This MetaMask Ethereum Wallet Update May Help Thwart NFT Scams

This Week on Crypto Twitter: Wikipedia Accused of Playing Politics, Coinbase-Bored Ape Collab Widely Jeered
Elsewhere, CZ confirmed meeting with Turkey’s finance minister to discuss the blockchain ecosystem and crypto assets. Leading cryptocurrencies gained in value this week despite the U.S. Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday that interest rates will be raised by an additional 75 basis points to combat inflation. Typically, announcements...
What Bitcoin Miners Are Doing to Survive the Bear Market
The Bitcoin market downturn has halted construction on mining sites and dropped the price of mining equipment—but also created opportunities for a few companies. Cryptocurrency miners have a lot of fixed costs, like power, real estate, and the souped-up computers, or rigs, that do the actual mining. That’s why...
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin and Ethereum See Continued Growth as Merge Looms
The crypto market held steady this week even after the Fed announced another interest rate hike of 75 basis points. Last week’s market-wide positive price action was sustained this week as leading cryptocurrencies continued making significant gains. Bitcoin, as of this writing, had added 8.5% to its market value...
Self-Professed 'Bitcoin Inventor' Craig Wright Advanced ‘False Evidence’ in Libel Lawsuit: UK Court
Craig Wright was awarded just £1 in the Peter McCormack case after putting forward “deliberately false” evidence, said the UK’s High court. The UK’s High Court has ruled that Dr. Craig Wright, the man who claims to have invented Bitcoin, put forward false evidence as part of his latest defamation court battle, and awarded him only £1 ($1.23) in damages as a result.
