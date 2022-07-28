Hot and humid ahead of next weather-maker

foxbaltimore.com
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Welcoming the new month with temps heating up in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Hotter temps for the first week of August. As the final month of meteorological summer is upon us, we will see warmer numbers Monday afternoon. High temps will be near average across Central Maryland this afternoon. Temps will be in the 80s up and down the...
foxbaltimore.com
Rainy end to weekend across Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Showers start the new week across the state. The next chance for showers and storms comes today, but the day will not be a washout. It will be dry and mostly cloudy during the first half of the day. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s across the Baltimore metro.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT | Severe storms leading up to weekend plans in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The weekend starts with storms as the next weather-maker arrives. Friday will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s for the second day in a row. It will also be stormy as a cold front moves across the region. This front will lead...
Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect across Central Virginia, tornado warning no longer in effect
A number of counties across Central Virginia are on alert for severe thunderstorm warnings after an expired tornado warning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
5th suspected heat death in Oregon as excessive heat warning extended
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The Oregon State Medical Examiner reported another possible heat-related death on Friday, making the fifth suspected hyperthermia death linked to the current heat wave. The most recent death was identified on Thursday in Marion County. An excessive heat warning was extended for the northern Willamette...
weaa.org
Thirteen Winning Tickets Sold In Maryland For Mega Millions
(Baltimore, MD) -- The Maryland Lottery says a few lucky ticket-buyers took home extra cash following Friday's drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot. While no one won the big prize, more than a dozen locals won prizes of up to 30-thousand dollars. Eleven players won ten grand, one player won...
Nottingham MD
Winning $133,638 Maryland Lottery ticket sold in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A big winning Maryland Lottery ticket was sold in Middle River last week, and officials say the prize remains unclaimed as of Monday morning. The winning $133,638 FAST PLAY ticket was sold on July 31 at Martin Exxon, located at 2333 Eastern Boulevard. Winners of prizes larger...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland SPCA has a pair of dogs looking for a new home
It's time now to introduce you to a pet looking for a good home. Joining us from the Maryland SPCA is Katie Flory. She has a pair of dogs, Darwin and Caroline that are looking for a new forever home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
The Virginia Black Business Expo
The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
13 Pennsylvania counties at high COVID community level on latest CDC map
(WTAJ) — In its latest county map released on Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has 13 Pennsylvania counties scored as high COVID-19 community level areas. After just four counties were scored high last week, nine were added in the latest map, including Clearfield, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Fulton and Franklin counties. The […]
Popular discount chain store opens another new location in Maryland
A popular discount store chain recently opened a new location in Maryland. A new Dollar General store location recently opened at 2429 Frederick Avenue in Baltimore. The new store offers residents a convenient place to shop for everyday items at discount prices.
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Ahead of the Mega Millions drawing, there have been four Maryland Lottery winners
BALTIMORE — In the past week, there have been four Maryland Lottery winners. The winners live in Clinton, Edgewater, Elkridge, and Ellicott City. On July 18, the big winner was a Powerball score of $150,000. Also, the Mega Millions continues to climb beyond half a billion dollars; six players...
Bay Net
Powerball Ticket Worth $50,000 Sold In Upper Marlboro
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Happy days are here for a Powerball player in Upper Marlboro who won a $50,000-tier prize in the Wednesday, July 27, drawing. Although no one hit the jackpot, 17,061 winning tickets were sold in Maryland with prizes ranging from $4 to the $50,000 Prince George’s prize.
WTOP
Maryland vote count continues with tight races still up in the air
Montgomery County’s Democratic primary results for the office of County Executive have been see-sawing between incumbent Marc Elrich and businessman David Blair. The last figures posted Wednesday night showed Blair up by 145 votes, with a total of 44,722 to Elrich’s 4,577, but the tally is far from over.
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
WBAL Radio
Wes Moore on governor's race: 'You cannot have a thriving Maryland if you have an unhealthy Baltimore'
Wes Moore is the Democratic governor nominee for Maryland and will face off against the Republican nominee, Dan Cox. Despite people not supporting the Donald Trump-backed nominee, Moore told C4 and Bryan Nehman that he is a contender. "He won the Republican primary," Moore said. "You can not take him...
WTOP
DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast
Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Comments / 0