ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Yo Gotti & Charlamagne Tha God Speak On Social Justice At Team Roc-UJC Summit

By Mark Elibert
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Memphis, NY
Manhattan, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Yo Gotti
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
Person
Lil Baby
BET

Tichina Arnold Is Officially And Happily Divorced

The hip hop legend received the tragic phone call from one of his daughters on May 28 that he describes as "the worst call a parent could get." This is his eighth child and the third one born in the past 12 months. "A great example of colorism is to...
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To JayDaYoungan: "Louisiana Legend"

Boosie Badazz shared a series of posts in tribute to JayDaYoungan following news of his passing. He shared one post of the two of them together after they recorded "All Cancer" together and extended his prayers to Jay's loved ones. "TiP @JayDaYoungan prayers for your family lil n***a," he wrote. "The night we did 'Cancer' !!"
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Justice#New York State Senate#Racism#Team Roc Ujc Summit#The Breakfast Club
Black Enterprise

Kimora Lee Simmons Sues Russell Simmons For $119,000 In Legal Fees

Kimora Lee Simmons is suing her ex-husband and Def Jam founder Russell Simmons for $119 in legal fees, according to Finurah. The lawsuit contends that Lee is seeking $83,000 in attorneys’ fees and an additional $35,000 for court costs stemming from a lawsuit filed by Simmons against his ex-wife and her new husband, investment banker Tim Leissner last year. Simmons had accused the couple of stealing stocks he had ownership of without his permission.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Citing Witness Intimidation, Feds Want R. Kelly Fan Thrown In Jail Immediately

Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to revoke bond for an R. Kelly fan charged with threatening the government attorneys who tried the disgraced singer last year, claiming he’s repeatedly tried to identity and intimidate witnesses on YouTube. In a letter Wednesday, prosecutors said that Christopher Gunn had “repeatedly...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Foolio Justifies Dissing JayDaYoungan Following Death

As fans continue to mourn the death of JayDaYoungan, one of his long-standing rivals appeared to diss him on Instagram Live. Foolio hopped on IG yesterday where he took aim at the Lousiana rapper with sarcastic posts addressing his death. In one post, he wrote, "Rip Jaydayoungan u will be missed lol." In another, he made it clear that he still harbors resentment towards JayDaYoungan due to their long-standing beef. "Dude use to diss me jus to be cool wit da ops even got them boys tatted now look," he wrote with a laughing emoji.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
Complex

Mase Responds to Fivio Foreign’s $5,000 Advance Claim, Calls Himself ‘Diddy 2.0’

Mase stopped by the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast to publicly respond to Fivio Foreign claiming his production deal included a measly $5,000 advance. Hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo immediately cut to the chase and discussed the Fivio situation. Mase accused Fivio of being “reckless” before claiming that his advance was actually $750,000. “At one time, I gave him $5,000, but I gave him $750,000,” he said at the 5:45 mark of the video above. “Because I set him up to do a deal to where I can control the deal, make the deal what it should be because I knew if he had the leverage, he would go in there and sell both of us out.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy