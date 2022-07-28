Yo Gotti & Charlamagne Tha God Speak On Social Justice At Team Roc-UJC Summit

Mase stopped by the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast to publicly respond to Fivio Foreign claiming his production deal included a measly $5,000 advance. Hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo immediately cut to the chase and discussed the Fivio situation. Mase accused Fivio of being “reckless” before claiming that his advance was actually $750,000. “At one time, I gave him $5,000, but I gave him $750,000,” he said at the 5:45 mark of the video above. “Because I set him up to do a deal to where I can control the deal, make the deal what it should be because I knew if he had the leverage, he would go in there and sell both of us out.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO