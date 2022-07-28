ADPH reminds parents of required vaccines for students going back to school

www.wvasfm.org
Alabama school choice scholarship funds students to attend religious private schools
A scholarship program that has for nearly a decade funded private school tuition for students from low-income homes shows nine out of 10 of those students attend religious schools, even though fewer students overall are using the program. A decline in donations meant that fewer students were funded through Alabama’s...
Alabama ends daily updates on COVID-19 dashboard
Daily updates on the Alabama Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, which updated daily throughout most of the pandemic, are coming to an end. The dashboard, which reports virus cases and deaths by county, positivity rate and more, will switch to updating once a week, a notice posted to the site announced Monday.
‘We don’t want to leave anything to chance’: After Uvalde, Alabama schools weigh increases in resource officers
Alabama’s largest public school system is weighing the idea of whether to expand the number of resource officers at their schools, and to make sure they are armed. But with school starting Thursday, no definitive plan is imminent for the Mobile County School System, which employs 12 resource officers who are unarmed.
Canine influenza spreading rapidly across Alabama
Canine Influenza is rapidly spreading across the country and has significantly impacted Alabama for the first time.
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
CDC: All but 4 North Alabama counties should wear masks again
The CDC recommends those living in counties with a high COVID-19 transmission rate wear masks while inside, get tested when symptoms present themselves and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccine information.
Free firearm training classes for Alabamians begin
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources created a free Introduction to Handgun classes to teach people about firearm safety.
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
Federal COVID dollars go to Alabama tourism
An Associated Press analysis shows Alabama lawmakers are using federal COVID relief dollars to bolster fishing tourism in the state. The plan is to spend almost $3 million dollars to build three boat piers at reservoirs along the Coosa River. The state said regional fishing tournaments can lure $200,000 into an economy, while national tournaments up to $1 million. The AP looked into where COVID relief money is going, and a lot of it is being used for tourism.
Breaking: Alabama Wildlife Gives Shocking Black Bear Warning
This is nothing any of us wanna see when we get home from work. But Apparently, it's in our future. Alabama residents have been capturing videos and pictures of these Black Bears from all over the great state of Alabama. It's one thing to capture footage on a trail camera.
Many Shelby County cities among 2022 ‘Best Places to Live’
Several cities and communities in Shelby County made the top 25 of Niche.com’s rankings of 2022 Best Places to Live in Alabama. The national website—which provides a database of U.S. colleges, schools, neighborhoods, companies and more—ranked Alabama cities, towns and Census-designated places according to several factors such as geographic location, quality of local schools, crime rate, housing market trends, employment statistics and access to amenities.
Alabama inmate accuses nursing staff of withholding medical supplies
A video starting to make the rounds on social media and #blacktwitter depicts an inmate complaining about medical mistreatment in prison. The video was posted to the Instagram account of the law firm Maxwell & Tillman with the caption “Alabama prison refusing to give inmate a new colostomy bag. This is heartbreaking but completely normal in our prison system”, the post said.
Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings
Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
Alabama Constitution of 2022 removes repealed laws, racist language
Alabama voters will have a chance to ratify a recompiled state constitution when they go to the polls for the general election on Nov. 8. The Alabama Constitution of 2022 is a reorganized version of the current constitution, which has been the state’s foundational law since it was ratified in 1901.
Explainer: What’s the role of personhood in abortion debate?
ATLANTA — The concept of “personhood” has come up in debates since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to abortion. Some states have passed laws or constitutional amendments to introduce the standard, and anti-abortion advocates have pushed for similar changes elsewhere. But the differences between...
Older drivers returning to trucking, shortages still remain in Alabama
Over the past two months, Alabama trucking industry experts say the state has seen a spike in hiring, but it might not be who you'd expect.
‘Battle of Alcatraz,’ gator feeding, Gene Stallings stroke: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Today, learn about an Alabama man who was among inmates killed in what became known as the “Battle of Alcatraz” prison in 1946. And in more current news:. Back to school 2022: Do Alabama...
Prison Responds After News Reporter Forced To Leave Execution Viewing Due To ‘Short Skirt’
Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has responded after a reporter was told to leave an execution viewing because her skirt was 'too short'. Ivana Hrynkiw, a reporter and managing producer with AL.com, took to Twitter to share news of her experience which took place when she attempted to watch the execution of death row inmate Joe Nathan James Jr at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility.
Alabama NewsCenter — Recipe: Cherry Coconut Pecan Bars
The only thing that’s better than just how delicious these Cherry Coconut Pecan Bars are is how easy it is to make them. The most difficult part of this recipe is making the crust and getting it pressed into the pan. But here are a few tips for making it a little easier.
Alabama lottery debate continues as Mega Millions jackpot grows
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians felt the lotto fever Friday as the Mega Millions jackpot topped off at $1.2 billion, making it the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. Alabama does not have a state lottery program, but that did not stop people from racing to the state lines to...
