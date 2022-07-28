Data from elephant seals reveal new features of 'the Blob' marine heatwave

phys.org
Scientists discovered a terrifying new species of hairy crab in Western Australia
Scientists have identified a terrifying new species of hairy crab. The crab was first discovered by a family in Australia. It has since been identified as a never-before-seen species of sponge crab. These unique species of crab use their claws to cut off sponges and hair scraped from other sea creatures as a way to hide from dangerous predators.
Researchers Terrified as "World's Most Active Volcano" Slowly Rises from the Depths of a New Zealand Lake
A supervolcano alert has been issued as the 'world's most active' volcano slowly rises from beneath a lake. Researchers have issued a terrifying warning as one of the most explosive supervolcanoes in history continues to rumble. Lake Taupō. Lake Taupō, a tranquil body of water in the center of New...
What's the biggest group of animals ever recorded on Earth?
In early 2020, ornithologist Noah Strycker found himself walking amongst several thousand chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island, a remote blip of snow-covered rock just off the Antarctic Peninsula. He was there to carry out a census of the island's penguin colony, which hadn't been properly surveyed since 1970. "I'll never forget the sight, sound, and...smell," joked Strycker, a graduate student at Stony Brook University in New York, as well as a professional bird watcher, and author.
Baffled scientists discover 'perfectly aligned' holes punched into the ground 1.7 miles below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean that look like human-made excavations
Scientists discovered some unexplained, mysterious holes in the seabed 1.7 miles below the surface of the Atlantic Ocean - and asked Facebook users to help them identify the unique indentations that form a straight line. 'Okay Facebookers, time to get out those scientist hats!' they wrote on the National Oceanic...
The longest-living animals on Earth
The animal kingdom boasts some incredibly long lifespans that far exceed the average human's. While humans may have an "absolute limit" of 150 years (opens in new tab), this is just a blink of an eye compared with the centuries and millennia that some animals live through; and some animals can even stop or reverse the aging process altogether.
Four U.S. Volcanoes on Elevated Risk Orange Status, USGS Warns
As four US volcanoes are at elevated risk or have a WATCH / ORANGE status due to recent volcanic activity, the USGS will continue to monitor them throughout this holiday weekend. The Great Sitkin Volcano, Semisopochnoi, Pavlof, and Kilauea are the four US volcanoes. Mount Cleveland and Mauna Loa volcanoes...
Secrets of Longevity Revealed: Scientists Find Species That Essentially Do Not Age
The largest study of its kind reveals that wild turtles age slowly, live long lives, and uncovers several species that practically do not age. Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise, who is 190 years old, made headlines recently for being the “oldest living land animal in the world.” Although there is anecdotal evidence that certain species of turtles and other ectotherms, or “cold-blooded” creatures, live a long life, this evidence is spotty and mostly focuses on animals kept in zoos or a small number of individuals surviving in the wild. The largest study on aging and lifespan to date, conducted by an international team of 114 scientists and directed by Penn State and Northeastern Illinois University, has recently been published. It contains data gathered in the wild from 107 populations of 77 different species of reptiles and amphibians.
A mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean leaves a pilot baffled
We all see mesmerizing views when flying, but some are more exceptional than others. A pilot flying over the Atlantic noticed one of these, according to a post shared on Reddit. The caption says, "Mysterious red glow seen over the Atlantic, pilot says he’s never seen anything like it. Via July 2022."
Strange, never-before-seen diamond crystal structure found inside 'Diablo canyon' meteorite
While studying diamonds inside an ancient meteorite, scientists have found a strange, interwoven microscopic structure that has never been seen before. The structure, an interlocking form of graphite and diamond, has unique properties that could one day be used to develop superfast charging or new types of electronics, researchers say.
Volcanic Seamount in Hawaii Roars to Life as Two Dozen Earthquakes Recorded in 24 Hours
Authorities have reported that a volcanic seamount off the coast of Hawaii is beginning to rumble. 22 miles off the southeast coast of Hawaii is the active undersea volcano known as the Kamaehuakanaloa seamount. 3,200 feet or thereabouts are below sea level at its top. Large landforms called seamounts rise...
New Study Offers a Surprising Timeline For Earth's Sixth Mass Extinction
A climate scientist at Tohoku University in Japan has run the numbers and does not think today's mass extinction event will equal that of the previous five. At least not for many more centuries to come. On more than one occasion over the past 540 million years, Earth has lost...
Rare and bizarre tentacle-trailing sea creature caught on video, expedition scientist’s 'mind is blown'
New footage showing a giant, peculiar-looking tentacled sea creature floating languidly in the depths of the Pacific Ocean has left researchers questioning if what they’re seeing is a new species. A team of scientists spotted the strange animal while on board the E/V Nautilus, a research vessel used by...
Asteroid Size of Chrysler Building Traveling at 13,100 MPH Towards Earth
The asteroid, known as 2013 CU83, will come within 4.3 million miles of Earth, so there is zero chance it will collide with us during this close approach.
Scientists just discovered the strongest magnetic field in the universe
Insight-HXMT's discovery of the fundamental electron cyclotron absorption line near 146 keV for the first Galactic ultraluminous X-ray pulsar Swift J 0243.6+6124. IHEP. The team behind the first Chinese X-ray astronomy satellite, Insight-HXMT, has discovered the strongest magnetic field directly measured in the universe hitherto. It is a known fact...
Scientists ‘Stumped’ by Mysterious Holes in Seafloor That ‘Look Human Made’
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Government scientists are “stumped” by a tidy trail of holes that they spotted on the seafloor, more than a mile under the ocean surface, during a recent dive, according to a tweet from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a U.S. federal agency.
Earth is suddenly rotating faster and the shortest day just recorded
Scientists have noticed that the Earth's spin is accelerating. But why, and what, if any, implications could there be?
Earth's crust is dripping 'like honey' into its interior under the Andes
Earth's crust is dripping "like honey" into our planet's hot interior beneath the Andes mountains, scientists have discovered.
'Walking sharks' caught on video, astound scientists
On the remote Southern coast of Papua New Guinea, scientists encountered something amazing: a walking shark.
Hubble captures an impressive 'mirror galaxy' image 6.9 billion lightyears from Earth
A gravitationally lensed galaxy with the long-winded identification SGAS J143845+145407. ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Rigby. The Hubble Space Telescope captured an impressive "mirror image" of a galaxy thanks to the phenomenon of gravitational lensing, a press statement from the European Space Agency reveals. The capture, shown above, appears to be...
Scientists offer new theory on how plants can orchestrate the rhythms of light
A team of scientists led by Oak Ridge National Laboratory has developed a theory that thylakoids, membrane networks key to plant photosynthesis, also function as a defense mechanism to harsh growing conditions, which could aid the development of hardier plants. Thylakoids contain grana, structures resembling stacked coins that expand and...
