footage.
KTBS
Texarkana police make multiple arrests in vehicle burglaries
TEXARKANA, Ark.- After a recent uptick in vehicle thefts, Texarkana, Arkansas police are asking the public to pro-active in protecting their property from would-be thieves. While several arrests have already been made, police are still searching for more suspects. Police say the increase in vehicle burglaries started at the beginning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Bodies of 3 sisters recovered in pond after being reported missing in East Texas, sheriff says
CASS COUNTY, Texas – The bodies of three sisters were recovered from a private pond in East Texas and investigators are still working to find out what happened. According to the Texarkana Gazette, Cass County officials were called around 11 p.m. Friday after the three girls disappeared from their family’s home just outside of Atlanta on State Highway 77.
Three girls found dead in Cass County pond
hree little girls, missing in northeast Texas, have been found dead in a pond over the weekend. About 10 p.m. Friday night, the three sisters ages 5, 8 and 9 went missing from their family home in Atlanta, Texas
ktoy1047.com
Arkansas State Troopers take Memphis murder suspect into custody at Hope
The Memphis homicide case involves the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and her 14-year old-son. At about 12:25 p.m., a state trooper patrolling Interstate 30 spotted a westbound vehicle matching the description of one that Memphis authorities believed was being driven by the murder suspect. As the vehicle exited the highway at Hope and turned into the parking lot of a Hazel Street convenience store, troopers converged onto the lot taking Jose Murillo Salgado, 42, of Bartlett, Tennessee, into custody.
KTAL
Texarkana man faces felony charges, accused of damaging East Texas cemetery
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is facing felony charges after allegedly driving recklessly through and damaging a Bowie County cemetery. According to a probable cause affidavit, a Bowie County sheriff’s deputy responded to the Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash on July 21 at the request of a police officer who was calling for help with a disturbance call.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
TTPD: String of robberies might be connected
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A string of robberies over the course of a week may have been committed by the same man, says the Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD). TTPD made a post on Facebook regarding multiple robberies of individuals in the Highland Park neighborhood. They believe the same man is responsible and are warning the community to stay cautious.
Bodies of 3 girls recovered from Cass County pond
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife Capt. Game Warden Shawn Hervey said during the search, clothing, and shoes were found near a pond leading them to believe the missing children were in the pond.
txktoday.com
Murder Defendants Appear In Court
TEXARKANA, Texas–Two men charged with murder in the March beating death of a Texarkana man appeared separately before a judge in Bowie County on Monday. Cedric Ballard, 52, and Darquales “Smiley” McHenry, 34, are accused in the killing of 53-year-old Johnny Robinson. Ballard appeared before 5th District Judge Bill Miller for arraignment on a murder charge on Monday morning. He is represented by Texarkana lawyer Shorty Barrett and entered a plea of not guilty. Miller scheduled Ballard to return to court in October for a pretrial hearing, according to records in the case.
The Search Is On For A Texarkana Armed Robbery Suspect
Texarkana Texas Police are busy searching for an armed robber in the Highland Park area of town after pulling off three armed robberies in the last couple of weeks. A report has been posted on the Texarkana Texas Police Department's Facebook Page that tells us that over the last week, three robberies have been committed against individuals in the Highland Park neighborhood. Police believe that all three crimes have been committed by the same man.
KSLA
3 missing children found dead in pond near Hwy 77
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas. Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes, and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night. Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters.
KSLA
Man dead after shooting in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Cass County deputies responded to the scene of a shooting just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. The incident occurred on Polk Street. Officials say a fight led to the shooting, leaving one man in life-threatening condition. The victim was taken to a hospital in Shreveport. The Atlanta Police Department says the victim, identified as Elijah Smith, died around 7 p.m. Thursday night.
Comments / 0