ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Temperatures could hit triple digits again across Northwest

By CLAIRE RUSH, GILLIAN FLACCUS
opb.org
 4 days ago
www.opb.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
opb.org

Portland breaks record for consecutive days of temperatures 95 or higher

Sunday marked Portland’s seventh consecutive day with recorded high temperatures at or above 95 degrees, breaking a previous record set in 1981. Of those seven days going back to July 25, three reached triple-digit temperatures, according to the National Weather Service Portland office. Portland previously recorded six consecutive days...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland roofing company to pay $1.45M for air pollution

A Portland roofing company will pay $1.45 million for air quality violations that took place over a 10-year period. The fine is the largest in the history of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The state says Herbert Malarkey Roofing Co. failed to control emissions from its facility on Columbia...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Man drowns in Sandy River on Friday

A man died late Friday after entering the Sandy River near Dabney State Park, according to Multnomah County rescue officials. A caller saw the man enter the river alone and then begin to struggle, officials said. The man went underwater and did not resurface. Rescue crews located him underwater and...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State

Comments / 0

Community Policy