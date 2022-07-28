Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin says he tested positive for COVID

southernillinoisnow.com
Related
Citing 'climate crisis,' Harris announces $1 billion in grants to respond to floods, fires
The White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address extreme heat and flooding exacerbated by climate change.
‘We can win this race.’ Demings turns to Miami Haitians in bid for Senate
With 99 days to go until the midterm general elections, U.S. Rep. Val Demings met with Haitian-American leaders in North Miami on Monday, invoking former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign and touting her money lead over her Republican opponent, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.
Comments / 0