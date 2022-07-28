Former Teacher Accused of Child Sex Abuse, Police Say There May Be More Victims

www.nbcdfw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Community Comes together To Help Balch Spring Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14 Years Later, Jury Seated in Trial of Man Accused of Killing His Teen Daughters
The capital murder trial of Yaser Abdel Said, a Lewisville cab driver arrested in August 2020 who spent more than 12 years on the run after he was accused of murdering his two teenage daughters in a purported "honor killing," is expected to begin Tuesday in Dallas after a jury was seated Monday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Police Find Woman with ‘Deep Cuts' in Street, Suspect Arrested
One woman is dead and a 22-year-old man has been charged with murder after Dallas police found the victim lying in the street Sunday, officials confirm to NBC 5. On Sunday morning at 5:40 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call at Hunnicut and St. Francis where they found an unknown woman in the street with deep cuts to her neck and chest. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and the woman died at the scene.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Homeowner Fatally Shoots Neighborhood Intruder, Police Say
Dallas Police said a man is dead after a homeowner shot a suspect accused of making threats, harassing the neighborhood and trying to break into several cars. Police said on Saturday, July 30 around 11:03 p.m. , officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Quinto Drive. DPD said the suspect was accused of threating to kill a homeowner, while pretending to have a weapon. Police said the suspect charged at the homeowner twice, and was then shot by the homeowner.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cable Company Ordered to Pay Over $7 Billion in Damages to Family of Texas Grandmother Murdered by Employee
A cable company has been ordered to pay over $7 billion in damages to the family of 83-year-old Texas grandmother Betty Thomas who was brutally stabbed to death in her home by a Spectrum employee in 2019. Roy James Holden, an installer for Spectrum, owned by Charter Communications, had performed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Dead After Being Shot in the Back
One man is dead after being shot Sunday afternoon, Dallas police confirms to NBC 5. Officials responded to a call at 2:25 p.m. at the 1200 block of Moulin Rouge. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, in a parking lot with a gunshot wound to his back. He was treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Burning Trailer Ignites Three Fires in Kaufman County
Kaufman County authorities are looking for a driver pulling a burning trailer that allegedly ignited three fires Sunday, officials confirmed. Nine homes along County Road 151 and 151A near Kaufman were evacuated shortly after noon on Sunday as a precaution after the fires broke out. Witnesses reported they saw a vehicle pulling a burning trailer that left damage before the driver unlatched and abandoned it on a bridge.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Unique Summer Program Assists Hundreds of Students with Disabilities
It's about giving a hand up to students who deserve it. Goodwill North Central Texas is doing something good in North Texas, providing a unique summer program for young people, ages 16 to 22, with disabilities. It's all in an effort to get ready for the workforce and get paid work experience as well.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Week After Fire, Balch Springs Families Prepare for Back to School
Families are coping, but it’s been hard, especially for those with kids ready to return to school in just over a week. As her family dug through the rubble of a lifetime of memories, 14-year-old Kayla Quinonez returned home for the first time since the fire. There are painful...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texan Who Stormed Capitol With a Gun Apologizes Before Being Sentenced to Prison
Before he was sentenced to federal prison Monday afternoon, the North Texas man who was convicted earlier this year of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot while carrying a holstered handgun and wearing a helmet, body armor and zip-tie handcuffs apologized and said he regretted everything. Guy...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Principal, Teachers Help Students Impacted By Balch Springs Fire
Like many neighborhoods in North Texas, in the middle of the new homes that burned in the Balch Springs fire sits the elementary school: Mackey Elementary. The staff has been hard at work. They were there Monday getting ready for day one. Just blocks away a commercial landscaper was mowing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texan Guy Reffitt Expected To Be Sentenced Monday for Role in U.S. Capitol Riot
Update: Final presentations have been made and the hearing is at recess until 1:30 p.m. CT. The North Texas man who was found guilty earlier this year of taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. capitol is expected to be sentenced to prison Monday. Guy Reffitt,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Providing Back to School Immunizations
Beginning Monday, Tarrant County Public Health announced it is beginning its back-to-school immunizations at several locations across the county for students of all ages. The clinics will offer all recommended immunizations. The county says parents and individuals should bring their immunization records if available. The county said those with insurance should contact their primary physician to obtain their immunizations.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Back to School Fair Held in Dallas's Vickery Meadow Neighborhood
A free back to school health fair Saturday handed out Dallas ISD-approved clear backpacks and got kids immunized and ready for school. The event was held in the heart of Dallas’ Vickery Meadow neighborhood. “It wasn’t as bad. At least we caught the shaded part. Everybody else caught the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes I-35E in Lewisville Saturday Night
Live video from the Texas Department of Transportation will appear in the player above. A fiery crash involving an 18-wheeler shut down a section of Interstate 35E in Lewisville Saturday evening. It happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of northbound I-35E near Round Grove Road, a Lewisville...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas 12-Year-Old Loses Battle to Bone Cancer, Leaves Legacy of Giving
Isabelle "Izzy" Martin was more than your average 12-year-old middle school girl. She was a force in fundraising for the rare cancer she fought so hard against for more than two years: osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. Izzy died Friday morning surrounded by her family at home. "Our warrior went home...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tenants Face Early Removal From Dallas Boarding Homes
As rent in DFW continues to rise, there is more pressure on tenants to be able to afford their current home, and for those on a fixed income, to try and find a place at all. In the parking lot of an East Dallas hotel, Elaine Shockley checks in for the night but is uncertain where she will stay tomorrow.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rising Rent Squeezing Some North Texas Families Closer to Homelessness
If you have spent any time looking for an apartment or house to rent, you have noticed prices in North Texas are on the rise. The average rent for a two-bedroom apartment has gone up 37% in Dallas over the past year, according to rent.com. Combine that with inflation and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Issues Disaster Declaration Due to Wildfires, Drought
Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued a seven-day disaster declaration for the county on Friday due to the drought and the imminent threat of wildfires. The judge said extreme hot and dry conditions could lead to large and fast-moving wildfires, "which have the potential of endangering lives and damaging property on a large scale."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Scorching Temperatures Causing NTX Homeowners to Consider Fake Grass
Scorching heat, drought and water restrictions are taking a toll on grass across North Texas. People are spending a lot of money on water bills, fertilizer, and sprinkler systems just to keep their lawns alive, all while their family budgets battle inflation and rising utility costs. But some are giving...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How TACA is Helping the Arts Industry Reemerge and Thrive Beyond the Pandemic
Terry Loftis’ calendar is full of arts events for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. That sign of the Dallas arts industry’s resiliency is a welcome change for TACA’s Donna Wilhelm Family President and Executive Director. In February 2021, a survey conducted by...
