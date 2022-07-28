JayDaYoungan's Girlfriend Mourns Rapper's Death Weeks After Losing Newborn Baby

hiphopdx.com
TMZ.com
Rapper JayDaYoungan Ambushed By 5 Gunmen In Shooting Death, Father Says
Popular Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally ambushed by 5 gunmen ... according to his father, who was there when his son was gunned down. The slain rapper's dad, Kenyatta Scott, tells TMZ ... he and JayDaYoungan were sitting in the front yard of their Louisiana home Wednesday evening when a black truck pulled up and 3 people hopped out with guns.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Is In Disbelief After White Rapper Who Sounds Like Him Goes Viral
Lil Babyhas only been rapping for five years, and it's becoming evident that his influence has already seeped into a new generation of artists. The rapper has been one of the biggest stars in rap for the past few years, so it was only a matter of time until a few copycats popped up.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
Rapper dares haters on Instagram to confront him and is shot dead 5 mins later
US rapper Rollie Bands was gunned down outside his Tampa apartment complex on Friday - just minutes after he dared his naysayers to confront him at his home in an Instagram post. "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr," the Florida rapper wrote on his Instagram...
Popculture
Ms. Me, Rapper, Found Shot to Death in Texas
A Houston rapper's family is seeking help identifying her killer after she was found dead outside her car. Porche Brock Mendoza, 32, also known by her artist name, Ms. Me, was discovered shot to death near her car around 8:30 p.m. on July 9. The vehicle had hit a trash pile and a mailbox while in gear.
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
HipHopDX.com
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
Man Accused of Killing Jam Master Jay Also Suspected Of Killing Tupac Shakur’s Associate In 1995
Run D.M.C.‘s third group member, DJ Jam Master Jay, was killed 20 years ago in his hometown neighborhood. According to a report by VladTV, one of the two men accused of killing the popular hip-hop artist was previously suspected of killing Randy “Stretch” Walker back in 1995.
Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage
General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
Daily Beast
Beloved 23-Year-Old DJ Dies After Plunge From 13th-Story Houston Balcony
In the early hours of July 4, a DJ just beginning to make a name for herself on the Houston music scene plummeted from the balcony of a high-rise apartment building, falling four floors to a pool deck below. The only other person present on the balcony that morning—the DJ’s girlfriend—said she watched her partner climb up on a patio chair and pitch over the railing.
Cesar Millan Settles Lawsuit Where He Was Accused Of Covering Up Death Of Queen Latifah’s Dog
Cesar Millan has reached a settlement with the young female gymnast who accused his Pitbull of viciously attacking her, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Lida Matiss has informed the court that she hashed out a deal with Milan that will bring an end to her case.
Cardi B Shuts Down The Wireless Festival In A Custom Bodysuit
Cardi B shut down The Wireless Festival donning a custom, hand-sewn bodysuit that was everything!
urbanbellemag.com
Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair
Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
‘Don’t Do It’: Jennifer Hudson and Common Fuel Dating Rumors After Being Spotted on Lunch Date
Jennifer Hudson and Common have the rumor mill spinning after they were spotted looking giggly and cozy during a lunch date in Philadelphia. The celebrity gossip page Deuxmoi revealed the claims from an eyewitness who snapped a photo of the EGOT achiever and rapper/actor sitting alongside each other enjoying food and drinks at Philly eatery Vedge.
hotnewhiphop.com
JayDaYoungan's Sister Mourns His Death In Heartbreaking Instagram Post
Rising Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan was pronounced dead at 24 years old after he was fatally shot. His father also suffered gunshot wounds, and police confirmed that he was in stable condition. JayDaYoungan's sister Kenya Janell issued a heartbreaking statement after police confirmed that he died. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images. "Javorious, no...
Popculture
Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter
Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
Rapper Trina’s Teenage Niece Killed in Miami Shooting
Trina's family is mourning the loss of her 17-year-old niece, Toni Chester. According to CBS Miami and Miami Police, the teen, also known as "Suga," was shot and killed July 20 outside of an apartment complex. Family members and friends of Toni's told the outlet that she'd just left a nearby corner store when she was killed. While police didn't mention Toni by name, family members confirmed to CBS it was her who died.
hotnewhiphop.com
JayDaYoungan's Girlfriend & Baby Mama Share Messages Following His Death
Weeks after suffering a miscarriage, Carena V, is mourning the loss of her boyfriend, JayDaYoungan. The rapper was shot and killed on Wednesday night in Louisiana. Though his sister claimed reports of his death were premature, police later confirmed his passing. Carena V shared a slew of photos and videos...
R. Kelly’s Sisters Say He’s The Victim, Blasts His 30-Year Sentence As ‘Racist’
R. Kelly’s sisters are coming to the disgraced singer’s defense in the wake of the 30-year prison sentence he received that they believe was “racist.”. Two of Kelly’s sisters from his father’s side, Cassandra and Lisa Kelly, appeared on U.K.’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday to share their response to the singer’s racketeering and sex trafficking case, Mirror reports. Speaking with reporter Noel Phillips, the sisters learned that one accuser found it “laughable” that Kelly considered himself the real “victim.”
