The Charlotte area has a new high school football team, as two schools merge into one

Four years ago, Cannon School and Concord Academy were facing low numbers with their football teams and decided to merge to avoid ending the sport.

The combined team was called the Cabarrus Warriors and the schools began playing in the fall of 2019. After going 2-8 the first year, the Warriors were 5-3 in 2020. Last season, they finished 11-2 and won the NCISAA Division II state championship.

Now, two other local teams hope to follow a similar formula.

SouthLake Christian and Davidson Day are merging to form the SouthLake Christian-Davidson Day Eagles. Eagles is SouthLake’s traditional mascot. Davidson Day is the Patriots.

SouthLake Christian was 1-7 last season, but did not play in the 2020 season after school officials determined that playing during the COVID pandemic was not safe.

Prior to that, the Eagles had back-to-back winning seasons (8-4 and 7-5). Davidson Day was a state power under former coach Chad Grier, who led the team to a 62-9 record in six seasons. Davidson Day won four state titles before Grier left after the 2016 season. Grier is now at Providence Day.

Since Grier left, the Patriots have had trouble fielding a team, struggling with numbers.

The new combined team will be coached by Cheron Farley, who has coached the SouthLake team for the past three seasons. Farley said that youth will be an issue, but that the team will have a lot of talent at the skill positions and good team speed.

The Eagles’ first game will be Friday, Aug. 19, at Lake Norman Charter.

Inside Look: SouthLake Christian-Davidson Day Eagles

Head coach: Cheron Farley (9-11, 4th season)

2021 record: 1-7

Returning Lettermen: 9

Returning Starters: 8

Key Returners: WR/S Jim Burnham (6-3,, 160, Sr.); RB/OLB Austin Williams (6-2, 170, Soph); WR/DB Nate Aguilar (5-10, 160, Sr.); OL/DL Cole Walker (5-9, 170, Sr.); WR/S Larson Gazzaway (6-3, 185, Sr.)

Fresh Faces: LB/RB Xander Bowen (5-10, 205, Sr.); OL/DL Braeden Hanson (6-0, 200, Sr.); LB/RB David Alexanian (6-1, 185, Jr.); OL/DL Power Mba (6-2, 260, Fr.); WR/DB Gavin mason (5-8, Jr.); OL/DE John Link (6-2, 195, Sr.)

Several area coaches named to East-West staffs

A few Charlotte-area coaches have been selected to coach in the 2023 East-West All-Star games in Greensboro. The East-West games annually bring together some of the state’s top seniors for a week of basketball, soccer and football games in July.

The next all-star football game, however, will be the last one to be played in the summer heat.

For the 2023-24 school year, the football game will move up to December and be played one week after the 2023 N.C High School Athletic Association state championships. The basketball and soccer games for the 2022-23 school will still be held in July, as usual.

▪ Mallard Creek’s Kennedy Tinsley will be the head coach of the West football team in July 2023. Also on staff is Butler’s Brian Hales.

The complete West staff is Tinsley, Hales, North Henderson’s Jim Beatty, Reagan’s Josh McGee, Erwin’s Rodney Pruett and Grimsley’s Norman Weeks.

The East head coach will be East Duplin’s Battle Holley. Assistants are Northern Nash’s Andrew Farriss, Sanford’s Bruce McClelland, Northeastern’s Antonio Moore, Franklinton’s Darrin Stinson and Gates County’s Matt Biggy.

▪ East Lincoln’s Jon Hancock will coach the West boys basketball team, being assisted by Ardrey Kell’s Mike Craft.

▪ North Mecklenburg’s Jennifer Baker is an assistant for the West girls basketball, which will have Mountain Heritage’s Susie Shelton as the head coach. The East head coach is Southeast Raleigh’s Nicole Meyers, who will be assisted by Union Pines’ Anissa Little.

▪ The West boys soccer coach is Ledford’s John Blake. Clayton’s John Asmussen will coach the East.

Get ready for more streaming coverage this season

High school fans will be able to stream more than 40 live events in six different sports during the 2022-23 season. Bahakel Sports and WCCB, Channel 18 will broadcast the games, some of which will air on the main over-the-air channel and some of which will air on Bahakel Sports’ dedicated website.

So far in August, four games are scheduled.

▪ On Aug. 13, the Charlotte Independence High School soccer showcase will be streamed live on the website. The event features several of the region’s top teams at Memorial Stadium.

At 10 a.m., South Mecklenburg plays Carmel Christian. At noon, Hough faces Christ The King. And at 2 p.m., Myers Park plays Charlotte Latin. Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for students.

▪ On Aug. 19, fans will get to view a tape-delayed broadcast of the Charlotte Kickoff Night high school football games between Dutch Fork and Hough as well as Myers Park and Mallard Creek. Those games will be played Aug. 18 at Memorial Stadium and will stream live on the NFHS Network.

▪ On Aug. 19, WCCB will air the Providence at Ardrey Kell season-opener live.

▪ On Aug. 20, WCCB will air the N.C. 4A state championship finals rematch between Chambers and Raleigh’s Cardinal Gibbons live.

All of the live broadcasts on the over-the-air station will also stream live on the Bahakel website.