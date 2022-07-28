Yo Gotti & Charlamagne Tha God Speak On Social Justice At Team Roc-UJC Summit

hiphopdx.com
BET
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Says Charlamagne Tha God Introduced Him To Mistress
Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams ex-husband, claims he met his mistress, Sharina Hudson, via Charlamagne Tha God. In an interview with Choke No Joke, Hunter claimed Hudson is from the same South Carolina town as Charlamagne. “He introduced me to her,” he said, and then went on to question Charlamagne’s handling...
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
Nipsey Hussle’s accused killer shows up to court with battered face (photo)
Eric Holder, the reputed gang member who allegedly shot and killed rap legend Nipsey Hussle, showed up in court with a swollen face after reportedly being ambushed inside the Los Angeles County jail. Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon said that Holder, who was in the process of being transported to...
R. Kelly is Engaged to Alleged Victim, Joycelyn Savage; Her Family Insists She’s Still Brainwashed
R. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage have reportedly been in a relationship for seven years. Savage's family believe she is under Kelly's control and brainwashed but she says otherwise.
Kirk Franklin Addresses Canceling R. Kelly’s Music: “It’s Very Difficult To Separate An Artist From The Art”
The disgraced singer was just sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Diddy’s Son King Combs Said He Has to ‘Live Up to This Legacy’
Being the son of a legend like Diddy probably isn't easy. But Christian 'King' Combs said he feels up to the challenge of his dad's career.
NBA YoungBoy's Alleged $60M Deal Leaves Kodak Black Reassessing His Own Label Contract
Kodak Black wants to renegotiate his label contract with Atlantic Records after catching wind of NBA YoungBoy’s reported $60 million deal. The Baton Rouge rapper’s Never Broke Again imprint floated the lucrative figure while promoting his upcoming album The Last Slimeto on Instagram ahead of its August 5 release.
50 Cent Says Former G-Unit Artists Still Blame Him For Their Career Failures
50 Cent says that, as the head of G-Unit, artists would constantly blame him for their own career failures. Speaking candidly with Houston’s 97.9 The Box for a recent interview, the legendary New York rapper discussed his role as the head of the record label. Under 50 Cent's direction,...
Tichina Arnold Is Officially And Happily Divorced
The hip hop legend received the tragic phone call from one of his daughters on May 28 that he describes as "the worst call a parent could get." This is his eighth child and the third one born in the past 12 months. "A great example of colorism is to...
Tupac’s Sister Asks Court for Estate Audit, Blasts Trustee’s ‘Hide and Control Strategy’
Shortly after Tupac Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, alleged in a blockbuster lawsuit that trustee Tom Whalley had “embezzled millions” from her late mother’s estate, the music industry veteran slammed the claim as “offensive” and “legally baseless.”. Whalley, who signed Tupac to Interscope and...
Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To JayDaYoungan: "Louisiana Legend"
Boosie Badazz shared a series of posts in tribute to JayDaYoungan following news of his passing. He shared one post of the two of them together after they recorded "All Cancer" together and extended his prayers to Jay's loved ones. "TiP @JayDaYoungan prayers for your family lil n***a," he wrote. "The night we did 'Cancer' !!"
Kodak Black Shoots His Shot at Brittany Renner During Rolling Loud Interview
Kodak Black does not need to be on stage in order to create viral moments. Yak shut down Rolling Loud as one of the weekend’s best and most anticipated performers. The Florida native took to the stage to perform a number of crowd favorites including his double platinum classic hit, “No Flockin.”
Kimora Lee Simmons Sues Russell Simmons For $119,000 In Legal Fees
Kimora Lee Simmons is suing her ex-husband and Def Jam founder Russell Simmons for $119 in legal fees, according to Finurah. The lawsuit contends that Lee is seeking $83,000 in attorneys’ fees and an additional $35,000 for court costs stemming from a lawsuit filed by Simmons against his ex-wife and her new husband, investment banker Tim Leissner last year. Simmons had accused the couple of stealing stocks he had ownership of without his permission.
New Sesame Place Video Emerges As Another Parent Complains Of Discrimination and Rev. Jesse Jackson Gets Involved
Another video has surfaced that appears to show a Sesame Place character shunning a Black child at the Philadelphia-area theme park. Meanwhile, civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson has reached out to the park’s parent company hoping to create solutions. Nathan Fleming recorded a video of his July 4...
Citing Witness Intimidation, Feds Want R. Kelly Fan Thrown In Jail Immediately
Prosecutors are asking a federal judge to revoke bond for an R. Kelly fan charged with threatening the government attorneys who tried the disgraced singer last year, claiming he’s repeatedly tried to identity and intimidate witnesses on YouTube. In a letter Wednesday, prosecutors said that Christopher Gunn had “repeatedly...
Foolio Justifies Dissing JayDaYoungan Following Death
As fans continue to mourn the death of JayDaYoungan, one of his long-standing rivals appeared to diss him on Instagram Live. Foolio hopped on IG yesterday where he took aim at the Lousiana rapper with sarcastic posts addressing his death. In one post, he wrote, "Rip Jaydayoungan u will be missed lol." In another, he made it clear that he still harbors resentment towards JayDaYoungan due to their long-standing beef. "Dude use to diss me jus to be cool wit da ops even got them boys tatted now look," he wrote with a laughing emoji.
Ma$e Takes Credit For Coining Fivio Foreign’s ‘Lingo’ While Addressing $5K Advance Claim
Ma$e addressed Fivio Foreign’s claim he was only given a $5,000 advance to sign with him during a recent interview with the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. Speaking to co-hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo, the veteran rapper insisted Fivio’s advance was actually $750,000. “At one time,...
